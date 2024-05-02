Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Racing

Thursday's Punchestown Festival tips, best bets and racing odds

Follow our Punchestown Festival tips with the best odds as the festival enters day three on Thursday
Last Updated: 2nd of May 2024
Paul Millward
·
Horse Racing Writer
Punchestown Festival betting tips

Willie Mullins has had a stellar season in both Ireland and the UK. His horses have been on a long winning streak, a trend that shows no signs of abating at this week’s Punchestown Festival. 

On Tuesday, Mystical Power clinched the Grade 1 Champion Novice Hurdle, followed by Daddy Long Legs' triumph in the Listed Handicap Hurdle.

It was a similar story on Wednesday, with Dancing City and Redemption Day taking their respective Grade 1 races for Mullins. The Gold Cup, however, saw Fastorslow prove far too good for his heavily backed Galopin Des Champs. The man is beatable, after all.

5.25 Punchestown tip (Thursday)

However, he still has some of his brightest stars set to race at the festival this week, and more Grade 1 success looks assured. Gaelic Warrior is unopposable in the Grade 1 Novice Chase at 5.25 on Thursday. Mullins pulled a master stroke with the exciting six-year-old at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Dropping him back to two miles for the first time this season resulted in Gaelic Warrior producing the best performance of his career. With ridiculous ease, he beat the useful pairing of Found A Fifty and Il Etait Temps, who reopposes. A similar performance will be enough to see off his three rivals at Punchestown.

Gaelic Warrior is prohibitively priced at 1/4 with most online betting sites, but it looks impossible to get away from him. It is, however, worth considering him in a short-priced treble with stable-mates State Man (1/3) and Ballyburn (2/7), who look like they only need to turn up on Friday to win their respective Grade 1 engagements.

The treble offers odds of around even money with Bet365. For these hot pots to be beaten, their rivals must perform exceptionally well and far above what they have achieved. Short-priced multiples are only for some, but sometimes there seem little other options at these big festival meetings.

Punchestown Day 3 Tip: Thursday – 5.25 Punchestown – Gaelic Warrior @ 1/4 with bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Champion Stayers Hurdle tip

The day’s other Grade 1 contest on Thursday is the Champion Stayers Hurdle at 6.00. Teahupoo is an across-the-board odds-on favourite with horse racing betting sites and rightfully heads the market. He was fourth in this race last season, running a little below his best.

He has had just two runs this season and was impeccable in both. After taking a Grade 1 race at Fairyhouse in December, he was not seen again until the Cheltenham Festival, where he duly hacked up in the Stayers’ Hurdle.

If he runs up to that sort of form in this race, there can be little doubt that he will add another big title to his already impressive CV. 

The one who could give him the most to do is stablemate Sire Du Berlais, and he may prove the best option from a betting point of view. He was beaten by less than a length when third in this race last year and showed some signs of a return to form when beaten by Teahupoo at Cheltenham.

He was beaten a long way out, but he kept on well, and this better ground could be in his favour. His stamina could kick into play if he can keep up with the pace. He has beaten the favourite before, and if he is thereabouts turning for home, he should, at the very least, make the frame.

William Hill offer the top price among gambling sites and they are paying out on three places on each-way bets.

Punchestown Day 3 Tip: Thursday – 6.00 Punchestown – Sire Du Berlais each-way @ 8/1 with William Hill

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Champion Hurdle tip

The Boodles Champion Hurdle at 6.00 on Friday will see State Man go off a very warm order on horse racing betting apps. He is a winning machine and has been beaten only once in his last dozen races. That was by the mighty Constitution Hill in last year’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

State Man beat Irish Point in this year’s Champion Hurdle, and he looks the only possible danger. Irish Point will undoubtedly keep State Man up to his work, but there will likely be only one outcome. It is difficult to get excited by the odds-on offer, but sometimes, it is impossible to oppose these champion racehorses.

Punchestown Day 4 Tip: Friday – 6.00 Punchestown – State Man @ 1/3 with bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Champion Novice Hurdle tip

The Champion Novice Hurdle is the other Grade 1 race on the Friday card, and it is another case of attempting and failing to to find a horse to take on another odds-on Mullins-trained Paul Townend-ridden up-and-coming star.

The magnificent Ballyburn has improved beyond all recognition since being beaten by the smart Firefox on his hurdling debut this season. Over two miles, he galloped the opposition into the ground at the Leopardstown Festival.

Next up was two miles and five furlongs at the Cheltenham Festival and it was a similar story. He is undoubtedly the best novice hurdler there is, and this is unlikely to prove anything but another exhibition performance.

There is not an awful between his five rivals, which makes it difficult to get excited about which of them is likely to chase the favourite home.

Punchestown Day 4 Tip: Friday – 6.35 Punchestown – Ballyburn @ 2/7 with William Hill

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Free bets for Punchestown Festival

The Punchestown Festival rolls on and for those looking to have a wager on the National Hunt extravaganza, it may be worth checking to see if you are eligible for free bets.

BoyleSports are running a mobile exclusive offer for new customers, who can get £20 in free bets when they sign up.

Deposit a minimum of £10 on BoyleSports’ mobile app or site, then wager £10 or more on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater. The free bets credited to the user's account once the qualifying bet is settled.

Boyles also have a selection of casino sites, with a traditional online casino featuring some of the best slots games, and a UK live casino.

Don’t forget to check the terms and conditions of the BoyleSports welcome offer before signing up with them or any new betting sites and if you do have a bet, please gamble responsibly. 

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
Paul Millward for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Paul Millward

Last Updated: 2nd May 2024, 10:26 AM

This content was created in association with Gambling.com Group. We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews of the UK's best online gambling companies. The Independent editorial team fact-checks and diligently sub-edits each article published in Independent Betting. Read more about our partnership with the world's leading online gambling affiliate and our review process.
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.