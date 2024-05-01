Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday at Ascot

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

13:40 Ascot – Kingdom Come – 1pt @ 9/1

Kingdom Come is the only runner in the field who has raced in 2024 and should be coming into this on the back of a win on All-Weather finals day at Newcastle. He was narrowly touched off in the mile handicap from a mark of 103 and would have won if his challenge didn’t come too early.

It was a new peak level when it comes to his figures and I don’t think he has maxed out as a miler yet. He needs to translate his improved form over to the turf but Ascot is typically a good track for those who like artificial surfaces and he should be suited to the straight mile here.

Whether he’s good enough to bridge the gap between top handicap company and horses who are at least Listed class remains to be seen, but he seems to be improving with age and experience. He’s fit, which could count for a lot, and he’s a big price in a five-runner race.

14:50 Ascot – Starlust – 1pt @ 11/2

Starlust is more exposed than many of these but brings a solid level of form to the table. He took a while to show his true worth, finishing second in a pair of nurseries off 89 and 92, but won a Group 3 on the All-Weather at Kempton and placed third at the Breeders’ Cup to finish his juvenile season.

He has raced twice already this year, finishing second and third in Meydan, and both were good efforts at the weights. If he’s over those exertions, which he should be almost three months later, I see no reason why he won’t be a big player at this level. 11/2 seems generous if he’s at his best.

15:25 Ascot – Almaty Star – 1pt @ 7/1

Almaty Star has a bit to prove but he’s down to a mark in the 70s for the first time and should revive before long. I thought he ran well enough at Newmarket when returned to the turf a couple of weeks ago, keeping on reasonably having looked likely to drop out around two-furlongs from home.

This is a lesser level of opposition, Ascot’s track could be more suitable for him and he’s likely to be coming towards full fitness following two runs. Silvestre De Sousa taking over in the saddle is a plus and if he can get the horse into a nice rhythm early, they should be coming home well.

16:00 Ascot – Thunder Star – 1pt @ 8/1

Thunder Star was one of my bets when she reappeared on heavy ground at Thirsk a few weeks ago and ran well enough there, finishing third. It looked pretty obvious that she wasn’t fully fit based on how she ended her race and hopefully that run will have brought her on.

She was progressive last year, winning a trio of handicaps between June and September, and despite being 4lbs above the last of those, it’s entirely possible there could be more to come as a four-year-old. Tom Marquand being booked catches the eye and 7/1 or bigger looks a fair price.