Wolves vs Arsenal tips: Premier League prediction, betting odds and free football bets

However, Wolves have made themselves tough to beat at Molineux and have produced their fair share of upsets this season. Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea have also lost in the Black Country, while Liverpool and Manchester United needed late shows to see off the hosts. Arsenal will need to be careful they don’t suffer another title setback on Saturday, but might be catching Wolves at a good time after a run of four defeats in the last six league games. Seven of Wolves’ 13 league reverses this season have been by a one-goal margin and if Arsenal are to win this one, it may be an ugly and narrow success. Wolves vs Arsenal tip 1: Arsenal to win by one goal – 3/1 with bet365

Wolves vs Arsenal prediction: Corners the key for visitors No side has scored more goals from set pieces in the Premier League this season than Arsenal and this would be a good time to add to that tally. The Gunners’ attack has toiled in their last two outings, drawing blanks in both matches, and they could do with their vaunted set piece coach Nicolas Jover coming up with some magic. Wolves have conceded from set pieces in their last two outings, and without Craig Dawson's commanding aerial presence, they look more susceptible. Centre-back Gabriel has often been on the end of Arsenal’s dead-ball routines and has scored four times this season.

The Brazilan has recently gone through a bit of a lean spell in terms of getting efforts on goal but bounced back at Brighton recently, where he had five attempts. He also recorded two attempts on goal in the reverse fixture with Wolves and this game sets up as one where Arsenal will need to maximise their set piece dominance. Just over a third of Gabriel’s shots at goal this season have hit the target and he may at least give Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa something to think about. Wolves vs Arsenal tip 2: Gabriel Magalhaes over 0.5 shots on target – 23/10 with William Hill

Wolves vs Arsenal betting: Hosts won't enjoy Tierney return Wolves hit the century mark for cards this season across all competitions with the three bookings they received in last Saturday's 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest. They ended up receiving more cards than the hosts that day and are odds-on with to win that particular battle once more when Arsenal come to town. The Gunners also received three yellows last weekend, their most in a top flight game since beating Liverpool in January. That level of ill-discipline goes against how they've behaved overall this season, conceding the second fewest fouls and accumulating the joint-fewest cards in the Premier League. Wolves have received 34 more cards than Arsenal over the course of the season and Paul Tierney being handed this game is a bad omen for the Wanderers. Tierney is one of the most lenient referees in the division, showing 3.43 yellows on average and has booked one Arsenal player across three games this season. In contrast, he's shown 10 yellows to Wolves in just two matches. Wolves have been shown more cards than their last four league opponents and their physical approach may land them in hot water again. Wolves vs Arsenal tip 3: Wolves to receive most cards - 19/20 with Unibet

