Chinese Grand Prix predictions: Betting preview with F1 tips and odds

Chinese Grand Prix predictions Fastest qualifying team: Ferrari – 9/4 with 10Bet

Aston Martin double points finish – 10/11 with bet365

Nico Hulkenberg points finish – 2/1 with BetVictor The return of the Chinese Grand Prix to the Formula 1 calendar presents plenty of problems for both the teams and F1 bettors this weekend. It’s been five years since the Shanghai International Circuit staged a race, and a lot has changed. Lewis Hamilton took the chequered flag last time out here in 2019, one of 11 wins he enjoyed that season in what was regarded as a dominant world title win for the Mercedes driver. But Red Bull and Max Verstappen have given new meaning to the word dominant the last two years and the pair are at it again in 2024, winning three of the first four races. make Verstappen a best-price of 2/9 to record his first-ever win in China with team mate Sergio Perez a distant second in the market at 13/1.

But returning to a track that's constantly changing due to the area's marshy topography, where drivers have not raced in this generation of cars, has the potential to throw up a few surprises. As too does the first sprint race of the new season with F1 once again rearranging the format of a race weekend to spice things up. A sprint weekend now consists of a practice session and sprint qualifying on Friday, the sprint race and grand prix qualifying on a Saturday with the race itself on Sunday, starting at 8am in the case of the Chinese Grand Prix. It adds another wrinkle to a race which isn’t easy to figure out due to the lack of recent data. However, going on what we have, there could be opportunities for teams to challenge Red Bull in certain areas.

Shanghai should suit improving Ferrari Comparisons between Shanghai and other circuits are tricky, given the uncertainty of how the venue will drive in these new cars, while the tracks has also recently been resurfaced. Based on previous races in China, we can expect the circuit to put a lot of stress on the front tyres, which Ferrari have shown they can handle recently. The Scuderia coped well with high levels of graining on the front tyres at both Las Vegas last year and Australia this year, securing a one-two finish at the latter. Verstappen’s brake failure in Melbourne certainly helped Ferrari’s cause but they are optimistic about being closer to Dutch driver this weekend.

The Italians have made significant strides forward this year, as shown by their performance in Japan. They were comfortably best of the rest behind Red Bull at Suzuka, a circuit where they’ve tended to struggle in recent times. A second Ferrari win of the season will prove tricky and a Scuderia win is 7/1 on certain . However, a first pole position of the year may not be out of the question. Verstappen has taken pole in all four races so far but has lined up on the front row with a Ferrari on three occasions. In Australia, Carlos Sainz nearly got the better of the world champion and he’s driving well enough to suggest he can challenge again this weekend. Charles Leclerc's qualifying credentials are well known, taking five poles last season with Ferrari the fastest qualifiers seven times in total in 2023. It’s worth considering the Scuderia to pull off a perfect qualifying session and 10Bet go 9/4 on one of the Ferrari drivers nabbing pole. Chinese Grand Prix tip 1: Fastest qualifying team: Ferrari – 9/4 with 10Bet

Keep faith with consistent Aston Aston Martin arrive in China buoyed after securing Fernando Alonso’s services through until 2026 and the Spaniard can continue to deliver for Silverstone-based outfit. Aston introduced a big package of upgrades in Japan, and Alonso was happy with the results. He was sixth in Suzuka, his fourth consecutive points finish to start the season. Team-mate Lance Stroll didn’t have quite as much success, finishing 12th, but both Astons have ended up in the points twice this year already. The Aston tends to manage its tyres better than some of its top-10 rivals, and there are far fewer questions regarding its point-scoring potential than some of its counterparts. Mercedes have a great record at this track but seem unsure what to expect from one race to the next from their current car. Meanwhile, McLaren have voiced their concerns about how well their car will adapt to this track and the long entries to the majority of Shanghai’s 16 corners. Of course, both McLaren and Mercedes could arrive at the circuit and have their challengers work better than expected. But Aston’s consistency makes them a more reliable option to get both cars into the top-10. Chinese Grand Prix Tip 2: Aston Martin double points finish – 10/11 with bet365

Hulkenberg may make points run Haas have announced they are bringing a package of upgrades to China as they attempt to build on an excellent start to the season which sees them seventh in the Constructors' Championship. Nico Hulkenberg came close to a third consecutive top-10 finish in Japan when coming home 11th behind Yuki Tsunoda. Team RB and Haas may find Alpine soon muscling in on their fight for scraps at the fringes of the top-10 as they accelerate their development. For now, Haas continues to hold an advantage and has proven to be competitive across all tracks so far this season. Of their two drivers, Hulkenberg is getting more out of the car than Kevin Magnussen and while the German is a shorter price on to score points than his team mate, he’s the preferred option. Chinese Grand Prix tip 3: Nico Hulkenberg points finish – 2/1 with BetVictor

