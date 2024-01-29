Jump to content
Next Barcelona manager odds: Mikel Arteta favourite to replace Xavi

Mikel Arteta is the early favourite with bookmakers to replace Xavi in the Barcelona dugout at the end of the season
Last Updated: 29th of January 2024
Simon Sinclair
Football Writer
Next Barcelona manager odds: Mikel Arteta favourite to replace Xavi

Mikel Arteta has been installed as the early frontrunner to become the next Barcelona manager following Xavi’s decision to step down at the end of the season. 

Xavi announced his intention to leave the Catalan club following a difficult week of results. 

Barca crashed out of the Copa del Rey at the hands of Athletic Bilbao and were then beaten 5-3 at home by Villarreal in LaLiga.  After leading Barcelona to the LaLiga title in his first full season at Camp Nou, Xavi’s side have endured a decline in form.  

They’re well off the pace in the LaLiga title race and are now embroiled in a battle to remain in the top four and secure a Champions League place for next term. 

Barca’s season now hinges on their Champions League campaign, where they have a best price of 16/1 with football betting sites to win the European crown. 

Xavi could bow out on a high note to leave a legacy on his managerial career with the club to go with his achievements as a player. 

The race to replace Xavi is already heating up, and gambling sites have installed former Barca academy product and Arsenal manager Arteta as the favourite to become the next man in the Camp Nou dugout, although the Independent believes that the 41-year-old is happy to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Next Barcelona manager odds 

Arteta the favourite to replace Xavi 

Arsenal fans will be quietly concerned to see Arteta as the favourite with betting apps to replace Xavi at Camp Nou. The 41-year-old has revived the Gunners’ fortunes in the Premier League, re-establishing the club as title contenders.  

Although Arsenal fell short in their bid to win the top-flight crown last season, their form throughout the campaign highlighted their continued growth under the Spaniard’s tenure. 

Arteta came through Barcelona’s academy and played for Barcelona B for two seasons before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain. His connection to the Catalan club provides a natural link between the two parties. 

Arteta can be backed at 3/1 with bet365 to leave the Emirates Stadium for Barcelona, although it remains to be seen whether he would trade a role where he has job security and the support of the Arsenal fanbase for a volatile position in Spain. 

Another former Barca man to take the helm 

Barcelona have had plenty of success from promoting from within the club, and another ex-player could fit the bill. Rafael Marquez was a four-time LaLiga and two-time Champions League winner for Barca during his seven years in Catalonia.  

The Mexican became manager of Barcelona Atletic in 2022 and steered his side to a fourth-place finish in Primera Federacion Group 2 in his first year in charge. However, they were beaten by Real Madrid Castilla in the play-off semi-finals.  

Barcelona B are trending towards the play-off places once more under Marquez in his second season, although they’re off the pace of the Primera Federacion Group 2 leaders.  

Marquez would join Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique in the recent history of Barcelona Atletic coaches to make the move to the senior side. 

Odds of 4/1 are available to back Marquez to replace his former team-mate in the Camp Nou dugout.  

From Liverpool to Barcelona 

Jurgen Klopp has made himself one of the top candidates on the market for any position in the game after announcing he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season

The German cited a “lack of energy” as his reasoning for his exit from Merseyside, so moving to fever-pitch Barcelona would be a surprise.  

Klopp has won everything he can in the game with Liverpool, ending the club’s Premier League title drought in the 2019/20 season as well as the Champions League crown in 2019. 

The Reds could still pull off a famous quadruple in his final season, pursuing the top-flight title, Europa League, EFL Cup and FA Cup. 

The 56-year-old has odds of 8/1 with BetVictor to move to Camp Nou. Although he has the credentials and the charisma to become a success in Spain, it might be just too soon. 

Other contenders 

The name of Jose Mourinho has been continually linked to the Barcelona job given his history with the club. The Portuguese spent time as a coach at Camp Nou under both Sir Bobby Robson and Louis van Gaal before beginning his managerial career.  

Mourinho was sacked by Roma due to a poor run of results in Serie A after two-a-half-years at the Stadio Olimpico. Odds of 12/1 are available to back Mourinho to make a sentimental return, albeit he once claimed he could never manage Barcelona. 

Roberto De Zerbi has carved out a fine reputation in the Premier League with Brighton.

The Seagulls have played an attractive brand of football that has earned the praise of fans and pundits alike. Success has been hit and miss, but Brighton are trending in the right direction in the English top flight and the Europa League where the club have qualified for the last 16. 

It would be a gamble for Barca to take on the Italian, but he can be backed at 12/1. 

Hansi Flick has big club experience with Bayern and has odds of 10/1 to become the next Barca manager. He led the German giants to back-to-back Bundesliga crowns and the Champions League in 2020.  

But, his time as manager of the German national team was underwhelming to say the least. That could give Barcelona’s hierarchy pause for thought before hiring the 58-year-old.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.