Betting > Football

Wolves vs Arsenal tips: Premier League prediction, betting odds and free football bets

Arsenal have the chance to return to the league summit when they make the trip to Wolves on Saturday
Last Updated: 19th of April 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Wolves vs Arsenal tips: Premier League prediction, betting odds and free football bets
Wolves vs Arsenal tips:

Arsenal’s Champions League dream was ended by Bayern Munich in midweek, but there’s no time to wallow in the defeat ahead of a crucial trip to Wolves on Saturday night (7.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

With leaders Manchester City in FA Cup action this weekend and Liverpool not playing until Sunday, the Gunners have the chance to seize the initiative in the Premier League title race.

A win for Mikel Arteta’s side would take them back to the top of the table, a point clear of City, and football betting sites expect a positive response to Wednesday’s loss in Germany and last week's defeat to Aston Villa

The Premier League odds show Arsenal as heavy favourites to record a sixth straight win over Wolves, who are marooned in mid-table.

It’s been a decent season for Gary O’Neil’s men, but a five-game winless run has all but ended their hopes of European qualification, and they’ve been left with little to play for.

Still, the home side should ask plenty of questions of an Arsenal team reeling from recent results and a Saturday night scrap in Wolverhampton could be on the cards.

Wolves vs Arsenal tip: Tired Gunners must find a way to win

Arsenal are in real danger of repeating last year’s late season collapse and Wednesday’s display at Bayern did little to dismiss those worries.

The Gunners started well enough but were overwhelmed by the Bavarians in the second half as they meekly bowed out of the Champions League. 

It was a similar story last weekend against Aston Villa, when the title hopefuls got out of the blocks quickly but faded away after the interval, allowing Villa to score two late goals and snatch the points.

Arsenal will need to dig deep into their reserves given the short turn around for the trip to Molineux, yet they are no bigger than 2/5 for the win across betting apps.

The Gunners’ away form has been pretty exceptional this season, collecting more points on the road than anyone else with 10 wins from 16 matches.

They blew Wolves away in the first quarter of an hour in the reverse fixture and the 2-1 scoreline that day didn’t reflect their levels of dominance. 

Wolves’ price of 8/1 tells you all you need to know about how highly betting sites rate the chances of a team with seemingly little to play for.  

There’s little doubt they struggling with injuries right now and the news top scorer Matheus Cunha is out again is a huge blow. He joins Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Pedro Neto, Craig Dawson and Nelson Semedo on the sidelines, while Hwang Hee-chan and Rayan Ait-Nouri aren't 100 per cent.

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
New Customers Can Bet on Either Liverpool, Arsenal or Man City to Win The PL Title at 50/1
VISIT SITE
18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on Premier League Winner 2023/24 - Win Only. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 01/04/2024 until 20:00 UK time on 20/04/2024. Selected payment methods only. Click for T&Cs. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | Please gamble responsibly

However, Wolves have made themselves tough to beat at Molineux and have produced their fair share of upsets this season.

Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea have also lost in the Black Country, while Liverpool and Manchester United needed late shows to see off the hosts.

Arsenal will need to be careful they don’t suffer another title setback on Saturday, but might be catching Wolves at a good time after a run of four defeats in the last six league games.

Seven of Wolves’ 13 league reverses this season have been by a one-goal margin and if Arsenal are to win this one, it may be an ugly and narrow success. 

Wolves vs Arsenal tip 1: Arsenal to win by one goal – 3/1 with bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Wolves vs Arsenal prediction: Corners the key for visitors

No side has scored more goals from set pieces in the Premier League this season than Arsenal and this would be a good time to add to that tally. 

The Gunners’ attack has toiled in their last two outings, drawing blanks in both matches, and they could do with their vaunted set piece coach Nicolas Jover coming up with some magic. 

Wolves have conceded from set pieces in their last two outings, and without Craig Dawson's commanding aerial presence, they look more susceptible. 

Centre-back Gabriel has often been on the end of Arsenal’s dead-ball routines and has scored four times this season. 

BzeeBet Sports
Established 2022
Bet £20, Get £20 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers Only. Max one £20 Free Bet. Qualifying bets at Odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater. Paid as Bonus Token with Min 4/5(180) Odds Req. Skrill, Neteller & Paypal not eligible.BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs Apply

The Brazilan has recently gone through a bit of a lean spell in terms of getting efforts on goal but bounced back at Brighton recently, where he had five attempts. 

He also recorded two attempts on goal in the reverse fixture with Wolves and this game sets up as one where Arsenal will need to maximise their set piece dominance. 

Just over a third of Gabriel’s shots at goal this season have hit the target and he may at least give Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa something to think about.

Wolves vs Arsenal tip 2: Gabriel Magalhaes over 0.5 shots on target – 23/10 with William Hill

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Wolves vs Arsenal betting: Hosts won't enjoy Tierney return

Wolves hit the century mark for cards this season across all competitions with the three bookings they received in last Saturday's 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest

They ended up receiving more cards than the hosts that day and are odds-on with gambling sites to win that particular battle once more when Arsenal come to town.

The Gunners also received three yellows last weekend, their most in a top flight game since beating Liverpool in January. That level of ill-discipline goes against how they've behaved overall this season, conceding the second fewest fouls and accumulating the joint-fewest cards in the Premier League.

Wolves have received 34 more cards than Arsenal over the course of the season and Paul Tierney being handed this game is a bad omen for the Wanderers.

Tierney is one of the most lenient referees in the division, showing 3.43 yellows on average and has booked one Arsenal player across three games this season. In contrast, he's shown 10 yellows to Wolves in just two matches.

Wolves have been shown more cards than their last four league opponents and their physical approach may land them in hot water again.

Wolves vs Arsenal tip 3: Wolves to receive most cards - 19/20 with Unibet

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses
Promo Code: WELCOME50
VISIT SITE
New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin' Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Wolves vs Arsenal free bet offers

There's an opportunity to earn free bets by wagering on the Premier League title race with Parimatch.

Parimatch are offering new customers the chance to boost the odds on any of Manchester City, Liverpool or Arsenal winning the league to 50/1.

This offer is for new users only that sign up using the link below and opt in to the promotion before it expires at 8pm on Saturday, April 20.

After that, deposit a minimum of £5 using a debit card or Apple Pay. Then place a maximum £1 bet on either Liverpool, Arsenal or Man City to win the title. 

If your chosen team wins the Premier League, you’ll receive a pay out in real cash to the value of the original outright odds. The rest of your bonus will be credited in free bets. 

Before joining Parimatch or any new betting sites, read all of the terms and conditions of any welcome offer first. If you do have a bet this weekend, please gamble responsibly. 

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
New Customers Can Bet on Either Liverpool, Arsenal or Man City to Win The PL Title at 50/1
VISIT SITE
18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on Premier League Winner 2023/24 - Win Only. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 01/04/2024 until 20:00 UK time on 20/04/2024. Selected payment methods only. Click for T&Cs. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | Please gamble responsibly
Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Chris Rivers

Last Updated: 19th April 2024, 05:11 PM

Share:

