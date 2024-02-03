Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
Ryan Sidle for independent.co.uk

Ryan Sidle

@Sidler28

Ryan is an experienced sports journalist and betting tipster, who has written for some of the biggest publications in the UK. He has covered a wide range of sports, particularly football, boxing, MMA and F1.

Boxing
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou predictions: Betting tips, boxing odds & free bets
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou predictions: Betting tips, boxing od...
Bookmakers fancy Anthony Joshua to stop former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia
Boxing
Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke tips: Betting preview, boxing odds and Paul vs Bourland predictions
Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke tips: Betting preview, boxing odds and Paul vs Bourland predictions
UFC
UFC 298 predictions: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria betting tips, odds & free bets
Boxing
Saturday's boxing predictions: Buatsi vs Azeez, Benn vs Dobson tips, odds and free bets
Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith predictions: Boxing betting tips, odds and free bets
Boxing
Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith predictions: Boxing betting tips, odds and free bets
Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin predictions: Boxing betting tips, odds and free bets
Boxing
Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin predictions: Boxing betting tips, odds and free bets
Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker predictions: Boxing betting tips, odds and free bets
Boxing
Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker predictions: Boxing betting tips, odds and free bets
UFC 296 betting tips and Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington predictions
UFC
UFC 296 betting tips and Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington predictions
Boxing
Jake Paul vs Andre August predictions: Boxing betting tips, preview and 40/1 price boost
Jake Paul vs Andre August predictions: Boxing betting tips, preview and 40/1 price boost
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.