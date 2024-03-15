FA Cup predictions: 70/1 accumulator betting tips, quarter-final odds and free bets

FA Cup quarter-final tips
- Wolves to win by one goal vs Coventry - 11/4 bet365
- Phil Foden to score at any time vs Newcastle - 7/4 at BoyleSports
- Chelsea to win & BTTS vs Leicester - 15/8 with bet365
- Darwin Nunez to score any time vs Man Utd - 6/4 Betfred
- The fourfold pays at over 70/1 with bet365
The FA Cup takes centre stage this weekend before top-level club football goes on its first international break of 2024 and there are some cracking quarter-final ties in store.
It all kicks off on Saturday lunchtime when Midlands rivals Wolves and Coventry City collide at Molineux before holders Manchester City entertain a silverware-searching Newcastle team that evening.
There are two more quarter-finals on Sunday with Chelsea and Leicester meeting in a repeat of the 2021 FA Cup final before the tie of the round at Old Trafford as Manchester United square off against arch rivals Liverpool.
We've produced individual match previews for each of the four games, which can be found on our football betting tips section, as well as coming up with an FA Cup accumulator.
Selecting a bet from each tie and using accumulator betting sites, we've produced a fourfold that pays over 70/1 with bet365.
Wolves vs Coventry predictions
(12.15pm, ITV1)
Wolves and Coventry meet for the first time in 10 years at Molineux on Saturday lunchtime. The Midlands rivals last faced off in League One in 2014, playing out a 1-1 draw in a season when Wolves stormed to the third tier title with ease.
The two clubs have had contrasting fortunes since, with Wolves enjoying a lengthy run in the top flight that's under no threat of ending any time soon, while Coventry's bid to end their Premier League exile fell agonisingly short in last season's Championship play-off final defeat to Luton.
Gary O'Neil's men have seen off Brentford, West Brom and Brighton to reach the quarter-finals, and are bidding to qualify for the last four for the first time since 2019. They've only lost four matches at Molineux all season, and have won their last three, conceding only one goal in the process.
Coventry have won their last two in the Championship and have beaten Oxford, Sheffield Wednesday and Maidstone United to advance to the last eight for the first time since 2009.
But their defeat against West Brom earlier in the month could be foreboding for their fortunes in this one and a narrow win for the hosts could be the best bet.
Wolves vs Coventry tip: Wolves to win by one goal - 11/4 bet365
Manchester City vs Newcastle predictions
(5.30pm, BBC One)
Manchester City have already been sent packing from one domestic cup by Newcastle this season following a third round defeat in the EFL Cup, but football betting sites make them strong favourites to get their revenge at the Etihad Stadium.
The Magpies have won just seven of their last 19 matches and have started shipping goals at an alarming rate, conceding three more at Chelsea on Monday night.
City should have no issues opening up the visitors having found the back of the net six times in their last two home games, while they bagged six in their last FA Cup tie against Luton.
Of the contenders to score for City on gambling sites, Phil Foden's claims look pretty strong. The England international is likely to start having not been benched by Pep Guardiola since December.
Foden is enjoying the best goal-scoring season of his career, netting 18 times in total. Recently, he's got seven goals in his last eight matches and may thrive up against Newcastle's out-of-sorts left-back Dan Burn.
Manchester City vs Newcastle tip: Phil Foden to score at any time - 7/4 at BoyleSports
Chelsea vs Leicester predictions
(12.45pm, BBC One)
Chelsea are hoping to salvage their season via the FA Cup and this game looks bigger for them than Championship leaders Leicester.
The Foxes have seen their cushion at the top of the second tier standings disappear in recent weeks and there is work to do if they are to make sure their next trip to Stamford Bridge takes place in a Premier League capacity.
Leicester's priority is promotion but they have enough quality to challenge a Chelsea team that struggled to see off Leeds in the last round of the FA Cup.