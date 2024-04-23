Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Racing

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday at Epsom

Our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at 25/1 & 12/1
Last Updated: 23rd of April 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday at Epsom
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Epsom with two selections online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

Talksportbet Sport
Established 2022
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

 

14:10 Epsom – Night On Earth – 1pt e/w @ 12/1

Night On Earth hasn’t achieved much in three attempts at Epsom but all of those outings came at 6f and he’s a real minimum trip performer. There’s no doubting that he isn’t the power of old, having peaked at a mark of 95, but he found his level again on the All-Weather over the winter.

I think he’s made for racing downhill over this C&D and if he gets into a nice rhythm on the front end, it won’t be simple to peg him back. There are other pace threats so it’s not like he’ll be getting a solo run, but he’s very fast, remains on a good mark and may enjoy this test more than most.

 

15:55 Epsom – Greysful Storm – 1pt @ 25/1

Greysful Storm came into her own when sent handicapping last season, bolting up at Newbury in a race that worked out well. That was a surprising performance given her previous efforts but she subsequently placed second off much higher marks to prove it was no fluke.

She now returns as a four-year-old with a mark of 96 and will be vulnerable to anything with an overly generous mark. However, I don’t think there are many fitting that criteria in today’s race and if she’s fit, and takes to racing around Epsom, she could have a better chance than the price suggests.

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

You can get involved in our horse racing tips today by signing up at one of these new betting sites where you'll find exclusive offers.

You'll discover multiple betting markets on horse racing today and plenty of other sports at these online betting sites too, while you might even score yourself some free bets.

All gambling sites recommended by The Independent are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. 

Indy Betting Newsletter
Sign up to the new Independent Betting newsletter here for weekly tips and free bet offers

James Boyle for independent.co.uk

Updated by

James Boyle

Last Updated: 23rd April 2024, 09:40 AM

Share:

You might also like

Arsenal vs Chelsea tips: Premier League prediction, football betting odds & free bets
Football
Arsenal vs Chelsea tips: Premier League prediction, football betting odds & free bets
Next Barcelona manager odds: Rafa Marquez favourite to replace Xavi
Football
Next Barcelona manager odds: Rafa Marquez favourite to replace Xavi
Next Bayern Munich manager odds: Zidane new favourite for role
Football
Next Bayern Munich manager odds: Zidane new favourite for role
Bzeebet Welcome Offer: Bet £20 Get a £20 Free Bet
Betting
Bzeebet Welcome Offer: Bet £20 Get a £20 Free Bet
2024 World Snooker Championship Day Four predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bet
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship Day Four predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bet
Leicester vs Southampton betting tips: Championship predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Leicester vs Southampton betting tips: Championship predictions, odds and free bets
Liverpool double odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the double?
Football
Liverpool double odds: What are the odds on Liverpool winning the double?
Middlesbrough vs Leeds tips: Championship predictions, football betting odds & free bets
Football
Middlesbrough vs Leeds tips: Championship predictions, football betting odds & free bets
AC Milan vs Inter tips: Serie A predictions, betting odds & free bets
Football
AC Milan vs Inter tips: Serie A predictions, betting odds & free bets
Manchester City double odds: What are the odds on City winning the double?
Football
Manchester City double odds: What are the odds on City winning the double?
Best £10 Deposit Bonuses from Top UK Online Casinos in 2024
Casino
Best £10 Deposit Bonuses from Top UK Online Casinos in 2024
Virgin Games Casino Promo: Get Free Spins for Online Slots
Casino
Virgin Games Casino Promo: Get Free Spins for Online Slots
Ladbrokes Casino: Claim a £30 welcome offer + 30 free online casino spins
Casino
Ladbrokes Casino: Claim a £30 welcome offer + 30 free online casino spins
Best Online Baccarat Casinos in 2024
Casino
Best Online Baccarat Casinos in 2024
Real Madrid vs Barcelona tips: El Clasico betting preview with predictions & LaLiga odds
Football
Real Madrid vs Barcelona tips: El Clasico betting preview with predictions & LaLiga odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday at Newbury
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday at Newbury
Fulham vs Liverpool betting tips: Premier League predictions, football odds and free bets
Football
Fulham vs Liverpool betting tips: Premier League predictions, football odds and free bets
Everton vs Nottingham Forest betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Everton vs Nottingham Forest betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Wolves vs Arsenal tips: Premier League prediction, betting odds and free football bets
Football
Wolves vs Arsenal tips: Premier League prediction, betting odds and free football bets
2024 London Marathon betting tips: Men's and women's race predictions, odds & free bets
Betting
2024 London Marathon betting tips: Men's and women's race predictions, odds & free bets
Barcelona vs Chelsea betting tips: Women's Champions League predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Barcelona vs Chelsea betting tips: Women's Champions League predictions, odds and free bets
2024 Liege-Bastogne-Liege predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets
Cycling
2024 Liege-Bastogne-Liege predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday at Newbury
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday at Newbury
Premier League accumulator tips: 113/1 acca, football odds & free bets
Betting
Premier League accumulator tips: 113/1 acca, football odds & free bets
Coventry City vs Manchester United betting tips: FA Cup prediction, best bets and football odds
Football
Coventry City vs Manchester United betting tips: FA Cup prediction, best bets and football odds
Man City vs Chelsea betting tips: FA Cup predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Man City vs Chelsea betting tips: FA Cup predictions, odds and free bets
Leicester vs West Brom tips: Championship betting odds, predictions and free bets
Football
Leicester vs West Brom tips: Championship betting odds, predictions and free bets
World Snooker Championship first round tips: Snooker predictions, best bets & odds
Snooker
World Snooker Championship first round tips: Snooker predictions, best bets & odds
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.