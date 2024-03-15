Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

FA Cup predictions: 70/1 accumulator betting tips, quarter-final odds and free bets

We've reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and have put together a 70/1 fourfold from the four ties
Last Updated: 15th of March 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
FA Cup predictions: 70/1 accumulator betting tips, quarter-final odds and free bets
FA Cup quarter-final tips

The FA Cup takes centre stage this weekend before top-level club football goes on its first international break of 2024 and there are some cracking quarter-final ties in store.

It all kicks off on Saturday lunchtime when Midlands rivals Wolves and Coventry City collide at Molineux before holders Manchester City entertain a silverware-searching Newcastle team that evening. 

There are two more quarter-finals on Sunday with Chelsea and Leicester meeting in a repeat of the 2021 FA Cup final before the tie of the round at Old Trafford as Manchester United square off against arch rivals Liverpool. 

We've produced individual match previews for each of the four games, which can be found on our football betting tips section, as well as coming up with an FA Cup accumulator. 

Selecting a bet from each tie and using accumulator betting sites, we've produced a fourfold that pays over 70/1 with bet365.

FA Cup winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Man City
41.67%
11/10
--
11/8
5/4
7/5
11/8
5/4
Liverpool
22.22%
16/5
--
7/2
7/2
3/1
3/1
10/3
Chelsea
14.29%
5/1
--
11/2
11/2
6/1
6/1
6/1
Man Utd
8.33%
11/1
--
8/1
8/1
8/1
8/1
8/1
Wolves
7.14%
13/1
--
12/1
10/1
12/1
12/1
11/1
Teams Best Odds
Man City
7/5 Unibet
7/5 Unibet
11/8 William Hill
11/8 Betway
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
5/4 Bet365
5/4 BoyleSports
11/10 Spreadex
Liverpool
7/2 Betway
7/2 Betway
7/2 BoyleSports
10/3 Bet365
16/5 Spreadex
3/1 William Hill
3/1 Unibet
Chelsea
6/1 William Hill
6/1 William Hill
6/1 Unibet
6/1 Bet365
11/2 BoyleSports
11/2 Betway
5/1 Spreadex
Man Utd
11/1 Spreadex
11/1 Spreadex
8/1 Bet365
8/1 Unibet
8/1 William Hill
8/1 BoyleSports
8/1 Betway
Wolves
13/1 Spreadex
13/1 Spreadex
12/1 William Hill
12/1 Unibet
12/1 Betway
11/1 Bet365
10/1 BoyleSports
Wolves vs Coventry predictions

(12.15pm, ITV1)

Wolves and Coventry meet for the first time in 10 years at Molineux on Saturday lunchtime. The Midlands rivals last faced off in League One in 2014, playing out a 1-1 draw in a season when Wolves stormed to the third tier title with ease.

The two clubs have had contrasting fortunes since, with Wolves enjoying a lengthy run in the top flight that's under no threat of ending any time soon, while Coventry's bid to end their Premier League exile fell agonisingly short in last season's Championship play-off final defeat to Luton.

Wolves vs Coventry odds
Best Odds
March 16th | 12:15pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Wolves Wolves
59.88%
9/14
--
8/13
8/13
8/15
4/6
4/6
Draw
24.39%
14/5
--
3/1
14/5
31/10
14/5
3/1
Coventry Coventry
18.18%
15/4
--
15/4
4/1
9/2
4/1
17/4
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
54.05%
4/5
--
4/5
3/4
8/11
8/11
5/6
Under 2.5
48.08%
10/11
--
10/11
10/11
16/15
1/1
20/21
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Wolves Wolves
4/6 William Hill
4/6 William Hill
4/6 Bet365
9/14 Spreadex
8/13 Betway
8/15 Unibet
Draw
31/10 Unibet
31/10 Unibet
3/1 Betway
3/1 Bet365
14/5 Spreadex
14/5 William Hill
Coventry Coventry
9/2 Unibet
9/2 Unibet
17/4 Bet365
4/1 William Hill
15/4 Spreadex
15/4 Betway
Over 2.5
5/6 Bet365
5/6 Bet365
4/5 Spreadex
4/5 Betway
8/11 Unibet
8/11 William Hill
Under 2.5
16/15 Unibet
16/15 Unibet
1/1 William Hill
20/21 Bet365
10/11 Spreadex
10/11 Betway
Gary O'Neil's men have seen off Brentford, West Brom and Brighton to reach the quarter-finals, and are bidding to qualify for the last four for the first time since 2019. They've only lost four matches at Molineux all season, and have won their last three, conceding only one goal in the process.

