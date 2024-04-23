Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday at Epsom

Horse racing tips today:
- 14:10 Epsom – Night On Earth – 1pt e/w @ 12/1 with BetVictor
- 15:55 Epsom – Greysful Storm – 1pt @ 25/1 with Bet365
For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Epsom with two selections online.
As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.
Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements.
14:10 Epsom – Night On Earth – 1pt e/w @ 12/1
Night On Earth hasn’t achieved much in three attempts at Epsom but all of those outings came at 6f and he’s a real minimum trip performer. There’s no doubting that he isn’t the power of old, having peaked at a mark of 95, but he found his level again on the All-Weather over the winter.
I think he’s made for racing downhill over this C&D and if he gets into a nice rhythm on the front end, it won’t be simple to peg him back. There are other pace threats so it’s not like he’ll be getting a solo run, but he’s very fast, remains on a good mark and may enjoy this test more than most.
15:55 Epsom – Greysful Storm – 1pt @ 25/1
Greysful Storm came into her own when sent handicapping last season, bolting up at Newbury in a race that worked out well. That was a surprising performance given her previous efforts but she subsequently placed second off much higher marks to prove it was no fluke.
She now returns as a four-year-old with a mark of 96 and will be vulnerable to anything with an overly generous mark. However, I don’t think there are many fitting that criteria in today’s race and if she’s fit, and takes to racing around Epsom, she could have a better chance than the price suggests.
Last Updated: 23rd April 2024, 09:40 AM