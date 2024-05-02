Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia prediction, betting tips and boxing odds

Follow our Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia betting tips for Saturday's big super middleweight fight
Last Updated: 2nd of May 2024
Ryan Sidle
·
Boxing Writer
Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia prediction, betting tips and boxing odds
Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia betting tips

In the early hours of Sunday morning, arguably the biggest and most recognisable active boxer in the world is back in action (from 1am, DAZN).

Las Vegas plays host to Saul Canelo Alvarez's latest defence of all four of the major world titles at super middleweight. 

Only nine men have ever held all four titles in a division at one time and Canelo is defending them all for a fourth time, more than anyone else.

In the opposite corner, the undefeated Jaime Munguia, hoping to become the 10th man to be undisputed. 

Boxing betting sites understandably have the champion as favourite, but can his fellow Mexican dethrone Alvarez? 

On the undercard, two interim world titles are up for grabs, in the welterweight and featherweight divisions, and the ‘regular’ title in the welters will also be on the line.

Canelo vs Munguia betting tip: Time for Munguia to be tested

There are only two men who have managed to beat Canelo, Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol, two absolute world-class fighters.

That is two more than have managed to get the better of Munguia though. The problem for the 27-year-old is that he hasn't fought anyone close to Canelo's level previously. 

34 of his 43 wins have come by way of knockout, thanks to his explosive fists. However, he has shown his flaws too.

John Ryder managed to catch him several times in Munguia’s most recent fight, despite the Englishman being hurt, so it’s no wonder betting apps price him as the underdog.

Alvarez has far more power than Munguia’s former opponents and is an excellent counter-puncher. If the challenger drops his hands and doesn't move his head enough that could be the invitation the champ needs. 

But it has been two and a half years since Canelo ended a fight early, and only five of his previous 15 haven't gone the distance. 

Munguia has earned his spot in this Cinco de Mayo spectacular and may have the wherewithal to hear the final bell.

Canelo vs Munguia prediction 1: Saul Canelo Alvarez to win by decision - 4/5 with BoyleSports

Canelo hopes to put on a show for Cinco de Mayo

There is a long held tradition in boxing of having a huge fight on Cinco de Mayo weekend. Often this involves a Mexican fighter.

Canelo took over the role as the headline act on the big celebratory weekend in 2010, defeating Jose Cotto, and has fought around May 5th on eight occasions so far. 

Taking on a fellow Mexican this year adds to the occasion, though most people feel he should be taking on David Benavidez instead, who is the top contender in the super middleweight division, according to Ring magazine, and has the WBC interim title. 

With age and height on the challenger's side, the champion is going to have to be smart and slick.

Gambling sites suggest his lack of recent stoppages might mean he's lost a bit of that killer instinct but Munguia is fighting on a level he's never been to before. Canelo's power is still dangerous and his opponent has holes in his defence, which could land him in trouble.

Bet365 has boosted the price on a Canelo win by decision featuring one or more knockdowns to 9/2, which looks more than fair value.

Canelo vs Munguia tip 2: Alvarez to win by decision and score one or more knockdowns - 9/2 Bet365

More gold up for grabs in Las Vegas

Elsewhere on the card, Eimantas Stanionis defends his WBA regular title against Gabriel Maestre, but with Terence Crawford the ‘super’ champion, there is no way anyone should consider the Lithuanian a world champion.

Boxing has far too many titles and this is one instance where it doesn't help itself by the distinction between ‘regular’ and ‘super’ champions.

Interim WBC champ at 147lbs Mario Barrios is in a similar position to Stanionis but he is at least the top contender for one of Crawford’s titles. He must defend the interim belt against unranked Fabian Andres Maidana this weekend.

The featherweight title picture is just as confusing with Rey Vargas the WBC champion right now, but he’s quite lucky to be there. Many believed Vargas should have lost to Nick Ball in March, but the judges ruled it a draw.

Ball deserves a rematch but Brandon Figueroa is the interim title holder, and defends the belt against Jessie Magdaleno in Las Vegas.

As with all four of the title fights on the card, the champion is the favourite on betting sites and it’s likely he’ll go home with the belt. 

Figueroa has won 18 of his 24 victories by stoppage, and despite Magdaleno’s only stoppage defeat coming against Isaac Dogboe, we expect this one to end early. 

Figueroa vs Magdaleno prediction: Brandon Figueroa to win in rounds 1-6 - 15/8 with BetMGM

Canelo vs Munguia free bets

For those looking to follow our Canelo vs Munguia predictions, it's worth checking out these free bet offers to see if you are eligible before placing a bet.

Bzeebet are giving new users a £20 free bet when they open an account and make an initial deposit of £20 or more via debit card. A qualifying wager with a minimum value of £20 then needs to be staked at the sportsbook at odds of evens (2.0) or greater.

Bzeebet will credit customers with a £20 free bet token to wager on the sport of their choice, including boxing, once the qualifying bet has been settled.

Bzeebet also runs a UK online casino, featuring a wide selection of online slots UK

Before signing up with Bzeebet or any new betting sites, make sure to read the terms and conditions of any welcome offer carefully. If you do have a bet, please gamble responsibly.

Ryan Sidle for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Ryan Sidle

Last Updated: 2nd May 2024, 04:00 PM

