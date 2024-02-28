Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Golf

Cognizant Classic predictions: Golf betting tips, best odds and free bets

After picking out 33/1 and 4/1 winners at the Genesis Open, our golf tipster takes a look at the Cognizant Classic
Last Updated: 28th of February 2024
Warren Barner
·
Golf Writer
Cognizant Classic predictions: Golf betting tips, best odds and free bets
Cognizant Classic golf tips:

The PGA Tour’s Florida Swing kicks off this week at the renamed Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches but there is nothing new about the course which remains the iconic and notoriously difficult PGA National.

There are plenty of former winners playing at what used to be known as the Honda Classic, including two-time champion Padraig Harrington, Rickie Fowler and last year’s hero Chris Kirk, but the star of the show is undoubtedly Rory McIlroy, making his first visit here in six years.

Considering there are just three members of the world’s top 20 playing on the Champion Course, 2012 winner McIlroy certainly has his merits at 8/1, but his last three appearances here have been underwhelming - two missed cuts and a T59 in 2018 when he finished 17 shots behind winner Justin Thomas at what was then a par 70.

With power less important than accuracy off the tee in the face of narrow fairways, numerous water hazards and bunkers, a good iron game is essential, so with these factors in mind we have looked at some of the best UK betting sites to pick out three Cognizant Classic tips.

Go with Ghim to flourish in Florida

Applying the same logic used to rule out McIlroy should lead to the same conclusion about Doug Ghim, who has missed the weekend on all three previous visits, but the American’s game is in top shape and he has the potential to deliver a first PGA Tour title six years after turning pro.  

Ghim got the new year off to a slow start with a couple of missed cuts at Waialae and PGA West, but looks a player reborn on the back of top-15 finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open and Phoenix Open.

The Las Vegas resident then carded a pair of 67s last weekend to finish eighth at the Mexico Open where he ranked sixth in strokes gained tee-to-green and is fifth overall for that metric in the first two months of the season.

Cognizant Classic Winner odds
Best Odds
Ghim is one of the most accurate drivers on the PGA Tour which should prove crucial for finding those tight fairways and don’t be put off by his outsider status as there have been several surprising winners in the last five years such as Sepp Straka (125/1), Matt Jones (80/1) and the biggest of all, Keith Mitchell (300/1).

The greens are tricky to read at PGA National, but Ghim is on an upward trajectory with his putter, so all facets of his game seem to be in good working order.

BoyleSports are the pick of the betting apps on Ghim as an each-way selection at 75/1 for six places as the first of this week’s Cognizant Classic tips.

Cognizant Classic Tip 1: Doug Ghim to win Cognizant Classic - 75/1 each-way BoyleSports

Mitchell can contend again at Champion

We had a 4/1 winner on Jason Day for a top 10 finish at the Genesis Invitational a fortnight ago and are sticking with that market at a slightly higher price for the second selection, 2019 champion Mitchell, who has made a strong start to the season.

Ninth at The American Express, Mitchell posted back-to-back top 20s in Phoenix and Mexico, meaning he has missed the cut just once in six outings since the turn of the year.

Cognizant Classic Top 10 Finish
Best Odds
Encouragingly, Mitchell’s SG: tee-to-green stats are excellent and although his putter has been cold, the fact he ranks fourth in the proximity to the hole rankings should stand him in good stead.

Mitchell finished ninth in his last visit to PGA National two years ago and a quick look at the golf betting sites points to SpreadEx at 9/2 as the best option for another top 10 finish.

Cognizant Classic Tip 2: Keith Mitchell top 10 finish - 9/2 SpreadEx

No ig-Noren Swede’s credentials

Patrick Cantlay delivered as a first-round leader at 33/1 in our last preview at Riviera two weeks ago, so it would be remiss of us not to go for back-to-back winners in that market.

Cantlay is absent this week in what is a weakened field with bigger tournaments on the horizon, but one player really stands out to get off to a lightning start at this tough parkland course.

Alex Noren has topped the Thursday leaderboard in two of his last six outings, breaking the tournament record at the Bermuda Championship in November with a 61 which was also his best ever round on the PGA Tour.

Cognizant Classic First Round Leader odds
Best Odds
Six weeks ago, the Swede fired an opening-round 62 at The American Express to share the lead with Zach Johnson, so he has been bursting out of the blocks lately.

As if more evidence were needed, Noren shot a first-round 66 to share the lead en route to a third-placed finish at the Honda Classic in 2018 and a 69 here two years ago when he tied for fifth at the end of the week.

With another fast start a possibility, bet365 is the pick of the gambling sites for Noren to be first round leader at 70/1, the last of our Cognizant Classic predictions.

Cognizant Classic Tip 3: Alex Noren first round leader - 70/1 each-way bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Warren Barner for independent.co.uk
Warren Barner

Warren Barner is an experienced sports journalist who has spent the last few years writing for Ladbrokes, Coral, Bwin and PokerStars/BetStars. He covers football, tennis and golf and is a lifelong York City fan.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.