Championship predictions: 21/1 accumulator betting tips and EFL odds for Good Friday

Championship accumulator predictions
- West Brom to beat Millwall – 7/5 with SpreadEx
- Norwich to win & over 2.5 goals vs Plymouth – 11/10 with BoyleSports
- QPR to beat Birmingham – 21/20 with 10Bet
- Over 3.5 goals in Southampton vs Middlesbrough – 27/20 with BetMGM
- The fourfold pays over 21/1 with bet365
It’s make-or-break time in the Championship, with Good Friday marking the start of a potentially pivotal Easter double header in the second tier.
The majority of Championship teams have just eight games to go and the need for points is greater than ever with the title race, play-off hunt and relegation battle all far from decided.
Nearly every contest on Good Friday has something riding on it with Sky Sports choosing to focus on the promotion race with their chosen televised matches. You can find previews for all three of those fixtures on our football betting tips page.
Here, we are looking at the remaining non-televised games and have picked out four selections. Using accumulator betting websites, those four Championship tips can be combined to make an accumulator that pays over 21/1 with bet365.
Millwall vs West Brom predictions
(1pm)
Three wins in four games before the international break solidified West Brom’s place in the play-offs but there isn’t expected to be any kind of let up from Carlos Corberan’s men.
Millwall are one of a large collection of teams still not safe from relegation and they’ve had an upturn in fortunes since Neil Harris returned to The Den, winning three of his first five games in charge.
This meeting with West Brom will not be one for the purists and gambling sites offer short odds on a low-scoring affair with the last two encounters between these sides finishing goalless.
The Lions may struggle to improve on those last two efforts having scored just one goal from open play under Harris and they’ll get little change from an Albion defence that’s kept 16 clean sheets this season.
West Brom have a pretty rotten record at Millwall but have the talent to change that with Tom Fellows and Mikey Johnston catching the eye recently, while Brandon Thomas-Asante is back from injury to boost their attacking options.
Millwall have looked better defensively since Harris’ comeback but are still giving up chances and the Baggies’ in-form attackers may prove the difference in a tight game.
Millwall vs West Brom tip: West Brom to beat Millwall – 7/5 with SpreadEx
Norwich vs Plymouth predictions
(3pm)
This clash at Carrow Road features the same dynamic as Millwall against West Brom with a play-off contender taking on a side threatened by relegation. Only this time, football betting sites are far more sure on the outcome.
Norwich are a best-price 1/2 to record a seventh home win on the bounce and hang on to sixth place in the table after a remarkable turnaround in results.
They’ve scored three or more in four of their last seven games with Josh Sargent, JonathanRowe and Gabriel Sara all into double figures for the season. The latter of that trio has been particularly impressive of late.
They looked primed to pick apart Plymouth, who have seen their points cushion to the relegation zone eroded by a run of seven defeats in 10 games.
The pressure is mounting on boss Ian Foster and Carrow Road doesn’t look like the place to get the Pilgrims’ season back on track, despite Plymouth winning the reverse fixture 6-2.
This could be another high-scoring encounter given the way Norwich’s attack has clicked and with Plymouth possessing Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardie. Pairing a Norwich win with over 2.5 goals pays 11/10 with BoyleSports.
Norwich vs Plymouth tip: Norwich to win & over 2.5 goals – 11/10 with BoyleSports
Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City predictions
(3pm)
The Championship form table over the last 10 games has QPR as a top half side having taken 16 points in that time.
That’s lifted them out of the bottom three, but only by a point, and here they face a crunch encounter with the team directly below them, Birmingham City, who are trending in the opposite direction.
Blues have lost three on the spin, all without scoring, and matters haven’t been helped by manager Tony Mowbray having to take a leave of absence for medical reasons. Gary Rowett has taken interim charge until the end of the season and needs to spark the Blues into life.
Birmingham have gone six games without a win, while only Sheffield Wednesday (14) and Rotherham (15) have lost more away matches this season and they should be opposed on betting sites for the trip to Loftus Road.
QPR haven’t scored in their last two games but are creating chances and in players like Ilias Chair and Sinclair Armstrong, they have players who could be the difference-makers in a tense relegation showdown.
QPR vs Birmingham tip: QPR to win – 21/20 with 10Bet
Southampton vs Middlesbrough prediction
(3pm)
With only three points good enough for either side to further their promotion ambitions, an attack-minded encounter at St Mary’s is expected – not that Southampton serve up much else at home this season.
Saints are nine points off the top two but do have at least one game in hand on their top two rivals, two in the case of Leeds and Ipswich.
Back-to-back wins over Sunderland and Birmingham before the break kept them in touch and the goals were flowing in both contests with Southampton netting four in each.
Russell Martin’s side are top three in the majority of attacking statistics, including average goals per game (2.0), shot on target per match (6.1), big chances created (101) and touches in the opposition box (1,285).