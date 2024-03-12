Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Golf

The Players Championship predictions: Golf betting tips, odds and free bets

Our tipster has three betting predictions for The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass starting on Thursday
Last Updated: 12th of March 2024
Warren Barner
·
Golf Writer
The Players Championship predictions: Golf betting tips, odds and free bets
Sign up to our betting newsletter

The Players Championship predictions

The PGA Tour temperature dial turns up a notch this week with the 50th anniversary of The Players Championship, widely regarded as the unofficial fifth major (from 11.40am Thursday, Sky Sports Golf). 

Despite the sheen being taken off by scores of high-class defections to LIV, winning this tournament at one of the world’s most iconic courses remains high on the bucket list of elite golfers.

Scottie Scheffler understandably starts as the 11/2 favourite on betting apps to become the first man to make a successful title defence following his dominant triumph at Bay Hill last week and all the signs point towards a top-class player taming TPC Sawgrass which is fairly short for a par-72 at 7,275 yards.

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

A schedule change from May to the cooler climate of March in 2019, when Rory McIlroy won on a thrilling final day, has given a slight advantage to the longer hitters, but tightish fairways and softer greens mean approach play is going to be key to success this week.

After a close examination of golf betting sites, we’ve picked out three Players Championship predictions for what should be a great four days in the build-up to next month's US Masters.

There are very few negatives about Scheffler’s prospects save for that nagging successful defence statistic and 11/2 still looks a good price considering the likes of Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, 2022 champion Cam Smith and Tyrrell Hatton are no longer on the scene.

Old habits die hard, though, and selecting the favourite doesn’t seem as much fun as finding a player at a bigger price. Here are our predictions for The Players Championship.

Kwiff Sports
Established 2015
Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Hot Lowry can tame Sawgrass 

The last four winners at the Stadium Course have come from the world’s top 10 and although Shane Lowry falls outside that bracket at 37th in the rankings, there is a lot to like about the chances of the Irishman who has finished in the top five in his last two tournaments at PGA National and Bay Hill.

Perhaps just as importantly, the 2019 Open champion features high in strokes gained: approach, one of the criteria needed to get the better of this classic Pete Dye-designed track.

Only Chris Gotterup had better stats in this metric at the Cognizant Classic and he was seventh at Arnie’s Place, so he looks dialled in for a full-frontal assault.

The Players Championship Winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Scottie Scheffler
15.38%
--
--
11/2
11/2
--
11/2
11/2
Rory Mcilroy
6.67%
--
--
14/1
12/1
--
14/1
12/1
Justin Thomas
4.35%
--
--
20/1
22/1
--
20/1
18/1
Xander Schauffele
4.35%
--
--
22/1
20/1
--
22/1
22/1
Viktor Hovland
3.85%
--
--
22/1
22/1
--
25/1
22/1
Teams Best Odds
Scottie Scheffler
11/2 William Hill
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
11/2 William Hill
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
11/2 Betway
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
11/2 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
11/2 Bet365
Rory Mcilroy
14/1 William Hill
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
14/1 William Hill
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
14/1 Betway
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
12/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
12/1 Bet365
Justin Thomas
22/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
22/1 BoyleSports
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
20/1 William Hill
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
20/1 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
18/1 Bet365
Xander Schauffele
22/1 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
22/1 Bet365
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
22/1 William Hill
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
22/1 Betway
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
20/1 BoyleSports
Viktor Hovland
25/1 William Hill
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
25/1 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
22/1 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
22/1 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
22/1 Betway
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
Close X
Bet £5 on Cheltenham Get £20 + 20 Extra Spins
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £5 or more at odds of 2.00+ on Cheltenham until 16:10 UK Time on 15.03.2024. Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets & 20 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire at 17:30 UK Time on 15.03.2024. T&Cs apply, see below. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
Visit Site
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Cheltenham Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
Visit Site
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Since the schedule switch to March five years ago, Lowry has finished 8-13-35 in the last three renewals and he ranked in the top 10 for approach 12 months ago.

Lowry’s putting stats are admittedly so-so which is a slight concern, but finding the greens will give him a better chance than most, so we’re on board this major winner at 35/1 with bet365, who pay out on the top eight places for those wanting an each-way wager.

The Players Championship Tip 1: Shane Lowry to win The Players Championship - 35/1 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Hoge a starter for 10

Tom Hoge is in form and catches the eye at a price of 66/1 with several betting sites to win the tournament after a very consistent start to the season which included top 10s at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.

A couple of dropped shots on the back nine on Sunday cost him another top 10 at Bay Hill and last year he broke the course record at Sawgrass with a third-round 62 on his way to third place, so confidence will be high ahead of this exacting test.

