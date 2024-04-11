UFC 300 predictions: Alex Pereira vs Jamahall Hill betting tips, MMA odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

UFC 300 predictions Jiri Prochazka to win - Evens BetMGM

Charles Oliveira to win by KO/TKO or Submission - 9/4 William Hill

Alex Pereira to win by TKO/KO - 5/4 bet365 UFC 300 is a landmark moment in the promotion's history and to mark the occasion the company has arguably put together the greatest card in UFC history, considering the strength from top to bottom (from 1am Sunday, TNT Sports 1). On paper, there’s not a bad bout on the bill and plenty to get involved with on with some very tight fights across the board. Some fans weren’t keen on the lack of a huge name like Jon Jones or Conor McGregor in the main event but the fact that Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt opens the early prelims is a testament to how deep this card goes. At the top of the card is the light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira vs Jamahall Hill, with the defending champion taking on the man who never lost the title inside the Octagon. Overall there are 12 fighters who either currently hold titles or who have held a title in the past in action, and a load more who could end up wearing gold in the future. As well as the light heavyweight title, the women’s straw-weight championship will be defended in the first-ever title fight between two Chinese fighters, wile the BMF belt is also on the line. Here are our UFC 300 predictions.

Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic predictions The main event of the night will decide who walks away with the 205 lbs title, but the top fight in the prelims could decide who that person faces next. Czech star Jiri Prochazka and Austrian Aleksandar Rakic come face-to-face in the Octagon in an exciting match up. are having trouble splitting them by a margin of any significant size with Rakic a marginal favourite. Prochazka is one of the former champions on the card but he lost his belt back in November against current champion Pereira. It was his first loss in the UFC, while he hadn’t been defeated in any MMA bout since 2015. The No 2 ranked light heavyweight was never going to have an easy comeback fight and Rakic is considered a very dangerous opponent, showing only three losses on his professional record. However, he hasn’t fought in nearly two years after tearing his ACL in a defeat to Jan Blachowicz. He was supposed to face Blachowicz in a rematch back at UFC 297, only for the Pole to pull out with a shoulder injury, but instead has a real chance to launch himself into the title picture. That lengthy spell on the sidelines is a concern though and the more experienced Prochazka looks the right side to be on. UFC 300 Tip 1: Jiri Prochazka to win - Evens BetMGM

Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan predictions There can’t have been many times in his life that Charles Oliveira has entered a UFC fight as the underdog. However, on this occasion, both established operators and have his opponent as the favourite. The former UFC lightweight champion has only lost once since 2017 and that was to Islam Makhachev. He is the proud owner of an unbelievable number of records in the lightweight division, including most UFC submission wins and UFC finishes. On the other side of the Octagon to the Brazilian is Georgian Arman Tsarukyan. The 27-year-old is currently fourth in the rankings and will be hoping to earn a title shot with a win here. He’s currently on a three fight winning streak, most recently destroying Beneil Dariush with a first round stoppage back in December. That victory is no doubt why he’s become the favourite for this one. However, Oliveira is another step up for most people and it’s tough to go against him in pretty much any fight. UFC 300 Tip 2: Charles Oliveira to win by KO/TKO or Submission - 9/4 William Hill

Alex Pereira vs Jamahall Hill predictions Some fans were left underwhelmed when Dana White finally announced the UFC 300 main event. They were expecting the heavyweight title to be defended, McGregor to make his comeback, or something just as unlikely. Instead we’ve got an outstanding match up for the light heavyweight title. Two-weight champion Pereira defends the title he won back in November, in just his 11th professional MMA fight. He won the middleweight belt after just eight bouts, such is his pedigree. His opponent at the top of the bill at the T-Mobile Arena is Hill. The man nicknamed ‘Sweet Dreams’ won the then-vacant UFC light heavyweight title by defeating Glover Teixeira in January 2023. A ruptured Achilles tendon forced him to give up the belt just a few months later. The 32-year-old is now back in action for the first time but defeating Poatan to win the title back is no easy feat. Pereira is the slight favourite with and it’s hard to see past him. UFC 300 Tip 3: Alex Pereira to win by TKO/KO - 5/4 bet365

