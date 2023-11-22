Who is favourite to win the 2027 Rugby World Cup? The bookmakers are siding with New Zealand to win the 2027 Rugby World Cup. The All Blacks lost the 2023 final to old foes South Africa but the odds are slightly in their favour next time around. New Zealand have won the RWC three times while second favourites South Africa have won it four times.

When is the 2027 Rugby World Cup? The next men’s Rugby World Cup will take place between 1 October and 13 November, 2027. The usual suspects are expected to compete for the prize again with three-time winners New Zealand (5/2) and holders South Africa (3/1) leading the early betting odds on who will win it.

Who won the last Rugby World Cup? South Africa won the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, beating New Zealand in the final and becoming the first team to win the tournament for a fourth time. Indeed, the Springboks have won back-to-back World Cups now, but rugby betting sites fancy the All Blacks to win the next one in 2027.

Where is the next Rugby World Cup (2027) going to be held? The 2027 Rugby World Cup will be held in Australia. It will be the 11th edition of the Rugby World Cup, with Australia having won the bid to host this tournament on 12 May 2022. The last time they hosted the tournament was in 2003. The hosts are currently 13/2 outsiders to win the 2027 tournament.