The Players Championship Top 10 odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Scottie Scheffler
57.80%
--
--
73/100
67/100
--
73/100
--
Rory Mcilroy
38.17%
--
--
7/5
3/2
--
81/50
--
Xander Schauffele
30.30%
--
--
9/4
2/1
--
23/10
--
Justin Thomas
28.57%
--
--
5/2
12/5
--
5/2
--
Viktor Hovland
27.78%
--
--
5/2
12/5
--
13/5
--
Teams Best Odds
Scottie Scheffler
73/100 William Hill
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
73/100 William Hill
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
73/100 Betway
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
67/100 BoyleSports
Rory Mcilroy
81/50 William Hill
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
81/50 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
3/2 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
7/5 Betway
Xander Schauffele
23/10 William Hill
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
23/10 William Hill
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
9/4 Betway
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
2/1 BoyleSports
Justin Thomas
5/2 Betway
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
5/2 Betway
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
5/2 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
12/5 BoyleSports
Viktor Hovland
13/5 William Hill
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
13/5 William Hill
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
5/2 Betway
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
12/5 BoyleSports
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
Close X
Bet £5 on Cheltenham Get £20 + 20 Extra Spins
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £5 or more at odds of 2.00+ on Cheltenham until 16:10 UK Time on 15.03.2024. Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets & 20 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire at 17:30 UK Time on 15.03.2024. T&Cs apply, see below. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
Visit Site
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Cheltenham Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
Visit Site
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Encouragingly, Hoge tops the proximity to the hole and SG: approach to the green metrics in 2024 which should suit him fine as he goes in search of a second PGA Tour victory. 

Betway is offering 13/2 on Hoge for a top-10 finish and that makes the cut as the next of this week’s Players Championship tips.

The Players Championship Tip 2: Tom Hoge top-10 finish - 13/2 Betway

Betway Sports
Established 2006
Get £10 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Look out for top-20 finish for Hadwin

Looking further down the market, Adam Hadwin has enjoyed his last two visits to this part of Florida which saw the Canadian finish ninth in 2022 and 13th a year ago.

Hadwin was well down the field last week and has had a couple of missed cuts in the early part of the season, but in his seven outings in 2024 he has been inside the top 20 three times, four if we include his runner-up finish at the Shriners Hospital for Children Open in October.

After closing with a 71 In 2021 for a top-30 finish, Hadwin has previously commented on the difficulty of playing at Sawgrass when out of touch, but he could be primed for a big week.

The Players Championship Top 20 odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Scottie Scheffler
71.43%
--
--
4/11
1/3
--
2/5
--
Rory Mcilroy
57.90%
--
--
73/100
73/100
--
8/13
--
Xander Schauffele
47.62%
--
--
1/1
10/11
--
11/10
--
Justin Thomas
45.45%
--
--
11/10
11/10
--
6/5
--
Viktor Hovland
45.45%
--
--
11/10
11/10
--
6/5
--
Teams Best Odds
Scottie Scheffler
2/5 William Hill
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
2/5 William Hill
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
4/11 Betway
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
1/3 BoyleSports
Rory Mcilroy
73/100 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
73/100 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
73/100 Betway
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
8/13 William Hill
Xander Schauffele
11/10 William Hill
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
11/10 William Hill
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
1/1 Betway
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
10/11 BoyleSports
Justin Thomas
6/5 William Hill
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
6/5 William Hill
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
11/10 Betway
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
11/10 BoyleSports
Viktor Hovland
6/5 William Hill
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
6/5 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
11/10 BoyleSports
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
11/10 Betway
Close X
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets at Cheltenham Use Bonus Code Indy2023
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
Close X
Bet £5 on Cheltenham Get £20 + 20 Extra Spins
Visit Site
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £5 or more at odds of 2.00+ on Cheltenham until 16:10 UK Time on 15.03.2024. Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets & 20 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire at 17:30 UK Time on 15.03.2024. T&Cs apply, see below. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Close X
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
Visit Site
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.
Close X
Bet £10, Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Close X
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Cheltenham Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
Close X
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
Visit Site
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad
Close X
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Visit Site
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Hadwin was second only to Patrick Cantlay for strokes gained off the tee last week, so he should give himself chances if he can continue to stay away from the rough.

There have been some surprise winners of The Players Championship in recent years like 500/1 shot Kim Si-woo in 2017 and Webb Simpson at 100/1 a year later, but the cream has risen to the top since the change of schedule and a first win in eight years is probably beyond Hadwin.

However, his game looks in reasonable shape and SpreadEx stands out from the rest of the gambling sites at 3/1 for a third successive top 20 finish.

The Players Championship Tip 3: Adam Hadwin top-20 finish - 3/1 SpreadEx

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

How to get free bets on sport

This week is a time good time to sign up for new betting sites and more established operators due to the range of free bet offers available for 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

BoyleSports are offering new customers that sign up online £20 in free bets. All you have to do is create an account using your mobile device, deposit a minimum of £10 and then bet £10 or more on a selection with odds of evens or greater.

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you'll receive £20 in free bets to use on the sportsbook. You also gain access to BoyleSports' online casino, featuring a range of table games, the best slots and live casino.

Before signing up for BoyleSports, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. If you do bet on The Players Championship or any other sporting action, gamble responsibly.

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Warren Barner for independent.co.uk
Warren Barner

Warren Barner is an experienced sports journalist who has spent the last few years writing for Ladbrokes, Coral, Bwin and PokerStars/BetStars. He covers football, tennis and golf and is a lifelong York City fan.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.