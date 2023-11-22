Jump to content

2027 Rugby World Cup Odds

Latest odds for the 2027 Rugby World Cup

Last Updated: 22nd of November 2023
Chris Rivers
·
Betting Writer

Find the latest Rugby World Cup winner odds here with the tournament scheduled to take place between 1 October and 13 November, 2027.

2027 Rugby World Cup Winner Odds
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
New Zealand
28.57%
--
5/2
--
5/2
5/2
--
South Africa
25.00%
--
3/1
--
3/1
3/1
--
France
16.67%
--
5/1
--
5/1
5/1
--
Ireland
15.38%
--
11/2
--
5/1
5/1
--
Australia
12.50%
--
13/2
--
7/1
7/1
--
England
9.09%
--
9/1
--
8/1
10/1
--
Argentina
2.94%
--
28/1
--
33/1
33/1
--
Fiji
2.44%
--
40/1
--
33/1
33/1
--
Scotland
1.96%
--
28/1
--
33/1
50/1
--
Teams Best Odds
New Zealand
5/2 BetVictor
Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Bet on First Tryscorer & if they score and then score again we will Double your Odds
VISIT SITE
Only pre-match single bets placed on the specified First Tryscorer market in selected games in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Fulfilled in real cash and credited with settlement of the First Tryscorer scorer market. Full T&Cs Apply.

 

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+, New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on any sports (odds 2.00+) in 7 days. No cash out. Get 4x£5 sports free bets for set markets (odds 2.00+), which expire in 7 days. Offer is valid from 10:00 UK time on 16/01/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs Apply, #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org

 

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

 

Use the Rugby World Cup odds table above to find the best price for the market you want to back. The betting odds listed here come from licensed betting sites, with the best price for each market highlighted.

Betting markets will update throughout the build-up to the tournament, with individual results impacting the prices on offer, so check back to see the latest Rugby World Cup odds from the best rugby betting sites at any time.

You may also want to find out what free bets are available with our recommended UK bookmakers before betting on the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

 

Rugby World Cup Odds FAQs

FAQ
The bookmakers are siding with New Zealand to win the 2027 Rugby World Cup. The All Blacks lost the 2023 final to old foes South Africa but the odds are slightly in their favour next time around. New Zealand have won the RWC three times while second favourites South Africa have won it four times.
The next men’s Rugby World Cup will take place between 1 October and 13 November, 2027. The usual suspects are expected to compete for the prize again with three-time winners New Zealand (5/2) and holders South Africa (3/1) leading the early betting odds on who will win it.
South Africa won the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, beating New Zealand in the final and becoming the first team to win the tournament for a fourth time. Indeed, the Springboks have won back-to-back World Cups now, but rugby betting sites fancy the All Blacks to win the next one in 2027.
The 2027 Rugby World Cup will be held in Australia. It will be the 11th edition of the Rugby World Cup, with Australia having won the bid to host this tournament on 12 May 2022. The last time they hosted the tournament was in 2003. The hosts are currently 13/2 outsiders to win the 2027 tournament.
There are only four teams who have won the Rugby World Cup - South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and England. South Africa have won it four times, more than any other nation. New Zealand have three successes to their name having been triumphant in 1987, 2011 and 2015, while the Springboks landed the spoils in 1995, 2007, 2019 and 2023.
Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

