Thursday's Punchestown Festival tips, best bets and racing odds

Champion Stayers Hurdle tip The day’s other Grade 1 contest on Thursday is the Champion Stayers Hurdle at 6.00. Teahupoo is an across-the-board odds-on favourite with and rightfully heads the market. He was fourth in this race last season, running a little below his best. He has had just two runs this season and was impeccable in both. After taking a Grade 1 race at Fairyhouse in December, he was not seen again until the Cheltenham Festival, where he duly hacked up in the Stayers’ Hurdle. If he runs up to that sort of form in this race, there can be little doubt that he will add another big title to his already impressive CV. The one who could give him the most to do is stablemate Sire Du Berlais, and he may prove the best option from a betting point of view. He was beaten by less than a length when third in this race last year and showed some signs of a return to form when beaten by Teahupoo at Cheltenham. He was beaten a long way out, but he kept on well, and this better ground could be in his favour. His stamina could kick into play if he can keep up with the pace. He has beaten the favourite before, and if he is thereabouts turning for home, he should, at the very least, make the frame. offer the top price among and they are paying out on three places on each-way bets. Punchestown Day 3 Tip: Thursday – 6.00 Punchestown – Sire Du Berlais each-way @ 8/1 with William Hill

Champion Hurdle tip The Boodles Champion Hurdle at 6.00 on Friday will see State Man go off a very warm order on . He is a winning machine and has been beaten only once in his last dozen races. That was by the mighty Constitution Hill in last year’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. State Man beat Irish Point in this year’s Champion Hurdle, and he looks the only possible danger. Irish Point will undoubtedly keep State Man up to his work, but there will likely be only one outcome. It is difficult to get excited by the odds-on offer, but sometimes, it is impossible to oppose these champion racehorses. Punchestown Day 4 Tip: Friday – 6.00 Punchestown – State Man @ 1/3 with bet365

Champion Novice Hurdle tip The Champion Novice Hurdle is the other Grade 1 race on the Friday card, and it is another case of attempting and failing to to find a horse to take on another odds-on Mullins-trained Paul Townend-ridden up-and-coming star. The magnificent Ballyburn has improved beyond all recognition since being beaten by the smart Firefox on his hurdling debut this season. Over two miles, he galloped the opposition into the ground at the Leopardstown Festival. Next up was two miles and five furlongs at the Cheltenham Festival and it was a similar story. He is undoubtedly the best novice hurdler there is, and this is unlikely to prove anything but another exhibition performance. There is not an awful between his five rivals, which makes it difficult to get excited about which of them is likely to chase the favourite home. Punchestown Day 4 Tip: Friday – 6.35 Punchestown – Ballyburn @ 2/7 with William Hill

