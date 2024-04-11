Fernando Alonso signs new Aston Martin F1 contract

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fernando Alonso has signed a new deal to stay with Aston Martin, ending speculation that he will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

The 42-year-old Spaniard joined Aston from Alpine after the 2022 season and enjoyed a memorable first campaign with the team, securing eight podiums last year as he finished fourth in the drivers’ championship.

Now, Aston have confirmed that Alonso has decided to extend his time with the team - and his career - with a multi-year contract beyond this season to 2026, when Honda will team up with Aston as an engine supplier.

A press release from the team on Thursday evening simply stated a quote from Alonso: “I am here to stay.”

Alonso, who won his two world titles at Renault in 2005 and 2006, will turn 45 halfway through the 2026 season, when new engine regulations also come into force.

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack said: “Securing Fernando’s long-term future with Aston Martin Aramco is fantastic news.

“We have built a strong working relationship over the last 18 months and we share the same determination to see this project succeed. We have been in constant dialogue over the last few months and Fernando has been true to his word: when he decided he wanted to continue racing, he talked to us first. Fernando has shown he believes in us, and we believe in him.

“Fernando is hungry for success, driving better than ever, is fitter than ever, and is completely dedicated to making Aston Martin Aramco a competitive force. This multi-year agreement with Fernando takes us into 2026 when we begin our works power unit partnership with Honda.

“We look forward to creating more incredible memories and achieving further success together.”

More to follow...