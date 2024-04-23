Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday at Epsom

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

14:10 Epsom – Night On Earth – 1pt e/w @ 12/1

Night On Earth hasn’t achieved much in three attempts at Epsom but all of those outings came at 6f and he’s a real minimum trip performer. There’s no doubting that he isn’t the power of old, having peaked at a mark of 95, but he found his level again on the All-Weather over the winter.

I think he’s made for racing downhill over this C&D and if he gets into a nice rhythm on the front end, it won’t be simple to peg him back. There are other pace threats so it’s not like he’ll be getting a solo run, but he’s very fast, remains on a good mark and may enjoy this test more than most.

15:55 Epsom – Greysful Storm – 1pt @ 25/1

Greysful Storm came into her own when sent handicapping last season, bolting up at Newbury in a race that worked out well. That was a surprising performance given her previous efforts but she subsequently placed second off much higher marks to prove it was no fluke.

She now returns as a four-year-old with a mark of 96 and will be vulnerable to anything with an overly generous mark. However, I don’t think there are many fitting that criteria in today’s race and if she’s fit, and takes to racing around Epsom, she could have a better chance than the price suggests.