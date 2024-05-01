Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: London rivals expected to put on a show

Chelsea vs Tottenham betting tips

Following Chelsea or Tottenham this season has been anything but dull, and expect the London rivals to serve up another goal-laden spectacle on Thursday (7.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Both sets of supporters were treated to another rollercoaster ride at the weekend as their respective sides mounted unsuccessful comeback attempts, although at least Chelsea took something away from the trip to Aston Villa.

The Blues fought back to claim a 2-2 draw and could have snatched all three points had VAR not stepped in to disallow Axel Disasi’s late goal.

The draw did little to aid Chelsea’s bid for European qualification but did give Spurs a shot to close the gap on fourth-placed Villa. However, Ange Postecoglou’s side couldn’t take advantage, losing 3-2 at home to Arsenal.

They were three behind at half-time before getting back in the match, but couldn’t avoid slipping to back-to-back defeats, which leaves them seven points off the Champions League positions.

Thursday’s contest is a game in hand Chelsea and Tottenham have over their European rivals and the Blues are favourites to do the double over Spurs having won a mad-cap meeting in north London 4-1.

Chelsea vs Tottenham odds May 2nd | 7:30pm Home Draw Away Chelsea CHE 6/5 3/1 2/1 Tottenham Hotspur TOT

To go with the five goals in that game, there were also 10 cards, two of them red, and expect more of the same with over 3.5 goals and over 5.5 cards both odds-on.

Given both sides' form, it’s hard to argue against bookmakers protecting themselves from a repeat of that first meeting, and bettors will need to be wary when picking through the for this game.

Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: Value lies with visitors

Everything that could go wrong for Tottenham did go wrong in their last meeting with Chelsea. They had Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie sent off, lost James Maddison and Micky van de Van to injury in the first half and had two goals ruled out through VAR.

Despite all that, they nearly took something from the game with nine men, Chelsea only making their numerical advantage count late on. With a full complement on the field, it was a match that could have gone either way.

That defeat ended Spurs’ excellent start to the season under Postecoglou and they’ve struggled to regain that momentum, failing to go longer than three games without a defeat since.

Issues away from home have hindered Tottenham’s Champions League challenge, winning just two of the last 10 games on the road, and their have been pushed out to 9/2.

Chelsea have had similar issues on their travels, but have been a little more consistent at home, winning five of the last six games at Stamford Bridge in all competitions.

However, with the exception of a 6-0 demolition of Everton, the majority of those victories have been unconvincing, with the away side scoring at least twice on each occasion.

It’s not easy to trust Mauricio Pochettino’s side given their defensive lapses – see last week’s 5-0 defeat at Arsenal for a catalogue of evidence – and they may be worth opposing.

Tottenham wins at Stamford Bridge may be rare occurrences with one in the last 33 visits, but they have the talent to hurt Chelsea, especially if Richarlison comes in for Timo Werner and leads the line.