Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke tips: Betting preview, boxing odds and Paul vs Bourland predictions

Saturday's boxing predictions

Jake Paul to win in rounds 3-4 - 13/5 with Betfred

Amanda Serrano to win by decision - 5/4 with BetVictor Jake Paul returns to boxing action in the early hours of Sunday morning, once more trying to prove his worth in the sport (from 12am Sunday, DAZN). The YouTuber has won all but one of his fights to date and that sole defeat came against easily his most challenging opponent. That says more about the other fighters he’s come up against than it does Tommy Fury, the man who bested the American. Once again, the social media star steps inside the ring against someone the are giving no hope to. For boxing purists, the real draw on the card is Amanda Serrano, one of the greatest female fighters in the history of the sport. The IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world featherweight champion turned to Paul to help boost her profile and increase her earnings, which she did in her fight with Katie Taylor. A rematch with the Irishwoman could come in the near future, as long as both keep winning.

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland predictions Since losing to former Love Island contestant Fury, Paul has defeated both ex-UFC star Nate Diaz and Andre August, stopping the latter inside the first round. Paul is 8-1 in his career, but it says a lot about the calibre of his opponent that his brother Logan has become a more legitimate fighter in WWE than Jake has managed in boxing, no matter what fans of the ‘Problem Child’ will tell you. The 27-year-old basically needs to win by stoppage every time to prove his worth in the sweet science, anything less and he’ll likely be criticised, considering who he is choosing to fight. This weekend he takes on Ryan Bourland, a boxer who BoxRec consider to be ‘inactive’ considering it’s about 18 months since he last got in the ring. He's 12/1 with to pull off the upset.

Bourland has just 19 professional fights behind him, and no amateur pedigree to speak of, though he has only lost twice, with one of those defeats coming by KO. None of the men he’s come up against are close to being household names and only when he faced debutants did any of them go into the fight without a loss on their record. There’s nothing wrong with Paul fighting this level of opponent, apart from when he then talks about wanting to fight Canelo Alvarez in the future. This one has got to be another KO for the social media star, in the same fashion as his win over August last time out. Bourland has proven more durable in his career so he may stay in there a little longer than August did, albeit he'll have to deal with an aggressive Paul seeking to put him away at the earliest opportunity. Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland tip 1: Jake Paul to score three or more knockdowns - 7/4 with bet365

Early night for Problem Child Paul hasn’t tended to hang around for long on the occasions when his power has been the difference in his fights. There are of course the exceptions when he’s been taken the distance by Fury, Diaz, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, and when he needed six rounds to stop Woodley in their rematch. But generally Paul’s power is a difference maker at this level. It’s not to say the Bourland is particularly chinny given his only stoppage loss was back in 2015 but that was in the first round and Paul will be looking to do something similar in the co-main event this weekend. favour the YouTuber to end the fight in the first half a dozen rounds and we’re tempted to side with them as well. Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland tip 2: Jake Paul to win in rounds 3-4 - 13/5 with Betfred

Serrano should delight home fans Whilst women’s boxing fights are more commonly contested over 10 rounds that last two minutes each, the men go for 12 rounds at three minutes, when it comes to title fights at least. Serrano has decided that she’s had enough of the shorter fights and has started competing over 12x3s, just like the men. That decision saw her lose the WBC title, with the sanctioning body not willing to increase its women’s fights just yet. No one else is really following the Puerto Rican's example just yet and that advantage of having fought at the distance, plus being in front of a raucous home crowd, will make her even tougher to defeat.

The biggest question is whether she can put Nina Meinke away, rather than let the judges make the decision. That’s no disrespect to mandatory challenger Meinke. The German has only lost three times in 21 fights, winning the other 18. However, Serrano is a step above most other female fighters, an opinion that's reflected in her odds to win this bout on , and her class is likely to tell one way or another. In her first fight at the men’s distance, the 35-year-old was taken the distance and she hasn’t won by KO since 2021, seven fights ago. So, Meinke may hear the final bell. Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke tip: Amanda Serrano to win by decision - 5/4 with BetVictor

