Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday

Horse racing tips today: 15:17 Redcar – Kyber Crystal – 1pt @ 16/1 with William Hill

17:05 Doncaster – High Velocity – 1pt @ 15/2 with Bet365 For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Redcar and Doncaster with two selections online. As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

15:17 Redcar – Kyber Crystal – 1pt @ 16/1 Rebecca Menzies won this race last season and Kyber Crystal might have a chance of adding another success in it for her new trainer. She’s exposed as quite mediocre but is 5lbs below her Chepstow win in June and could benefit for the change of training routine with this yard. She has some pieces of softer ground form, went well fresh before and whilst she is on the quirkier side of things at times, there’s enough talent in the locker to trouble this level of opposition. Whether she will show it is another story but the price is generous enough to take a chance. 17:05 Doncaster – High Velocity – 1pt @ 15/2 High Velocity has a split mark and is deemed 5lbs inferior on the turf, but it’s a long time since he raced away from the artificial surfaces. I think he could be nicely treated if he can cope with conditions underfoot and he looked to be coming back to form for this yard in March. His run at Southwell was encouraging, during which he had a poor trip on the outside of the field, and it’s easy to see why his sole run since yielded a flop as a stiff 7f isn’t for him. Back sprinting on a flat track, we could see a revival. Tom Marquand is booked and cheekpieces go on as well.

