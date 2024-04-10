Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Aston Villa vs Lille predictions: Europa Conference League betting tips, odds and free bets

Can Villa maintain their dominant Europa Conference League form when taking on an improving Lille side?
Last Updated: 10th of April 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Aston Villa vs Lille predictions: Europa Conference League betting tips, odds and free bets
Aston Villa vs Lille tips

We are into the quarter finals of the Uefa Europa Conference League this week and Aston Villa head into this stage of the tournament as the outright favourites on football betting sites to lift the trophy in Athens next month.

Villa must first get past French side Lille in the last eight if they are to keep their hopes alive of a first major European trophy since 1982. The opening leg of their quarter final contest against Ligue 1 opposition takes place at Villa Park on Thursday (8pm, TNT Sports 3).

The English club have been very dominant so far in this year’s competition as they bid to replicate what West Ham achieved last season. They finished top of Group E with 13 points to qualify automatically through to the round of 16. Villa then beat Ajax 4-0 on aggregate, hammering the Dutch side at Villa Park to signal their intentions.

Lille were winners of Group A with 14 points. The French club then got the better of Sturm Graz 4-1 in their last 16 encounter. They were 3-0 winners at home and then drew 1-1 with the Austrian club in the return fixture.

Aston Villa are the strong favourites across betting sites to progress through the semi-final but may not have things all their own way against Les Dogues.

Villa to prevail in an entertaining clash

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery will be keen for his side to make the most of home advantage in this opening leg, so his side can travel to France with something to defend a week later.

Villa have been hot in front of goal recently, scoring in each of their last five fixtures in all competitions, including three against Brentford last Saturday in a 3-3 draw in the Premier League.

The Midlands club remain fifth in the Premier League, sitting above Manchester United, West Ham, Newcastle and Chelsea respectively and are in a good position to qualify for the Champions League via their standing.

However, the opportunity to win a European trophy this season is clearly a priority for Emery. He is a manager who takes all European competitions seriously and has lifted the Europa League trophy four times.

Villa can get the better of Lille, who sit fourth in the Ligue 1 standings. The French club have scored in each of their last 12 games so they should be able to get a consolation goal in the game, but that's unlikely to be enough to win them the first leg.

Aston Vill vs Lille tip 1: Aston Villa to win and both teams to score – 12/5 with William Hill

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Watkins primed to deliver

England striker Ollie Watkins will be hoping to get the call-up to Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad for Euro 2024 later this year. He is doing his chances of getting a place on the plane no harm with his form for his club. Watkins has scored 24 goals this season, with six goals coming in the Europa Conference League.

Watkins bagged a brace against old club Brentford at the weekend, opening the scoring in that fixture, while he also set the Villans on their way to a 4-0 victory over Ajax in this competition last month.

The Villa man is an interesting option in the first goalscorer market on betting apps in this important fixture for the Villans. He can get his side off to a good start on what should be a big night for the home side.

Aston Villa vs Lille tip 2: Ollie Watkins first goal scorer – 4/1 with BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

David the dangerman for French side

Canadian Jonathan David played a huge role in Lille’s unlikely Ligue 1 championship success in 2021. He has now scored over 80 goals for the French side in his four seasons with Les Dogues.

David is being linked with a move to some major clubs this summer, including several in the Premier League, so Lille may have a fight on their hands to keep hold of their striker later this year. If he does leave when the transfer reopens, he will want to do so with a European trophy.

At odds of 13/5 with Betway, David is great value to score anytime across the 90 minutes of this contest. He is the player who is most likely to hurt the hosts and find the back of the net in the opening leg.

Aston Villa vs Lille tip 3: Jonathan David anytime scorer– 13/5 with Betway

Betway Sports
Established 2006
Get £10 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Unlock free bets for football betting

Gambling sites are offering free bets for wagering on Aston Villa vs Lille via their sign-up offers with PriveWin currently giving out £30 in free bets as part of their welcome bonus.

PriveWin are one of the new UK betting sites to have launched recently and have a ‘bet £20 get £30’ offer open to new customers. 

To qualify, you’ll need to open an account and deposit a minimum of £20.

Players must then wager £20 or more on a sportsbook selection at a price of 1/2 (1.5) or greater to receive the £30 free bet.

PriveWin also offer access to their UK casino to sportsbook customers, featuring some of the best slots online.

Always read terms and conditions of the welcome offer before signing up with a bookmaker and if you do have a bet on football, please remember to gamble responsibly.

PriveWin Sports
Established 2017
Bet £20 Get A £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New players only. Min £20 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1x wagering the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion £200. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal request voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill & Neteller deposits.
Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Chris Rivers

Last Updated: 10th April 2024, 03:58 PM

Share:

