Manchester City vs Arsenal predictions: Premier League tips, betting odds and free bets

Saka value to find his mark Given how prolific Arsenal have been in front of goal recently and City having conceded in nine of their 14 home games this season, there are some interesting prices on for goal and shot-related markets as far as the Gunners are concerned. In particular, the shots on target market catches the eye with making both Bukayo Saka and Havertz even-money to have one shot on target on Sunday. No one has scored more league goals for Arsenal this season than those two and Havertz’s form recently has been excellent, scoring in his last four top flight matches, while also netting for Germany in the international break. He’s the back-up option to Saka in this scenario should the Gunners’ top scorer miss this game. He pulled out of the England squad with a problem but all reports indicate he’ll start on Sunday. If it is made clear he is available his price to have a shot on target will drop. The 22-year-old has had 77 shots this season, way more than Martin Odegaard in second with 53 and has had a shot on target in six of Arsenal’s last eight away games. Man City vs Arsenal Tip 2: Bukayo Saka over 0.5 shots on target – 1/1 with bet365

Yellow for Silva Recent league fixtures between these two have got a little feisty with four or more cards shown in each of the last four meetings. That average is likely to be maintained by referee Anthony Taylor, who is third amongst top flight officials for yellows per game this season with 5.15. Picking out contenders to receive a card isn’t all that easy given these two sides have the best disciplinary records in the league, but one man that does stand out is City’s Bernardo Silva. Only Rodri (8) has collected more yellows than the Portuguese in the league this season and three of his seven cards have come in City’s last six top flight matches. Silva and Arsenal don’t seem to get on either and across the last nine meetings between the teams, he’s been booked five times. He also received a card in both meetings with Liverpool this season and looks a prime candidate for a card in another title-defining clash. Man City vs Arsenal Tip 3: Bernando Silva to be shown a card – 16/5 with William Hill

