Wolves vs Arsenal tips: Premier League prediction, betting odds and free football bets

Arsenal’s Champions League dream was ended by Bayern Munich in midweek, but there’s no time to wallow in the defeat ahead of a crucial trip to Wolves on Saturday night (7.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
With leaders Manchester City in FA Cup action this weekend and Liverpool not playing until Sunday, the Gunners have the chance to seize the initiative in the Premier League title race.
A win for Mikel Arteta’s side would take them back to the top of the table, a point clear of City, and football betting sites expect a positive response to Wednesday’s loss in Germany and last week's defeat to Aston Villa.
The Premier League odds show Arsenal as heavy favourites to record a sixth straight win over Wolves, who are marooned in mid-table.
It’s been a decent season for Gary O’Neil’s men, but a five-game winless run has all but ended their hopes of European qualification, and they’ve been left with little to play for.
Still, the home side should ask plenty of questions of an Arsenal team reeling from recent results and a Saturday night scrap in Wolverhampton could be on the cards.
Wolves vs Arsenal tip: Tired Gunners must find a way to win
Arsenal are in real danger of repeating last year’s late season collapse and Wednesday’s display at Bayern did little to dismiss those worries.
The Gunners started well enough but were overwhelmed by the Bavarians in the second half as they meekly bowed out of the Champions League.
It was a similar story last weekend against Aston Villa, when the title hopefuls got out of the blocks quickly but faded away after the interval, allowing Villa to score two late goals and snatch the points.
Arsenal will need to dig deep into their reserves given the short turn around for the trip to Molineux, yet they are no bigger than 2/5 for the win across betting apps.
The Gunners’ away form has been pretty exceptional this season, collecting more points on the road than anyone else with 10 wins from 16 matches.
They blew Wolves away in the first quarter of an hour in the reverse fixture and the 2-1 scoreline that day didn’t reflect their levels of dominance.
Wolves’ price of 8/1 tells you all you need to know about how highly betting sites rate the chances of a team with seemingly little to play for.
There’s little doubt they struggling with injuries right now and the news top scorer Matheus Cunha is out again is a huge blow. He joins Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Pedro Neto, Craig Dawson and Nelson Semedo on the sidelines, while Hwang Hee-chan and Rayan Ait-Nouri aren't 100 per cent.
However, Wolves have made themselves tough to beat at Molineux and have produced their fair share of upsets this season.
Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea have also lost in the Black Country, while Liverpool and Manchester United needed late shows to see off the hosts.
Arsenal will need to be careful they don’t suffer another title setback on Saturday, but might be catching Wolves at a good time after a run of four defeats in the last six league games.
Seven of Wolves’ 13 league reverses this season have been by a one-goal margin and if Arsenal are to win this one, it may be an ugly and narrow success.
Wolves vs Arsenal tip 1: Arsenal to win by one goal – 3/1 with bet365
Wolves vs Arsenal prediction: Corners the key for visitors
No side has scored more goals from set pieces in the Premier League this season than Arsenal and this would be a good time to add to that tally.
The Gunners’ attack has toiled in their last two outings, drawing blanks in both matches, and they could do with their vaunted set piece coach Nicolas Jover coming up with some magic.
Wolves have conceded from set pieces in their last two outings, and without Craig Dawson's commanding aerial presence, they look more susceptible.
Centre-back Gabriel has often been on the end of Arsenal’s dead-ball routines and has scored four times this season.
The Brazilan has recently gone through a bit of a lean spell in terms of getting efforts on goal but bounced back at Brighton recently, where he had five attempts.
He also recorded two attempts on goal in the reverse fixture with Wolves and this game sets up as one where Arsenal will need to maximise their set piece dominance.
Just over a third of Gabriel’s shots at goal this season have hit the target and he may at least give Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa something to think about.
Wolves vs Arsenal tip 2: Gabriel Magalhaes over 0.5 shots on target – 23/10 with William Hill
Wolves vs Arsenal betting: Hosts won't enjoy Tierney return
Wolves hit the century mark for cards this season across all competitions with the three bookings they received in last Saturday's 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest.
They ended up receiving more cards than the hosts that day and are odds-on with gambling sites to win that particular battle once more when Arsenal come to town.
The Gunners also received three yellows last weekend, their most in a top flight game since beating Liverpool in January. That level of ill-discipline goes against how they've behaved overall this season, conceding the second fewest fouls and accumulating the joint-fewest cards in the Premier League.
Wolves have received 34 more cards than Arsenal over the course of the season and Paul Tierney being handed this game is a bad omen for the Wanderers.
Tierney is one of the most lenient referees in the division, showing 3.43 yellows on average and has booked one Arsenal player across three games this season. In contrast, he's shown 10 yellows to Wolves in just two matches.
Wolves have been shown more cards than their last four league opponents and their physical approach may land them in hot water again.
Wolves vs Arsenal tip 3: Wolves to receive most cards - 19/20 with Unibet