Coventry have won their last two in the Championship and have beaten Oxford, Sheffield Wednesday and Maidstone United to advance to the last eight for the first time since 2009. 

But their defeat against West Brom earlier in the month could be foreboding for their fortunes in this one and a narrow win for the hosts could be the best bet.

Wolves vs Coventry tip: Wolves to win by one goal - 11/4 bet365

Manchester City vs Newcastle predictions

(5.30pm, BBC One)

Manchester City have already been sent packing from one domestic cup by Newcastle this season following a third round defeat in the EFL Cup, but football betting sites make them strong favourites to get their revenge at the Etihad Stadium.

The Magpies have won just seven of their last 19 matches and have started shipping goals at an alarming rate, conceding three more at Chelsea on Monday night.

City should have no issues opening up the visitors having found the back of the net six times in their last two home games, while they bagged six in their last FA Cup tie against Luton.

Man City vs Newcastle odds
Best Odds
March 16th | 5:30pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Man City Man City
80.00%
1/4
--
1/4
2/9
1/5
2/9
1/4
Draw
15.38%
19/4
--
5/1
5/1
11/2
5/1
11/2
Newcastle Newcastle
7.69%
9/1
--
8/1
11/1
10/1
12/1
9/1
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 3.5
48.78%
--
--
--
--
21/20
21/20
1/1
Under 3.5
55.87%
--
--
--
--
4/5
4/6
8/11
Over 0
99.80%
--
--
0/1
--
--
--
--
Under 0
8.33%
--
--
11/1
--
--
--
--
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Man City Man City
1/4 Spreadex
1/4 Spreadex
1/4 Betway
1/4 Bet365
2/9 William Hill
1/5 Unibet
Draw
11/2 Unibet
11/2 Unibet
11/2 Bet365
5/1 Betway
5/1 William Hill
19/4 Spreadex
Newcastle Newcastle
12/1 Betway
8/1 Betway
12/1 William Hill
10/1 Unibet
9/1 Spreadex
9/1 Bet365
Over 3.5
21/20 William Hill
21/20 William Hill
21/20 Unibet
1/1 Bet365
Under 3.5
4/5 Unibet
4/5 Unibet
8/11 Bet365
4/6 William Hill
Over 0
0/1 Betway
0/1 Betway
Under 0
11/1 Betway
11/1 Betway
Of the contenders to score for City on gambling sites, Phil Foden's claims look pretty strong. The England international is likely to start having not been benched by Pep Guardiola since December. 

Foden is enjoying the best goal-scoring season of his career, netting 18 times in total. Recently, he's got seven goals in his last eight matches and may thrive up against Newcastle's out-of-sorts left-back Dan Burn.

Manchester City vs Newcastle tip: Phil Foden to score at any time - 7/4 at BoyleSports

Chelsea vs Leicester predictions

(12.45pm, BBC One)

Chelsea are hoping to salvage their season via the FA Cup and this game looks bigger for them than Championship leaders Leicester. 

The Foxes have seen their cushion at the top of the second tier standings disappear in recent weeks and there is work to do if they are to make sure their next trip to Stamford Bridge takes place in a Premier League capacity. 

Leicester's priority is promotion but they have enough quality to challenge a Chelsea team that struggled to see off Leeds in the last round of the FA Cup.

Chelsea vs Leicester odds
Best Odds
March 17th | 12:45pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet