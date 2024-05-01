Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: London rivals expected to put on a show

Follow our free Premier League betting tips for Thursday's London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham
Last Updated: 1st of May 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: London rivals expected to put on a show
Chelsea vs Tottenham betting tips

Following Chelsea or Tottenham this season has been anything but dull, and football betting sites expect the London rivals to serve up another goal-laden spectacle on Thursday (7.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

Both sets of supporters were treated to another rollercoaster ride at the weekend as their respective sides mounted unsuccessful comeback attempts, although at least Chelsea took something away from the trip to Aston Villa.

The Blues fought back to claim a 2-2 draw and could have snatched all three points had VAR not stepped in to disallow Axel Disasi’s late goal. 

The draw did little to aid Chelsea’s bid for European qualification but did give Spurs a shot to close the gap on fourth-placed Villa. However, Ange Postecoglou’s side couldn’t take advantage, losing 3-2 at home to Arsenal. 

They were three behind at half-time before getting back in the match, but couldn’t avoid slipping to back-to-back defeats, which leaves them seven points off the Champions League positions.

Thursday’s contest is a game in hand Chelsea and Tottenham have over their European rivals and the Blues are favourites to do the double over Spurs having won a mad-cap meeting in north London 4-1.

Chelsea vs Tottenham odds
May 2nd | 7:30pm
Home
Draw
Away
Chelsea Chelsea CHE
6/5 BetMGM UK
3/1 BetMGM UK
2/1 Bet365
Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur TOT

To go with the five goals in that game, there were also 10 cards, two of them red, and betting sites expect more of the same with over 3.5 goals and over 5.5 cards both odds-on. 

Given both sides' form, it’s hard to argue against bookmakers protecting themselves from a repeat of that first meeting, and bettors will need to be wary when picking through the Premier League odds for this game.

Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: Value lies with visitors

Everything that could go wrong for Tottenham did go wrong in their last meeting with Chelsea. They had Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie sent off, lost James Maddison and Micky van de Van to injury in the first half and had two goals ruled out through VAR.

Despite all that, they nearly took something from the game with nine men, Chelsea only making their numerical advantage count late on. With a full complement on the field, it was a match that could have gone either way.

That defeat ended Spurs’ excellent start to the season under Postecoglou and they’ve struggled to regain that momentum, failing to go longer than three games without a defeat since. 

Issues away from home have hindered Tottenham’s Champions League challenge, winning just two of the last 10 games on the road, and their top four odds have been pushed out to 9/2.

Premier League top four odds
Best Odds
Chelsea have had similar issues on their travels, but have been a little more consistent at home, winning five of the last six games at Stamford Bridge in all competitions.

However, with the exception of a 6-0 demolition of Everton, the majority of those victories have been unconvincing, with the away side scoring at least twice on each occasion.

It’s not easy to trust Mauricio Pochettino’s side given their defensive lapses – see last week’s 5-0 defeat at Arsenal for a catalogue of evidence – and they may be worth opposing.

Tottenham wins at Stamford Bridge may be rare occurrences with one in the last 33 visits, but they have the talent to hurt Chelsea, especially if Richarlison comes in for Timo Werner and leads the line.

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

They don’t have too many injuries, unlike Chelsea, who could be missing 13 players, and in a potentially end-to-end contest, Spurs may be better equipped to take their chances.

Rather than just backing Tottenham to win though, punters can get 9/1 on Spurs winning this game from behind on gambling sites

Only Liverpool (28) and Man City (24) have claimed more points from losing positions than Tottenham’s tally of 22 points, and they've conceded the first goal in four of their last five wins. 

After the season both sides have had, a Spurs come-from-behind win at Chelsea wouldn’t feel all that out of place. 

Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction 1: Tottenham to win from behind – 9/1 with BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Bet £10 on football Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Chelsea vs Tottenham tip: Madueke a menace

Golden Boot contender Cole Palmer is likely to receive the most attention from Tottenham when it comes to trying to stop Chelsea scoring, but they’ll also need to be wary of the home side’s threat on the flanks.

Mykhailo Mudryk is starting to show glimpses of why Chelsea spent nearly £90m on the Ukrainian, while on the right flank, Noni Madueke is repaying the faith Pochettino has placed in the 22-year-old.

Madueke has started Chelsea’s last five games and has registered two goals and an assist in that time, and it was his strike against Aston Villa that got the Blues back into the game.

Premier League top goalscorer odds
Spurs left-back Ben Davies had a tricky time containing Bukayo Saka on Sunday and faces another serious examination on Thursday from Madueke. 

In a game where we are expecting goals, Madueke’s price of 11/8 to score or assist seems more than fair value if he can build on his recent string of good performances.

Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction 2: Noni Madueke to score or assist – 11/8 with bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Chelsea vs Tottenham betting tip: Rivals may see red once more

There hadn’t been a red card in this fixture for a decade before the two dismissals in November, but that’s unlikely to be our lot for the next 10 years.

We’ve witnessed plenty of feisty affairs between these two, most famously the 2016 Battle at the Bridge fixture, and the appointment of Robert Jones as the referee suggests it’s worth considering a red card in this latest encounter.

No referee has shown more red cards than Jones (5) this season, and he sends a player off an average of once every four games in top-flight matches.

Chelsea have the worst disciplinary record in the division, collecting 100 cards, and they can struggle to keep their composure, as we saw at full-time in the Aston Villa game last Saturday.

Tottenham have received four red cards this season and it’s 3/1 on betting apps for someone to take an early bath this time around.

Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction 3: A red card to be shown – 3/1 with bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Chelsea vs Tottenham free bets

Bettors looking to follow any of our Chelsea vs Tottenham predictions may want to check to see if they are eligible for a free bet to use on Thursday's Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge. 

Parimatch are offering new customers a £30 welcome bonus.

To qualify, click this link to begin the registration process. Once the account is active, opt in to the promotion, make an initial deposit via debit card and bet £10 on football on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Once the bet has been settled, bettors will receive their welcome bonus from Parimatch.

Before signing up for any new betting sites, check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet on Chelsea vs Tottenham, or any other event, remember to gamble responsibly.

Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk

Chris Rivers

Last Updated: 1st May 2024, 08:43 AM

