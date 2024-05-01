Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction: Will Italian side end Bundesliga champions' record?

Follow our free Europa League betting tips for our Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen predictions.
Last Updated: 1st of May 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction: Will Italian side end Bundesliga champions' record?
Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction 

Bayer Leverkusen will put their unbeaten record this season to the test in their Europa League semi-final rematch with Roma on Thursday night (8pm, TNT Sports 2). 

The Bundesliga champions staged yet another late show to preserve their undefeated streak at the weekend as Robert Andrich scored at the death to secure a 2-2 draw against Stuttgart.

Xabi Alonso’s men have now gone 46 matches across all competition without a loss this season, but for the third game in a row needed a late leveller to keep that record intact.  

Leverkusen will have to be at their best for the visit to the Stadio Olimpico, where a first-leg defeat last season loomed large in their semi-final exit at the hands of the Italian outfit.

Roma edged the contest last season after securing a 1-0 win on home soil, but lost the final to Sevilla on penalties

Since then, Jose Mourinho has been replaced as manager by Daniele De Rossi, who has made I Lupi more progressive in the final third. Goals could be on the agenda, or at least, more than the one we saw in the 180 minutes last term. 

Betting sites are favouring Leverkusen both to win the first leg and to qualify, but De Rossi’s Roma have only lost twice at home since January. 

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen tips: A tense stalemate at the Olimpico 

Leverkusen have been outstanding in their pursuit of a treble, but there are signs that their exploits are beginning to wear on the team. Alonso’s men wrapped up their first Bundesliga title with five games to spare and have already qualified for the DFB-Pokal final.  

Football betting sites have made them the favourites to win the Europa League, which has been made a slightly simpler task following Liverpool’s quarter-final exit.  

But over their last three matches, Leverkusen have looked jaded. West Ham put them under pressure at the London Stadium in the quarter-final second leg before Jeremie Frimpong’s strike decided the tie.  

Dortmund took the lead in their Bundesliga clash before Josip Stanisic struck at the death to earn a share of the spoils. It was the same story against Stuttgart, who stormed into a two-goal advantage at BayArena before Leverkusen mounted a comeback to maintain their unbeaten record. 

Alonso’s men cannot afford another slow start in Rome.

Roma are not giving up their fight for a top four place in Serie A along with their Europa League journey. But, De Rossi’s men are four points off the pace and could be better off prioritising this competition, where they so narrowly lost out in last season and which offers the winner a spot in next season's Champions League. 

Since the Italian replaced Mourinho in January, I Lupi have only dropped points at home to Inter Milan and Bologna. Their victories in that time include a 2-1 triumph over Milan in the last round of the Europa League, as well as 4-0 hammering of Brighton in the round of 16.  

Leverkusen offer the same calibre of threat as Inter and Bologna, and that step up in quality could trouble Roma. The Italian outfit are strong enough at home to avoid defeat, but Alonso’s men should preserve their unbeaten record. 

We’re backing the draw, but both sides could find the net in an entertaining game.

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction 1: Draw and BTTS – 15/4 BetVictor

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction: Dybala to shine in spotlight 

Paulo Dybala has made a habit of scoring important goals for Roma this season. The Argentine has notched 16 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions, and although it has not been his most productive campaign, Dybala’s goals have earned his team vital results. 

The 28-year-old scored their decisive second goal in their win over Milan in the last round, and also bagged the opener in the 4-0 win over Brighton.  As the season has reached its critical point, Dybala has raised the level of his game. 

He has had at least one goal involvement in eight of his side’s last 12 matches, including their 2-2 draw with Napoli last time out. Betting apps differ on his goalscoring prowess, and we like the value found at bet365 for Dybala to score any time in this one at 10/3. 

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction 2: Paulo Dybala to score any time – 10/3 bet365 

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen betting: Watch out for Grimaldo impact 

Alejandro Grimaldo has enjoyed another brilliant season in the final third. 

The Spaniard has the most assists in domestic action across Europe's top five leagues with 14 and has another three in the Europa League. The 28-year-old was exceptional for Benfica for several seasons before moving to Leverkusen last summer.  

Alonso has brought out the best in the left-back, allowing him to thrive for the Bundesliga champions. He’s not only creating goals, but Grimaldo has had a happy knack of finding the net too with nine strikes in the German top flight.  

Grimaldo also notched a brace in Leverkusen’s win over Qarabag in the Europa League group stage before contributing two vital assists against the same opponent in the round of 16. He was on point again with another assist in the fightback last weekend to salvage a point against Stuttgart.  

Betway offer a price of 15/4 for Grimaldo to notch an assist, which we’re taking for our final prediction for this semi-final first leg. 

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction 3: Alejandro Grimaldo over 0.5 assists – 15/4 Betway

How to get free bets for Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen 

You can get free bets for wagering on the Europa League semi-finals and more by signing up for gambling sites online. 

Parimatch are offering £30 in free bets to new customers that create an account.  

To qualify for their welcome offer, click our link below and opt in on the promotion before depositing £10 via debit card or Apple Pay. Then bet £10 or more on football on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater. 

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll recieve £30 in free bets in six instalments of £5 to wager on football. 

Before you sign up for Parimatch, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. With all bets, gamble responsibly. 

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Simon Sinclair

Last Updated: 1st May 2024, 03:34 PM

This content was created in association with Gambling.com Group. We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews of the UK's best online gambling companies. The Independent editorial team fact-checks and diligently sub-edits each article published in Independent Betting. Read more about our partnership with the world's leading online gambling affiliate and our review process.
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.