Betting > Football

Luton vs Everton prediction: Hatters face must-win contest

Follow our free Premier League betting tips with the best odds for our Luton vs Everton predictions
Last Updated: 2nd of May 2024
Andrew Beasley
·
Football Writer
Luton vs Everton prediction: Hatters face must-win contest
Luton vs Everton prediction

Luton are in must-win territory in their battle to remain in the Premier League when they take on Everton on Friday night (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The last time the Hatters hosted Everton was in 2007 with Tim Cahill scoring the winner in a League Cup tie. They cannot afford a repeat of that result as they look to preserve their top flight status for a second season.

Football betting sites think their goose is already cooked. Luton are 2/9 to go down this season, and a look at the fixture list shows why.

Premier League relegation odds
Best Odds
talkSPORT BET
BetMGM UK
Spreadex
BetVictor
Bet365
BoyleSports
Parimatch Sports
Betway
Unibet
Sheffield United
--
--
--
--
--
1/2000
--
--
--
Burnley
--
--
1/11
--
1/7
1/7
--
1/7
1/7
Luton Town
--
--
2/9
--
1/6
1/5
--
1/5
1/5
Nottingham Forest
--
--
7/4
--
7/4
7/4
--
13/8
7/4
Teams Best Odds
Sheffield United
1/2000 BoyleSports
1/2000 BoyleSports
Burnley
1/7 Unibet
1/11 Spreadex
1/7 Bet365
Luton Town
2/9 Spreadex
Nottingham Forest
7/4 Bet365
Nottingham Forest are only a point above Rob Edwards’ side, but two of their remaining three games are against Sheffield United and Burnley. They could get six points there and Luton have a maximum of nine available.

On the positive side, Kenilworth Road will be rocking on Friday evening. But can the fans help carry the Premier League underdogs to a vital three points?

Luton vs Everton tip: Hatters to have too much for safe Blues

There are a couple of key things in Luton’s favour. For starters, they have already beaten Everton twice this season, having won 2-1 at Goodison Park in both the league and FA Cup. 

The Hatters have amassed only nine victories in all competitions and just seven against Premier League opposition. They can approach this game knowing how to get the job done against Sean Dyche’s men.

The other potential upside is that Everton have nothing left to play for after a trying, rollercoaster season. Three home wins in the space of a week against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Brentford means the Toffees are safe for another season.

This can be a double-edged sword from Luton’s perspective, though. Everton can play with a rare freedom. 

They would’ve been safe from relegation long ago had they been able to finish their chances – Everton have scored 37 goals from 49.6 expected goals – and they won’t have the burden of pressure here. The underlying data suggests they are likelier to win than betting sites think too.

Luton Town vs Everton
Best Odds
May 3rd | 8:00pm
talkSPORT BET
BetMGM UK
Spreadex
BetVictor
Bet365
BoyleSports
Parimatch Sports
Betway
Unibet
Luton Town
31/20
31/20
8/5
31/20
31/20
8/5
31/20
8/5
--
Draw
12/5
13/5
12/5
12/5
13/5
5/2
12/5
12/5
--
Everton
31/20
8/5
8/5
31/20
8/5
13/8
31/20
8/5
--
Teams Best Odds
Luton Town
8/5 Betway
Draw
But studies show that teams playing with nothing at stake at the end of Premier League seasons get worse, and Everton haven’t been great to start with. The Toffees have been fairly wretched on the road this season. 

They have won none of their last nine away matches, a run in which they have lost six times and the aggregate scoreline is 19-4 to their collective opponents. 

According to xG, Everton deserved a victory just three times when not at Goodison Park in 2023/24, and while two instances occurred against other newly promoted sides, Luton should have too much. 

They have beaten Bournemouth, Brighton and Crystal Palace at home, three sides of a broadly similar standard to the Blues (if we ignore the points deduction), so the Hatters can win under the Friday night lights.

Luton vs Everton prediction 1: Luton to win – 8/5 with BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Luton vs Everton prediction: Adebayo to be the hero

If Luton are relegated as everyone expected at the start of the season, and the Premier League odds still do now, it won’t be down to a lack of goals. 

The Hatters have scored 48 times with three games remaining. Only two teams have scored more and been relegated to the second tier since 1997. Their top two scorers have been Carlton Morris, with 10, and Elijah Adebayo with nine.

Premier League Top Goalscorer odds
Best Odds
talkSPORT BET
BetMGM UK
Spreadex
BetVictor
Bet365
BoyleSports
Parimatch Sports
Betway
Unibet
Erling Haaland
--
4/11
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Erling Håland
1/2
--
--
1/2
2/5
--
1/2
8/15
2/5
Cole Palmer
--
4/1
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Cole Palmer
4/1
--
--
4/1
4/1
--
4/1
4/1
4/1
Ollie Watkins
--
7/1
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
A. Isak
8/1
7/1
--
8/1
9/1
--
8/1
6/1
9/1
Ollie Watkins
8/1
--
--
8/1
10/1
--
8/1
7/1
9/1
Mohamed Salah
--
40/1
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
D. Solanke
25/1
40/1
--
25/1
25/1
--
25/1
25/1
25/1
Mohamed Salah
25/1
--
--
25/1
40/1
--
25/1
25/1
40/1
Teams Best Odds
Erling Haaland
Cole Palmer
Ollie Watkins
Mohamed Salah
However, the latter leads the Kenilworth Road strikes count by seven to five and had been in fantastic form with seven goals in nine games prior to an injury. 

Adebayo returned as a substitute in the loss at Wolves last weekend, so may not start here, but nobody on either side has scored more than three goals in their last 10 league games. If anybody can be the Hatters’ hero, it’s Adebayo. 

Luton vs Everton prediction 2: Elijah Adebayo to score at any time – 47/20 BetUK

