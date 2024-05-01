Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Formula 1

Miami Grand Prix prediction: F1 betting tips, best odds & free bets

Free Formula 1 betting tips and odds for round six of the 2024 season at the Miami Grand Prix
Last Updated: 1st of May 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Formula 1 Writer
Miami Grand Prix prediction: F1 betting tips, best odds & free bets
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Miami Grand Prix predictions

Miami will hope to add a bit more substance to its stylish surroundings for the third edition of the race as Max Verstappen goes for a hat-trick of wins in Florida.

Verstappen produced a masterful drive from ninth on the grid last year to take the chequered flag and maintain his 100 per cent record at the Miami Grand Prix.

Betting sites can’t see anyone else standing atop the podium this year with the reigning world champion a best-price of 2/11. 

That doesn’t bode well for an event that's provide plenty of razzmatazz but won few admirers for its on track action so far in its short existence.

Perhaps the hectic nature of a sprint weekend can liven things up at the Miami International Autodrome, which will stage the second sprint of the season after China.

Rhino Bet Sport
Established 2021
Bet £25 & Get a £10 Freebet
Promo Code: B25G10FB
VISIT SITE
This promotion is for new customers only. Customers must be 18+. Customers must residents of the UK/IE. Sign Up using the promo code b25g10fb and make a minimum deposit of £25. Place a minimum £25 bet on any selection with minimum odds of evens (2.0) and receive a £10 free bet upon bet settlement. Only customers signing up through a recognized affiliate partner will be eligible for this promotion.T&C's apply

The altered format of a sprint weekend and the reduction to one practice session leave little time to get to grips with a track where there is no margin for error and mistakes are often severely punished.

It can also throw up a few surprises, as it did at the Chinese Grand Prix a fortnight ago. However, Verstappen ultimately won both the sprint and the grand prix, making it four wins out of five to start the year.

Therefore, bettors are advised to shun the winner market on gambling sites in search of better value elsewhere in Miami.

Miami Grand Prix prediction: Leclerc hoping to get off to a flyer

Ferrari failed to live up to expectations in China, which was predicted to be a strong track for the Scuderia. 

Instead, neither driver made the podium with Charles Leclerc finishing fourth in both the sprint and the grand prix, one place ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz on each occasion.

Team principal Fred Vasseur felt the team “made too many mistakes” in Shanghai as they slipped behind McLaren in the battle to be best of the rest in F1 this year. 

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Ferrari struggled to get the best out of the car in qualifying in China, but their record in Miami gives hope of a return to form this weekend. 

Leclerc took pole for the first-ever Miami Grand Prix, while Sainz started from third last year. Given the lack of overtaking spots on what is effectively a street circuit by design, qualifying is more critical than usual. 

With Mercedes and McLaren bringing big upgrade packages to Florida, the more settled Ferrari should have the advantage early on as their rivals adjust to their changes.

Leclerc has two podium finishes to his name already this year and hasn’t come home lower than fourth so you’d expect him to be in the mix for a podium here, particularly in the sprint when Mercedes, McLaren and even Red Bull may not be up to full speed.

Norris is a shorter price than Leclerc on betting apps for a sprint podium and the Ferrari driver looks the stronger option in this instance if the Scuderia rediscover their qualifying pace.

Miami Grand Prix prediction 1: Charles Leclerc podium finish (sprint race) – 13/8 with BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Miami Grand Prix betting tip: Alonso to get the elbows out

The upgrades for Mercedes could spell trouble for Aston Martin, who have taken advantage of the Silver Arrows’ issues at the start of the year to stake a claim as the fourth-fastest team on the grid.

But given how difficult Mercedes’ W15 is to understand, there are no guarantees that any changes will have an immediate impact, and Aston may find there are still opportunities for a decent points haul.

Fernando Alonso thrived in the Miami sunshine a year ago, qualifying in second and turning that into a third place finish. 

The Spaniard comes into this race after an eventful outing in China, where he qualified third for both the sprint and race, but could only convert those strong starts into a seventh place finish on Sunday.

He also claimed the extra point for the fastest lap, and it's that one lap pace which stands out heading to Miami. 

While the Aston doesn’t have great race pace, it’s gone well in qualifying with Alonso only starting from lower than sixth on the grid once through five races.

A master of the dark arts when it comes to holding onto a position, Alonso could set himself up for a good race with another strong qualifying performance and his price of 11/8 with bet365 for a third top-six finish of the year seems good value.

Miami Grand Prix prediction 2: Fernando Alonso top-six finish – 11/8 with bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Miami Grand Prix tip: Tsunoda back in the points

Yuki Tsunoda’s run of top-10 finishes came to a disappointing end in China when he was forced to retire following a collision with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen. 

