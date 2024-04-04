Chelsea vs Manchester United tips: Premier League predictions, odds & free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Chelsea have conceded exactly two goals in each of their last five outings, four of which have been at Stamford Bridge. They've gone 11 games without a clean sheet, albeit that run includes the EFL Cup final when they didn't concede until extra-time. When United won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Old Trafford they had 27 attempts on goal in a contest that featured 40 shots in total. Chelsea's clash with Burnley featured a grand total of 50 shots, while Brentford against United saw 42 attempts on goal. The total shots market is therefore worthy of consideration and depending on how brave bettors are feeling, they can go up to wagering on over 42.5 shots at 15/2 on certain . However, there've been some cagey affairs between these two in the past, and that pushes us towards a more conservative total of over 32.5 shots at 6/5 with SpreadEx. It's a bet that would have landed in 10 of United's last 11 games in all competitions. Chelsea vs Manchester United Tip 1: Over 32.5 total shots – 6/5 with SpreadEx

Hojlund to get back on the goal trail With this fixture promising plenty of goalmouth action, it could be a good opportunity for Rasmus Hojlund to end his mini drought. The United forward hasn't scored since his return from a muscle injury last month, drawing a blank in two appearances for his club side and two outings for Denmark. He was in blistering form before his injury though, scoring in six straight league games, and a return of 13 goals in his first season in English football already represents a good return for the 21-year-old. Five of Chelsea's last seven league opponents posted an expected goals figure of 1.6 and above in their clashes with the Blues, who have kept one clean sheet in the last seven home meetings with United. Scott McTominay got both goals for the Red Devils in the reverse fixture and while it's fun to consider him netting again at 5/1 on , his attacking numbers have finally started to dip, registering one shot on target in the last five league games. Hojlund looks more likely to expose Chelsea's shaky backline and kickstart another run of goals. Chelsea vs Manchester United Tip 2: Rasmus Hojlund to score any time – 9/5 with BetMGM

Gillett may be put on the spot No side has won more penalties in the top flight than Chelsea (9) this season with the Blues handed their 11th spot kick in all competitions against Burnley. Pochettino's side have also conceded six penalties heading into a fixture that has a history of the referee pointing to the spot. Seven of the last 10 meetings in all competitions have featured at least one penalty and go 2/1 on that trend continuing. Referee Jarred Gillett has been assigned this game and does award an above-average number of penalties at 0.31 per game, including giving United one in their 4-3 win over the Wolves in February. The Red Devils have won seven penalties and conceded seven this season with Bruno Fernandes missing from the spot in the reverse fixture against Chelsea. Two mistake-prone defences and two attacks featuring some fleet-footed forwards lay the groundwork for more penalty drama. Chelsea vs Manchester United tip 3: A penalty in the match – 2/1 with bet365

