Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou tips: Betting preview with predictions, boxing odds & free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou tips Anthony Joshua to win by TKO/KO - 4/6 with bet365

Anthony Joshua to win in rounds 4-6 - 7/2 with Betfred

Zhang vs Parker: Fight to go the distance - Yes - 11/8 with BetMGM On Friday night, Anthony Joshua is back in action as he takes on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (from 6pm, Sky Sports Box Office). If a year ago, someone told you that this would be a match up, there's a good chance you'd have laughed at them. However, Ngannou nearly shocked the world in his boxing debut when he knocked down Tyson Fury. Many believed he should have been awarded the win by the judges, but it wasn't to be. Now AJ looks to avoid a similar embarrassment to his British rival in his attempts to set up a fight with the Gypsy King at some point and expect the former heavyweight champion to get the job done. Elsewhere on the latest fight night out of Saudi Arabia, Joseph Parker comes up against Zhilei Zhang. It's another fight that could further world title aspirations for the winner.

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou tip: AJ won't underestimate The Predator Fury recently suggested his poor performance against Ngannou was like a WWE wrestler purposely making another look good. Whilst that seems a far fetched excuse for struggling against the former UFC star, the fight last year is certainly ample warning for Joshua. He simply cannot afford to be ill-prepared going into this one. His win against Otto Wallin at the Day of Reckoning show back in December was an indicator that the 2012 Olympic champion is maybe back to his best. He has to carry on that form on his return to Saudi Arabia, the same location as that win against Wallin. It seems unlikely that anything Ngannou will do will come as a surprise to the British fighter, who is no bigger than 1/3 on for victory. To that end, as long as the former boxing world champion stays away from a big shot from his opponent, he should come out as the winner on Friday night and is fancied to record the 25th win via stoppage of his 30-fight career. Joshua vs Ngannou Tip 1: Anthony Joshua to win by TKO/KO - 4/6 with bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Patience could be key for Joshua Early in his professional career, Joshua was known for his power and getting involved in brawls when things got a bit tougher. The wins over Dillian Whyte and Wladimir Klitschko were perfect examples of that. He had moments where he proved he could fight more responsibly, like the win over Joseph Parker, only to go too gung-ho against Andy Ruiz and come unstuck. The loss to Ruiz seemed to make Joshua more cautious, understandably, but the lack of aggression he showed in two fights with Oleksandr Usyk suggested he may have turned things down too much. Against Wallin, we saw the best mixture of both styles. His footwork was on point, his jab worked wonders and when it was time to land the big shots he got those away as well.

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Wallin didn't look anywhere near the level he was when taking on Fury a few years earlier, and AJ will be hoping to make the world champion's most recent opponent look equally bad. The footwork from Joshua will be important once again in taking away Ngannou’s opportunity to find him with a big shot and frustrate the Cameroonian. We're not expecting a particularly early finish to this one, Wallin lasted to the fifth round and it makes sense to back a similar fight duration in this one on . Joshua vs Ngannou Tip 2: Anthony Joshua to win in rounds 4-6 - 7/2 with Betfred

Established 2005 Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10 VISIT SITE New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.

Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker tips: Tough to separate contenders Ahead of the main event, Zheili Zhang defends his WBO interim world title against Joseph Parker. At some point soon the heavyweight belts are likely to be split up again so it's important for everyone to put themselves in a good position. As interim champ, with back-to-back wins over Joe Joyce and only one defeat on his career record, Zhang is in a great position. However, former WBO champ Parker will be hoping to get his hands back on the gold. His win over Deontay Wilder ended the Bronze Bomber’s hopes of fighting Joshua on this bill and was arguably the biggest win of his career.

Established 2006 Get £10 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

He once again comes into this one as the underdog, although have it closer than his fight with Wilder. Parker's tactic against the American was to come forward relentlessly and there's a good chance he'll attempt the same on Friday. Zhang will want to get it done early to avoid tiring in the later rounds. For many, it'll be a case of Zhang likely coming out on top if it finishes inside the distance or Parker getting the nod if it goes to points. We reckon this one has the potential to go 12 rounds. Zhang vs Parker tip: Fight to go the distance - Yes - 11/8 with BetMGM

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £60 VISIT SITE New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Free bets for Joshua vs Ngannou Saudi Arabia is hosting yet another stacked card on Friday evening and there's the opportunity to grab some which can be used to wager on Joshua vs Ngannou. is a bookmaker synonymous with boxing betting and they are currently giving new customers £30 in free bets to bet on any sport, including boxing. To claim the free bets, customers must open an account with the bookmaker and place a minimum £10 qualifying bet on a sportsbook selection with odds of 1/2 or greater. Once the qualifying bet is settled, you’ll receive your £30 in free bets. As well as gaining access to William Hill's sportsbook, users of will also be able to enjoy William Hill Vegas, home of some of the . Before signing up with William Hill or any , check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet on the boxing, please