Tsunoda and the Haas team are likely to find themselves in close proximity once more in Miami in the battle to points at the back of the top-10. 

Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg has recorded three top-10 finishes and bookmakers are struggling to split him and Tsunoda in the top-10 betting. But Tsunoda’s slightly better record in Miami and superior qualifying performances this season sees him get the nod. 

The Japanese has finished in the points twice this season and has been unlucky to miss out on the top 10 in Miami previously, coming home 11th last year.

The RB also went well in the only other street race of the year, Australia, when Tsunoda was seventh and he’ll hope to back that up in Miami.

Miami Grand Prix prediction 3: Yuki Tsunoda top-10 finish – 33/20 with Unibet

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

Miami Grand Prix free bets

If you are planning to have a bet on the Miami Grand Prix, it's worth checking to see if you are eligible for a free bet before placing a wager.

Mr.Play Sports are offering new customers £15 in free bets as part of their sign up offer and unlike some bookmakers, their free bets can be wagered on any sports on their sportsbook. 

To qualify, open an account and make a minimum deposit of £10. Wager £10 or more on a sportsbook selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater and when your qualifying bet has settled, you’ll receive your £15 in free bets.

Mr.Play also offers a UK casino, featuring a selection of the best online slots, and a UK live casino.

Before joining any new betting sites, remember to read the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet this weekend, please gamble responsibly. 

mr.play Sports
Established 2017
Welcome Bonus - Bet £10 Get £15 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.
Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Chris Rivers

Last Updated: 1st May 2024, 02:07 PM

Share:

You might also like

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction: Will Italian side end Bundesliga champions' record?
Football
Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction: Will Italian side end Bundesliga champions' record?
Aston Villa vs Olympiacos prediction: Emery's men to take control at Villa Park
Football
Aston Villa vs Olympiacos prediction: Emery's men to take control at Villa Park
Premier League Darts Night 14 prediction, betting tips and darts odds
Darts
Premier League Darts Night 14 prediction, betting tips and darts odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday at Ascot
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday at Ascot
Marseille vs Atalanta prediction: Aubameyang to light up semi-final
Football
Marseille vs Atalanta prediction: Aubameyang to light up semi-final
Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: London rivals expected to put on a show
Football
Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: London rivals expected to put on a show
Punchestown Gold Cup tips: Day two betting preview, racing odds and free bets
Horse Racing
Punchestown Gold Cup tips: Day two betting preview, racing odds and free bets
Next Manchester United manager odds: Tuchel tops the market
Football
Next Manchester United manager odds: Tuchel tops the market
CJ Cup Byron Nelson prediction: Golf betting tips, PGA Tour odds and free bets
Golf
CJ Cup Byron Nelson prediction: Golf betting tips, PGA Tour odds and free bets
Next West Ham manager odds: Lopetegui primed for Premier League return?
Football
Next West Ham manager odds: Lopetegui primed for Premier League return?
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG prediction: Expect goals at Signal Iduna Park
Football
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG prediction: Expect goals at Signal Iduna Park
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday
Manchester City double odds: What are the odds on City winning the double?
Football
Manchester City double odds: What are the odds on City winning the double?
Coventry City vs Ipswich Town prediction: McKenna's men to edge closer to promotion
Football
Coventry City vs Ipswich Town prediction: McKenna's men to edge closer to promotion
2024 World Snooker Championship quarter-final predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship quarter-final predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction: Kane can shine for underdogs
Football
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction: Kane can shine for underdogs
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday
PFA Player of the Year betting odds: Foden favourite for award
Football
PFA Player of the Year betting odds: Foden favourite for award
Preston vs Leicester prediction: Foxes ready to lift title
Football
Preston vs Leicester prediction: Foxes ready to lift title
Betfred promo code: sign up offer for free bets & free spins in May
Betting
Betfred promo code: sign up offer for free bets & free spins in May
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday
Nottingham Forest vs Man City prediction: Champions to darken mood at City Ground
Football
Nottingham Forest vs Man City prediction: Champions to darken mood at City Ground
2024 World Snooker Championship second round predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship second round predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction: Who will edge north London derby?
Football
Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction: Who will edge north London derby?
Women's Six Nations final round betting tips: France vs England predictions & rugby odds
Rugby
Women's Six Nations final round betting tips: France vs England predictions & rugby odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday
Hull vs Ipswich prediction: Promotion on the line in Championship duel
Football
Hull vs Ipswich prediction: Promotion on the line in Championship duel
Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction: Villans to take step closer to Champions League
Football
Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction: Villans to take step closer to Champions League
This content was created in association with Gambling.com Group. We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews of the UK's best online gambling companies. The Independent editorial team fact-checks and diligently sub-edits each article published in Independent Betting. Read more about our partnership with the world's leading online gambling affiliate and our review process.
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.