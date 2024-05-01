Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Darts

Premier League Darts Night 14 prediction, betting tips and darts odds

Premier League Darts prediction and odds for Night 14 in Aberdeen as the play-off battle intensifies
Last Updated: 1st of May 2024
Jamie Casey
Darts Writer
Premier League Darts Night 14 prediction, betting tips and darts odds
Premier League Darts Night 14 prediction

With just three nights to go until the play-offs at the O2 Arena in London, the stakes are high on Night 14 of the Premier League Darts in Aberdeen with seven of the eight competitors in contention for a spot in the top four.

It has been an excellent seven days for Luke Littler. He was successful on Night 13 in Liverpool, defeating Rob Cross 6-2 in the final, averaging 105.32. The teenage darts sensation then prevailed in the Austrian Open, beating Joe Cullen for the title. He will be hoping to take that momentum with him up to Scotland.

In the opening match of the night, home favourite Peter Wright takes on Michael Smith. There is a repeat of the Night 9 final when Littler faces Nathan Aspinall. Michael van Gerwen has a tough test against Rob Cross, while Gerwyn Price comes up against the world champion Luke Humphries.

The pressure is on for Night 14 and we've studied darts betting sites to see who will thrive under the bright lights at P&J Live.

Peter Wright vs Michael Smith prediction

(7.15pm, Sky Sports Action)

There have been signs over the last few weeks of Smith being close to his best again. He reached the final in Rotterdam two weeks ago, hitting 11 180s and a 170 checkout that night. Bully Boy was then unlucky last week to lose to Cross in Liverpool, as he averaged 103.48 in a high-class game.

This is a good draw for Smith in the quarter-finals as Wright has already been eliminated from play-off contention. The Scotsman sits bottom of the standings on just four points, and he will be glad to see the end of this year’s competition.

Snakebite’s last victory in this year’s event came on Night 9 when he beat Cross 6-3. He caught Voltage on a bad night in Belfast, as the Englishman could only average 86.29. 

Wright will have the crowd behind him in Aberdeen but that is unlikely to be enough for him to get the better of Smith. With such high scoring, Bully Boy can win this contest comfortably. He is the warm favourite across gambling sites for this contest and is worth consideration in the handicap market at -2.5 legs.

Premier League Darts prediction 1: Michael Smith -2.5 legs to beat Peter Wright – 6/5 at bet365

Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall prediction

(7.45pm, Sky Sports Action)

Littler and Aspinall are arguably the two in-form players in the second half of this year’s Premier League. In the last six weeks, at least one of them has reached the final, with both making it through on Night 9 in Belfast.

Littler sits top of the Premier League standings on 31 points and he has taken control of the table. He has hit 86 180s (highest in the league) and has won 147 legs (highest in the league). His average of 99.78 is bettered only by Humphries.

As well as Littler is playing, Aspinall has the game to keep up with him in Aberdeen. The pair used all 11 legs in their last four clash in Liverpool last week, with Nuke prevailing 6-5 in an entertaining match.

Expect both players to keep holding their throw again here and set up a tense finish. Littler is the favourite in the match betting on the leading betting apps but look towards the total leg market in this one. Over 9.5 legs may be the best way to play the contest with BetVictor, who are offering 11/10.

Premier League Darts prediction 2: Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall over 9.5 legs – 11/10 at BetVictor

Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross prediction

(8.15pm, Sky Sports Action)

Cross showed his class last week in Liverpool, beating Smith and Van Gerwen on the way to the final. He was a little unlucky to win just two legs against Littler, as he averaged 100.08 in the final.

Cross, who remains in with an outside shot of a play-off place, was outstanding against MVG in his semi-final tie, and that will give him a lot of confidence ahead of another clash against the Dutchman.

Mighty Mike has been hot and cold over the last few weeks, and if he is not at his best in this contest, he will be vulnerable.

Sponsors BetMGM go 6/4 for Cross to get the better of MVG in the quarter final and that’s more than fair value in the third game of the night.

Premier League Darts prediction 3: Rob Cross to beat Michael van Gerwen – 6/4 at BetMGM

Premier League Darts free bets

BetMGM are the title sponsor of this year's Premier League Darts and they are currently running an offer for new customers where they can claim £40 in free bets.

To qualify, open an account via the link below before depositing and betting a minimum of £10 on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Once the bet is settled, users will receive their free bets.

In addition to their top-rated welcome bonus, BetMGM is running its Golden Arrows promotion in conjunction with the Premier League Darts, where customers can win up to £1,000 via a profit boost. Opt in to the promotion and place a £5 bet on any Premier League Darts market on a selection with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater and BetMGM will double the odds of your wager.

Finally, BetMGM also operates several casino sites with a wide range of table games and UK slots available to play.

Before signing up for any new betting sites, make sure to read the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first and if you are betting on the darts or any other sport, please gamble responsibly.

Jamie Casey for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Jamie Casey

Last Updated: 1st May 2024, 02:11 PM

