Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans could be fit for Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea as Erik ten Hag claimed he has an idea why his side have suffered an injury crisis.

Ten Hag said United are trying to find a way to deal with their accumulation of injuries this season as Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof added to their defensive problems when they were both ruled out for a minimum of a month.

The Dutchman hopes that Varane, who came off in Saturday’s draw at Brentford as a precaution, and Evans, who has missed their last two games, will be fit to feature at Stamford Bridge.

He said: “On the frontline and midfield we are okay and we have options there but in the backline we have a lack of options. But the good thing is Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are back in training this afternoon. Yesterday Harry Maguire was back in training.”

United have had 53 separate injuries or illnesses to senior players already this season, leaving Ten Hag and United’s backroom staff attempting to discover the reasons why they have had so many issues.

“We have an idea but we will work on it,” he added. “Internally, we will deal with it.”

United have only played 13 games in 2024 – an average of one a week – but Ten Hag blamed international football for some of their injury problems and pointed out that some of their rivals have lost just as many players.

Manchester United’s Raphael Varane in action with Brentford’s Ivan Toney (REUTERS)

“You can't prevent [it],” he said. “It's not only us who've had this. The standards of the Premier League from an intensity perspective are so high, the overload of the schedule and international football is so huge.

“We have internationals in our squad. [Manchester] City, Liverpool and Newcastle have problems, many other teams. In this moment, especially the defensive department [have injuries] but the midfield and frontline the players are available.”