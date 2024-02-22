Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Leeds vs Leicester City predictions: Championship betting tips, odds and free bets

Our football tipster has three selections for Friday's massive Championship clash at Elland Road
Last Updated: 22nd of February 2024
Warren Barner
·
Football Writer
Leeds vs Leicester City predictions: Championship betting tips, odds and free bets
Leeds vs Leicester tips:

Elland Road is the place to be on Friday night when Leeds host Championship leaders Leicester for what should be an electric top-of-the-table encounter (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Despite being nine points clear, the Foxes head to their promotion rivals as 13/5 underdogs with football betting sites on the back of last week’s 2-1 home defeat by Middlesbrough - only their fifth loss of the season.

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke’s side have been absolutely flying since the turn of the year and face City bidding for a ninth successive victory, something they have not achieved since the 1930s.

Leeds have also conceded just once during their eight-match winning run in 2024 and are generally evens with most betting sites to repeat their victory at the King Power from the start of November.

A cracking contest between two teams looking to make an immediate return to the Premier League seems inevitable, so let’s look at some of the markets to pick out three Leeds vs Leicester predictions.

Top two hard to split 

Georginio Rutter ended Leicester’s nine-game winning run with the only goal of the game when these sides last met less than four months ago to give Leeds a deserved victory, so the question is whether the visitors can end United’s own hot streak.

With Ipswich only behind Leeds on goal difference and Southampton a couple of points adrift, there is a lot riding on this game, which looks a tough one to call.

These teams have the joint-best defences in the division, both sides conceding just 26 times, so potentially another low-scoring affair could be on the cards.

The last five meetings between these teams have produced two goals or fewer and the temptation is to get on board under 2.5 for a sixth at a generally available 21/20.

However, the opposite also has its merits. Leicester have the league's most prolific attack, scoring 69 goals - eight more than Leeds - and they comfortably have the best away record in the division, winning 12 of their 16 games on the road.

The Whites, though, are the only Championship team yet to lose at home this season (W12 D4), so we’ll skip the result market and go for both teams to score and over 2.5 goals, available at 21/20 with BoyleSports.

Enzo Maresca’s side have failed to score just three times this season and only Middlesbrough have kept a clean sheet against them on their travels in all competitions.

Leeds have had an exhausting run of five games in 16 days lately but should be fired up after a week off to recover from Saturday’s 2-0 win at Plymouth and cannot afford too many slip-ups with Southampton and Ipswich breathing down their necks. 

To strengthen the goals argument, Leicester also have Kelechi Iheanacho back from his Africa Cup of Nations exertions to bolster an attack already boasting in-form forwards Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka, so an open game under the lights could be the way to go.

Leeds vs Leicester Tip 1: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals - 21/20 Boylesports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Go with Gnonto to grab a goal

Talking of in-form players, Wilfried Gnonto has made the most of Dan James’ recent injury to establish himself as a starter on the right wing with some excellent performances.

Gnonto has scored five goals in as many games this month, including the opener in both FA Cup and Championship wins at Plymouth, plus the only goal at Bristol City.

The tricky winger is likely to get the nod ahead of fit-again James and he’s a best-price of 8/1 with gambling sites to get the first goal of the contest.

However, we’ll keep it simple and take the 3/1 with BetVictor in the anytime scorer market.

Leeds vs Leicester Tip 2: Wilfried Gnonto to score any time - 3/1 BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Yellow nod for Winks

Leeds have received the fewest cards in the Championship this season (48 yellows, two reds) and although Leicester are hardly renowned for their ill-discipline, this match has the potential to be a tetchy affair.

Rutter is the second most fouled player in the Championship and that could spell bad news for City’s holding midfielder Harry Winks, who will have the French striker in his eyeline.

Winks has committed more fouls than any other Leicester player this season (38 from 32 starts) and is the joint-sixth most booked player in the division, so all the signs are pointing towards yellow fever.

Premier League referee Craig Pawson has been called in to officiate, and having brandished an average of 5.22 yellow cards in his last nine matches, there’s a chance he gets card-happy at a noisy Elland Road.

Examining the prices on betting apps, Winks to be cautioned looks a possibility.

Leeds vs Leicester Tip 3: Harry Winks to be shown a card - 12/5 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Free bets for the Championship

Friday’s action at Elland Road marks the start of another busy weekend of football and those seeking a free bet to use in the coming days may want to check out Parimatch’s latest offer.

Parimatch are giving new customers a £40 welcome bonus when they sign up using the link below. 

To unlock the welcome offer, bettors will need to deposit £10 or more via a debit card after opening their account and then wager £10 or more on football at odds of evens or greater.

Once the qualifying wager has been settled, Parimatch will credit your account with £30 in free bets to use on football, horse racing and NBA, as well as a £10 bonus for the best online slots at their UK casino.

Remember always to gamble responsibly and check the terms and conditions of a welcome offer before signing up with any new betting sites.

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £10 on football (odds 2.00+) within 7 days. No cash-out. Get 3x£10 Free Bets for set markets and a £10 Slot Bonus for Big Bass Splash, 30x wagering, to withdraw max £250. Rewards expire in 10 days. Offer valid from 14:00 UK time on 11/01/2024. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Warren Barner for independent.co.uk
Warren Barner

Warren Barner is an experienced sports journalist who has spent the last few years writing for Ladbrokes, Coral, Bwin and PokerStars/BetStars. He covers football, tennis and golf and is a lifelong York City fan.

