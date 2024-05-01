Luton vs Everton prediction: Hatters face must-win contest

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Luton vs Everton tip: Hatters to have too much for safe Blues There are a couple of key things in Luton’s favour. For starters, they have already beaten Everton twice this season, having won 2-1 at Goodison Park in both the league and FA Cup. The Hatters have amassed only nine victories in all competitions and just seven against Premier League opposition. They can approach this game knowing how to get the job done against Sean Dyche’s men. The other potential upside is that Everton have nothing left to play for after a trying, rollercoaster season. Three home wins in the space of a week against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Brentford means the Toffees are safe for another season. This can be a double-edged sword from Luton’s perspective, though. Everton can play with a rare freedom. They would’ve been safe from relegation long ago had they been able to finish their chances – Everton have scored 37 goals from 49.6 expected goals – and they won’t have the burden of pressure here. The underlying data suggests they are likelier to win than think too.

But studies show that teams playing with nothing at stake at the end of Premier League seasons get worse, and Everton haven’t been great to start with. The Toffees have been fairly wretched on the road this season. They have won none of their last nine away matches, a run in which they have lost six times and the aggregate scoreline is 19-4 to their collective opponents. According to xG, Everton deserved a victory just three times when not at Goodison Park in 2023/24, and while two instances occurred against other newly promoted sides, Luton should have too much. They have beaten Bournemouth, Brighton and Crystal Palace at home, three sides of a broadly similar standard to the Blues (if we ignore the points deduction), so the Hatters can win under the Friday night lights. Luton vs Everton prediction 1: Luton to win – 8/5 with BoyleSports