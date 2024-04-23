Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets

Crystal Palace will be going for a third straight league win when they host Newcastle on Wednesday
Last Updated: 23rd of April 2024
Greg Lea
·
Football Writer
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United betting tips

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United will go head-to-head at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night (8pm).

Back-to-back victories over Liverpool and West Ham United have all but secured Palace’s Premier League status for another year.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are pushing for European qualification, winning three of the last four games to elbow their way into the top six.

Football betting sites have Newcastle down as narrow favourites, but this could be a close game in south London.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United tips: Eagles can avoid defeat

Crystal Palace can begin drawing up plans for another year at the top table of English football.

A 5-2 thrashing of West Ham at the weekend moved Oliver Glasner’s side 11 points clear of the bottom three. They are not yet mathematically safe, but they are 4500/1 in the Premier League odds to go down as it would take a remarkable turn of events for the Eagles to be relegated from here.

Palace’s first-half display on Sunday was particularly impressive, as the Hammers were blown away at Selhurst Park.

Glasner will want to see more of the same on Wednesday, with Palace seeking to make it three games unbeaten for only the second time this season.

Newcastle will provide a stiffer test than West Ham. Eddie Howe’s team have taken 10 points from the last 12 on offer, a record that no other team in the division can better.

Newcastle’s overall away record leaves a lot to be desired, though, notwithstanding a slight uptick in 2024. Only the bottom four have amassed fewer points at opposition grounds throughout the campaign.

Palace will be full of confidence after their victories over Liverpool and West Ham, so Newcastle will find it tricky to emerge victorious in this one.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle Tip 1: Crystal Palace or draw double chance - 4/7 Betfred

Entertaining encounter in store at Selhurst

For better or worse, Newcastle have been the most entertaining side in the Premier League this term.

Their 32 games up to now have averaged 3.78 goals, more than any other team. Howe would have preferred many of Newcastle’s matches to be less end-to-end, but that has not been the case.

Their chances of keeping Crystal Palace’s attack quiet on Wednesday are diminished by the absence of several defenders. 

Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Kieran Trippier are injured, while first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope is at least a couple of weeks away from returning. All of that is good news for Palace.

Newcastle will back themselves to find the net too. Alexander Isak is in magnificent form, but others have chipped in.

The Magpies have scored 30 goals in their last 12 games (only Arsenal have more) and have not drawn a blank since December.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle Tip 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals - 5/6 bet365

Fully fit Olise makes huge difference

Eberechi Eze was Crystal Palace’s standout performer in the thumping of West Ham. The England international ran the show and he has the talent to do the same on Wednesday.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, the scorer of a brace at the weekend, is playing better than he has ever done previously in a Palace shirt.

But odds of 19/5 on betting apps on Michael Olise finding the back of the net are too good to ignore. He opened the scoring for Palace last time out and is slowly getting back to full fitness after a hamstring problem.

Only Mateta and Eze have scored more than Olise in the Premier League this term, but the latter’s seven strikes have come despite him missing a large chunk of the campaign with injury.

Olise is averaging just 129.4 minutes of top-flight football per goal, compared to 215 for Eze and 212.4 for Mateta. 

Given Newcastle have struggled to deal with tricky right-sided wingers all season, it's worth considering backing Olise to score on betting sites.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle Tip 3: Michael Olise to score any time - 19/5 BetMGM

Earn free bets for Premier League matches

The game at Selhurst Park is one of four Premier League matches taking place on Wednesday evening, giving bettors plenty of opportunity to take advantage of the current free bet offers from bookmakers.

TalkSPORT BET are giving new customers £30 in free bets for creating an account, depositing £10 and betting £10 on a selection with odds of evens or greater.

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you'll receive £30 in credit to use on the sportsbook, paid out as three separate £10 free bets which can all be used to bet on football.

Before signing up for talkSPORT BET or any new betting sites, read all the terms and conditions of this welcome offer and please remember to gamble responsibly.

Greg Lea for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Greg Lea

Last Updated: 23rd April 2024, 05:00 PM

