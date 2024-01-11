Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith predictions: Boxing betting tips, odds and free bets

Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith predictions Both fighters to score a knockdown - Yes - 4/1 with bet365

Over 8.5 rounds - 8/11 with Parimatch Callum Smith is out to shock the world in the early hours of Sunday morning, as he looks to become a two-weight world champion. The British fighter is the underdog on going up against the undefeated Artur Beterbiev, with the Canadian’s three versions of the light heavyweight world titles on the line (4am Sunday, Sky Sports Main Event). It’s not just the three belts up for grabs for the winner but potentially a shot at becoming the undisputed king of the division, with a fight against WBA belt holder Dimitry Bivol a possibility for the winner. But neither man can afford to look beyond this weekend’s hard-hitting encounter at Quebec’s Videotron Centre. We’ve taken a close look at all the markets on to bring you three Beterbiev vs Smith predictions ahead of the first major world title bout of 2024.

Battle of the big hitters The phrase ‘knockout artist’ might be more liberally used than it should be in boxing, but there’s no doubting Beterbiev’s credentials as the Leonardo da Vinci of knockouts. The WBC, IBF, and WBO light-heavyweight champion has a perfect record when it comes to finishing fights inside the distance. He’s had just 19 professional fights following an impressive amateur career that was only short of more medals due to being in the same class as Oleksandr Usyk. Since turning pro, the 38-year-old has won every single fight before the judges have had to have their say. Only Enrico Kolling has come close to surviving all 12 rounds against Beterbiev when taking him to the final round, but even that fight would ultimately end early.

That said, Smith has shown he has plenty of power himself with 21 of his 29 victories coming inside the distance, and stopping the champion could be his best chance of victory given he’s away from home. Of his wins inside the distance, four of his five most recent victories have all been stoppages, going back to his 2018 victory over George Groves at super middleweight. Smith has had three fights since moving up to light heavyweight but has carried his punch power, with two stoppage victories at his new weight. Beterbiev has twice hit the canvas in his career previously as well, which raises the possibility of both fighters being put down. offer odds of 4/1 on both fighters scoring a knockdown and we’re backing that as our first Beterbiev vs Smith prediction. Beterbiev vs Smith Tip 1: Both fighters to score a knockdown - Yes - 4/1 with bet365

Time waits for no man With 19 wins from 19 bouts all by way of stoppage, there’s a very good reason why Beterbiev is the heavy favourite on for this one. He’s available at around 1/4 to get the win and is 4/9 to pick up a 20th win inside the distance. However, the Russian-born fighter is turning 39 in less than two weeks’ time and his stint at the top may be coming towards the end of his career. As of yet, he hasn’t looked old inside the squared circle, but he wouldn’t be the first champion boxer to see age creep up on him quickly during a fight. The fact he hasn’t been in a fight for nearly a year, since his victory over Anthony Yarde in January 2023, adds to the intrigue over whether Beterbiev can hold back father time.

Yarde didn’t necessarily come that close to beating the champ but he certainly gave him some issues. Smith is a more complete boxer than his fellow British challenger and there’s more chance he will cause a shock. With a height and reach advantage, the Liverpudlian has the tools to potentially spring a surprise. Smith has had longer on the shelf than Beterbiev, having last fought in August 2022 when he defeated Mathieu Bauderlique via a fourth round stoppage. At 33-years-old that should have less impact on Smith than the ageing Beterbiev and we’re backing the Brit to return home with three shiny world title belts in tow. Beterbiev vs Smith Tip 2: Callum Smith to win by KO/TKO/DQ/Technical Decision - 13/2 with Betfred

Smith happy to pick his moment As long as Beterbiev doesn’t get beyond the Smith jab, as Canelo managed in the Brit’s only defeat, then it could be an amazing night for the challenger. His brother Paul, a former world title challenger himself, believes that Callum’s power will mean he gets the job done early. We’re not quite as confident as the challenger’s sibling and believe he might be better off waiting for Beterbiev’s legs to do him a disservice later in the fight. As such we expect that the bout will make it into the final third of the scheduled rounds, even though it may still end before the judges get to have their say. Beterbiev vs Smith Tip 3: Over 8.5 rounds - 8/11 with Parimatch

