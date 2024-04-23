Everton vs Liverpool tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Liverpool also secured an important victory at the weekend, beating Fulham 3-1 to go back above Manchester City and level on points with Arsenal at the summit, albeit still behind the Gunners on goal difference. With City playing on Thursday, Jurgen Klopp’s men have the chance to crank up the pressure on their title rivals by creating a four-point gap with a win at Goodison. Liverpool are odds-on with to secure another important victory, but the form guide can go out the window in a local derby.

Everton vs Liverpool tip: Tense affair at Goodison Both teams will enter the game full of nervous energy. There is always an element of tension around the Merseyside derby anyway, but given the stakes for the two sides, this match should have additional spice. Both sides would not only love to enhance their own aims, but dealing a blow to their neighbour's ambitions may be just as big a motivator. It will also be Klopp’s final taste of the fixture before he leaves the Reds at the end of the campaign. The German has an outstanding record against Everton, with Liverpool losing just one of his 18 games in charge and notching 11 victories in the process. That is an achievement that will have a tough time replicating. Looking back further, Everton have won only one of their last 29 games against their bitter rivals in all competitions, a run that includes a 2-0 defeat earlier this season. Unless Sean Dyche and his team can break the pattern, they could once more be embroiled in a bitter fight for their survival in their remaining four matches.

The Toffees did issue a strong response to their 6-0 hammering by Chelsea when beating fellow relegation rivals Forest last weekend. Dyche's men arguably received the rub of the green regarding a few decisions that their opponents are still furious about, but Everton got the job done. The standard of their performance was still lacking, and against a Liverpool side that seemed reinvigorated in front of goal against Fulham, the Toffees could be in line for a difficult evening. The Reds seemed to find their stride in their win at Craven Cottage and the momentum boost has come at the perfect time. Everton have scored in their last seven games in all competitions at Goodison, and factoring a Toffees' goal into the equation opens up a different range of markets on.

Salah to torment Everton again Mohamed Salah has been Everton’s nemesis since his move to Liverpool in 2017. In 10 matches against the Toffees, the forward has notched seven goals and an assist, including his brace in the reverse fixture this season. Salah has not been himself in the final third since his return from injury. Although he has scored five in his last 11 games in all competitions, the forward has missed good chances in front of goal that could have made the difference in his side’s defeat to Crystal Palace and draw with Manchester United. Liverpool need him firing on all cylinders for the stretch run and he could find a way back to his peak form against one of his favourite opponents.

Salah was rested at the weekend and should have plenty of energy to take the attack to Everton from the off. Since three of Salah's seven goals against Everton have broken the deadlock, we like his price of 10/3 with to score first on Wednesday evening.

Red card on the agenda? Ashley Young became the first player in three years to be sent off in the Merseyside derby when he was dismissed for two bookable offences at Anfield in October. Richarlison was the last man before the former England international in 2020, while you have to go back all the way to 2010 for the last Liverpool player to be sent off in this fixture when Sotirios Kyrgiakos was dismissed.

This season, the Reds' disciplinary record isn't bad, but they've still managed to collect five red cards with only Burnley (7) shown more in the Premier League. Young is the only Everton player to be dismissed this term, while their card count is middle of the road in the top flight. But, there is always an extra bit of needle between the two teams in the derby and given the importance of the game, we believe it may spill over, especially in Klopp’s final game against Everton. We like the odds of 10/3 with for a red card to be shown in the match. Everton vs Liverpool Tip 3: Red card in the match – 10/3 bet365

