Saturday's boxing predictions: Buatsi vs Azeez, Benn vs Dobson tips, odds and free bets

Saturday's boxing predictions
- Joshua Buatsi to win by decision - 4/5 with Betfred
- Conor Benn to win by KO/TKO 1/2 with Betfred
- Adam Azim to win by TKO/KO, Adam Azim to score two or more knockdowns, under 8.5 rounds - 11/4 with bet365
It’s a big night for British boxers this Saturday, both at home and abroad, with world title permutations strongly involved in two huge fights.
In London on Saturday night, it’s a battle between two men who know each other well in the light-heavyweight division, as Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez battle for the British and European titles, and a future world title shot.
Once everyone has cleared Wembley Arena, thoughts will move across the Atlantic Ocean for Conor Benn’s return to action.
We’ve got all the news from boxing betting sites ahead of what should be an exciting night for British boxing.
Fight For British supremacy
Light-heavyweight might just be the best division when it comes to British boxing right now, with about eight fighters ranked inside the world’s top 15 according to different sanctioning bodies.
Dmitry Bivol’s WBA title has British men lining up to challenge the Russian, with Buatsi ranked one, Azeez two and Anthony Yarde in third.
Good friends and former sparring partners Buatsi and Azeez meet in Wembley on Saturday, in a fight that would have taken place at the end of last year if not for Azeez’s injury.
Betting apps are likely to have this one pretty close and the ‘styles make fights’ contest could go either way.
In one corner the tall and rangy Buatsi will try to dominate with the jab and keep his opponent at arm’s length. His last stoppage came in August 2021 and he’s not been too active in the past couple of years.
British and European champ Aziz is the older man but is less experienced in the ring than his fellow Londoner.
Bookmakers have him as the underdog and he’ll have to get inside the jab of Buatsi and overcome the four inch height difference to do some damage.
Buatsi to win by decision at 4/5 with Betfred is the bet for us on this one.
Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez Tip: Buatsi to win by decision - 4/5 Betfred
Frustrated Benn to make a point
For Benn, this could have been the moment that he and Chris Eubank Jr recreate British boxing history by taking over from their fathers and fighting.
However, the appeal by the British Boxing Board of Control against the lifting of his drugs ban means that he’s forced to take on the American, Dobson, in Las Vegas instead.
Gambling sites have him as a very short favourite to continue his undefeated run as a professional boxer so far.
It’s been nearly two years since he fought in the UK but his most recent bout was a win over Rodolfo Orozco back in September last year.
Whilst the Destroyer hasn’t been as active as he would have liked, it’s 18 months since the undefeated Dobson stepped inside the ring.
After a unanimous decision win over Orozco, the WBC’s fifth ranked welterweight will likely be looking for a stoppage finish this time out to stamp his authority on his opponent and make a statement to the rest of the 147lbs division.
A victory in the ring this weekend isn’t really the one that Benn needs most however, if he’s to one day get back to having elite fights in his home country.
Conor Benn vs Peter Dobson Tip: Benn to win by KO/TKO - 1/2 with Betfred
British fighters on the march
As well as the two headline fights this weekend, young British talents like Ben Whittaker, Adam Azim and Caroline Dubois will be looking to continue their journeys to the top of the boxing world.
Betting sites have the trio as heavy favourites in their bouts with Khalid Graidia, Enock Poulson and Miranda Reyes, respectively.
IBO lightweight women’s champion Dubois, sister of heavyweight Daniel, is on the precipice of even more world glory, as she’s the mandatory challenger for the IBF world belt and is expected to face Rhiannon Dixon later this year for the vacant title.
All three of the next generation of British fighters are undefeated and they’ll expect to remain that way this weekend.
There isn’t too much value around for any of the trio of fights but bet365 do have a bet boost on the Azim bout against Poulsen.
Both fighters come into the bout with unbeaten records. Azim has won all 10 of his fights, while Poulsen comes in with a 14-0 record.
Azim has been fairly destructive in his career to date, winning seven of his bouts by knockout, including his victory over Franck Petitjean last time out in Wolverhampton in November.
Poulsen has the ability to cause problems and was convincing in his win by unanimous decision over Mirko Marchetti in his last fight. But, we like the value on Azim to take care of business inside the distance and with a few knockdowns.
Adam Azim vs Enock Poulsen Tip: Azim to win by TKO/KO, Azim to score two or more knockdowns, under 8.5 rounds - 11/4 with bet365
How to get free bets for boxing
You can unlock free bets for wagering on boxing and more by signing up for new betting sites online.
BoyleSports are offering new customers £20 in free bets for creating an account online with a mobile device, depositing £10 and then betting £10 on any selection with odds of evens or greater.
Once your qualifying wager is settled, you'll receive £20 in free bets to use on the sportsbook. Users can also access to Boyles' UK online casino.
Please read all the terms and conditions of BoyleSports' sign-up offer before making your account. If you bet on the boxing or any other sport, gamble responsibly.
Ryan is an experienced sports journalist and betting tipster, who has written for some of the biggest publications in the UK. He has covered a wide range of sports, particularly football, boxing, MMA and F1.