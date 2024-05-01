Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction: Will Italian side end Bundesliga champions' record?

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Alejandro Grimaldo over 0.5 assists – 15/4 Betway Bayer Leverkusen will put their unbeaten record this season to the test in their Europa League semi-final rematch with Roma on Thursday night (8pm, TNT Sports 2). The Bundesliga champions staged yet another late show to preserve their undefeated streak at the weekend as Robert Andrich scored at the death to secure a 2-2 draw against Stuttgart. Xabi Alonso’s men have now gone 46 matches across all competition without a loss this season, but for the third game in a row needed a late leveller to keep that record intact. Leverkusen will have to be at their best for the visit to the Stadio Olimpico, where a first-leg defeat last season loomed large in their semi-final exit at the hands of the Italian outfit.

Roma edged the contest last season after securing a 1-0 win on home soil, but lost the final to Sevilla on penalties. Since then, Jose Mourinho has been replaced as manager by Daniele De Rossi, who has made I Lupi more progressive in the final third. Goals could be on the agenda, or at least, more than the one we saw in the 180 minutes last term. are favouring Leverkusen both to win the first leg and to qualify, but De Rossi’s Roma have only lost twice at home since January.

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen tips: A tense stalemate at the Olimpico Leverkusen have been outstanding in their pursuit of a treble, but there are signs that their exploits are beginning to wear on the team. Alonso’s men wrapped up their first Bundesliga title with five games to spare and have already qualified for the DFB-Pokal final. have made them the favourites to win the Europa League, which has been made a slightly simpler task following Liverpool’s quarter-final exit. But over their last three matches, Leverkusen have looked jaded. West Ham put them under pressure at the London Stadium in the quarter-final second leg before Jeremie Frimpong’s strike decided the tie. Dortmund took the lead in their Bundesliga clash before Josip Stanisic struck at the death to earn a share of the spoils. It was the same story against Stuttgart, who stormed into a two-goal advantage at BayArena before Leverkusen mounted a comeback to maintain their unbeaten record. Alonso’s men cannot afford another slow start in Rome.

Roma are not giving up their fight for a top four place in Serie A along with their Europa League journey. But, De Rossi’s men are four points off the pace and could be better off prioritising this competition, where they so narrowly lost out in last season and which offers the winner a spot in next season's Champions League. Since the Italian replaced Mourinho in January, I Lupi have only dropped points at home to Inter Milan and Bologna. Their victories in that time include a 2-1 triumph over Milan in the last round of the Europa League, as well as 4-0 hammering of Brighton in the round of 16. Leverkusen offer the same calibre of threat as Inter and Bologna, and that step up in quality could trouble Roma. The Italian outfit are strong enough at home to avoid defeat, but Alonso’s men should preserve their unbeaten record. We’re backing the draw, but both sides could find the net in an entertaining game. Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction 1: Draw and BTTS – 15/4 BetVictor

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction: Dybala to shine in spotlight Paulo Dybala has made a habit of scoring important goals for Roma this season. The Argentine has notched 16 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions, and although it has not been his most productive campaign, Dybala’s goals have earned his team vital results. The 28-year-old scored their decisive second goal in their win over Milan in the last round, and also bagged the opener in the 4-0 win over Brighton. As the season has reached its critical point, Dybala has raised the level of his game. He has had at least one goal involvement in eight of his side’s last 12 matches, including their 2-2 draw with Napoli last time out. differ on his goalscoring prowess, and we like the value found at bet365 for Dybala to score any time in this one at 10/3. Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction 2: Paulo Dybala to score any time – 10/3 bet365

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen betting: Watch out for Grimaldo impact Alejandro Grimaldo has enjoyed another brilliant season in the final third. The Spaniard has the most assists in domestic action across Europe's top five leagues with 14 and has another three in the Europa League. The 28-year-old was exceptional for Benfica for several seasons before moving to Leverkusen last summer. Alonso has brought out the best in the left-back, allowing him to thrive for the Bundesliga champions. He’s not only creating goals, but Grimaldo has had a happy knack of finding the net too with nine strikes in the German top flight. Grimaldo also notched a brace in Leverkusen’s win over Qarabag in the Europa League group stage before contributing two vital assists against the same opponent in the round of 16. He was on point again with another assist in the fightback last weekend to salvage a point against Stuttgart. offer a price of 15/4 for Grimaldo to notch an assist, which we’re taking for our final prediction for this semi-final first leg. Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction 3: Alejandro Grimaldo over 0.5 assists – 15/4 Betway

