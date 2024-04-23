Crystal Palace vs Newcastle tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Newcastle will provide a stiffer test than West Ham. Eddie Howe’s team have taken 10 points from the last 12 on offer, a record that no other team in the division can better. Newcastle’s overall away record leaves a lot to be desired, though, notwithstanding a slight uptick in 2024. Only the bottom four have amassed fewer points at opposition grounds throughout the campaign. Palace will be full of confidence after their victories over Liverpool and West Ham, so Newcastle will find it tricky to emerge victorious in this one. Crystal Palace vs Newcastle Tip 1: Crystal Palace or draw double chance - 4/7 Betfred

Established 2005 Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses Promo Code: WELCOME50 VISIT SITE New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Entertaining encounter in store at Selhurst For better or worse, Newcastle have been the most entertaining side in the Premier League this term. Their 32 games up to now have averaged 3.78 goals, more than any other team. Howe would have preferred many of Newcastle’s matches to be less end-to-end, but that has not been the case. Their chances of keeping Crystal Palace’s attack quiet on Wednesday are diminished by the absence of several defenders. Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Kieran Trippier are injured, while first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope is at least a couple of weeks away from returning. All of that is good news for Palace. Newcastle will back themselves to find the net too. Alexander Isak is in magnificent form, but others have chipped in. The Magpies have scored 30 goals in their last 12 games (only Arsenal have more) and have not drawn a blank since December. Crystal Palace vs Newcastle Tip 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals - 5/6 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2024

Promo Code: INDY2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Fully fit Olise makes huge difference Eberechi Eze was Crystal Palace’s standout performer in the thumping of West Ham. The England international ran the show and he has the talent to do the same on Wednesday. Jean-Philippe Mateta, the scorer of a brace at the weekend, is playing better than he has ever done previously in a Palace shirt. But odds of 19/5 on on Michael Olise finding the back of the net are too good to ignore. He opened the scoring for Palace last time out and is slowly getting back to full fitness after a hamstring problem. Only Mateta and Eze have scored more than Olise in the Premier League this term, but the latter’s seven strikes have come despite him missing a large chunk of the campaign with injury. Olise is averaging just 129.4 minutes of top-flight football per goal, compared to 215 for Eze and 212.4 for Mateta. Given Newcastle have struggled to deal with tricky right-sided wingers all season, it's worth considering backing Olise to score on . Crystal Palace vs Newcastle Tip 3: Michael Olise to score any time - 19/5 BetMGM

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 VISIT SITE New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Earn free bets for Premier League matches The game at Selhurst Park is one of four Premier League matches taking place on Wednesday evening, giving bettors plenty of opportunity to take advantage of the current free bet offers from bookmakers. TalkSPORT BET are giving new customers £30 in for creating an account, depositing £10 and betting £10 on a selection with odds of evens or greater. Once your qualifying wager is settled, you'll receive £30 in credit to use on the sportsbook, paid out as three separate £10 free bets which can all be used to bet on football. Before signing up for talkSPORT BET or any , read all the terms and conditions of this welcome offer and please remember to gamble responsibly.