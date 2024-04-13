Morgan Gibbs-White goads Wolves fans as Nottingham Forest settle for draw

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Betting email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Morgan Gibbs-White taunted his former club Wolves but Nottingham Forest could only earn a 2-2 draw which did little to help their Premier League survival hopes.

Gibbs-White goaded the away fans after he scored and was then involved in his side’s second goal but Matheus Cunha’s double for Wolves ensured Forest were denied all three points.

They would have seen this as a good opportunity to put some daylight between themselves and Luton, who lost heavily at Manchester City, but the gap is just one point.

And with home games with City and Chelsea remaining, their survival fate could well be decided by away matches at Everton, Sheffield United and Burnley.

Though they are hoping to recoup some of the four points they were docked by the Premier League for breaking financial rules, with an appeal date still to be set.

Wolves, who are playing with a sizeable injury list, look set for a mid-table finish as European qualification now looks out of reach with no wins in the last four.

All of the early pressure was from the hosts as they started on the front foot, with Ryan Yates testing Jose Sa from distance and then Callum Hudson-Odoi and Gio Reyna shooting off target from promising positions.

Yet, Wolves should have led in the 27th minute after being presented with a golden chance by some suicidal passing out from the back.

With his back to goal, Yates passed straight to Joao Gomes, whose curled shot beat Matz Sels but was heroically cleared off the line by Murillo.

The goal was gaping as the ball fell straight to Pablo Sarabia from the rebound but he dragged his shot wide.

Wolves did go ahead in the 40th minute with a brilliant solo effort by Cunha.

He ran his marker Andrew Omobamidele all the way down the left flank into the penalty area, then turned him superbly, cut inside Yates, and fired an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

The lead was short-lived, though, as Forest levelled in first-half stoppage time and it was only ever going to be one man.

Gibbs-White found space at the near post from Reyna’s corner and glanced into the far corner before enjoying his celebration.

The former Wolves midfielder pretended to celebrate in front of the Forest fans before turning to the away section, who had been booing him.

He was involved again as Forest took a 57th-minute lead when he burst into the area and after he was tackled by Matt Doherty the ball fell perfectly for Danilo to slot home.

But five minutes later Cunha’s second of the game brought Wolves level as he turned home from close range after Forest could not deal with a corner.

It was the 22nd time Forest have conceded from a set-piece this season and this was one of the most costly.

They were the ones pushing for the win with Hudson-Odoi and Neco Williams missing presentable chances as they had to settle for a point.