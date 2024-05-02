2,000 Guineas betting tips, Newmarket predictions & best racing odds

2,000 Guineas betting tips

The opening British Classic of the season takes place on Saturday at Newmarket, as the colts are in action on the Rowley Mile in the 2,000 Guineas Stakes. The 1m contest is the opening leg of the British Triple Crown.

Eleven runners have been declared for this year’s contest, including last season’s Dewhurst Stakes winner City Of Troy. He is the sole entry for Aidan O’Brien and is a strong favourite on to give the Irishman a record-breaking 11th success.

British trainer Richard Hannon has two runners in the field. He will saddle Grand Criterium winner Rosallion and Craven Stakes winner Haatem. Those two horses will be ridden by Sean Levey and James Doyle respectively.

The race was won last year by Chaldean who carried the Juddmonte colours to victory. Those same silks will be worn by Rossa Ryan on board the Middle Park Stakes runner-up Task Force.

Here is a look at our selections for the 2024 2,000 Guineas Stakes and the Suffolk Stakes, one of the supporting races on the card.

2,000 Guineas tip: Unbeaten City Of Troy can prove his greatness

No horse has generated a bigger buzz heading into the 2024 Flat season than City Of Troy. There is a real feeling from Ballydoyle that this colt could be special and set to achieve some great things this year.

The unbeaten three-year-old’s first test of the season will come in the 2,000 Guineas. O’Brien has opted against including a pacemaker or any other runners from his stable. That might be a sign of how confident he is in the son of Justify.

City Of Troy showed plenty of speed during the Dewhurst Stakes last October where he beat Alyanaabi by just over three lengths. Once Ryan Moore pushed the button on his horse, he got a great response.

The Derby is going to be the next step after this race, and if O’Brien believes he has the stamina to stretch further, he could even be a Triple Crown contender. There are going to be lots of options available to the Ballydoyle team should he get off to a winning start to his season.

O’Brien and Moore are two men who know all about British Classic success. They will both be relaxed ahead of this race and with just 10 rivals to beat, it should not get too tactical. The talented colt is odds-on with all the major to win 2,000 Guineas and add his name to the famous roll of honour at Newmarket.

Newmarket tip 1: City Of Troy to win 2,000 Guineas – 4/6 with bet365