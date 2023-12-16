Jake Paul lands huge uppercut KO in first round against Andre August

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jake Paul secured a stunning, first-round knockout in his fight with Andre August on Friday, stopping the boxer with a clean uppercut in Orlando.

The fight marked Paul’s second outing against a professional boxer, following his points loss to Tommy Fury in February, and the YouTube star fared much better on this occasion.

Paul, 26, was light on his feet from the opening bell, slinging straight rights at the mid-section of August, before the 35-year-old landed a strong right hook to the head of his fellow American.

Out of nowhere, however, Paul snuck a brilliant right uppercut behind a jab to drop August badly.

August, who entered the fight with a 10-1-1 record and five knockouts to Paul’s four, was unable to beat the referee’s count, signalling the end of the bout.

With the finish, which came at 2:32 of the first round, Paul improved his record to 8-1 (5 KOs).

“I said first-round knockout all week, I manifested this,” Paul said in the ring after his latest victory, which followed a decision win over UFC icon Nate Diaz in August.

“This is the power of manifestation. I’ve been too nice with these people, letting them get into the later rounds. He went night-night. [Next I’ll fight] more boxing prospects, [gain] more experience, more time in the ring under the bright lights.

“If the money fights wanna come, I’ve got smoke for them, too. But right now, I’m focused on being the best in the world and creating one of the greatest sports stories in the history of sports. It’s incredible to inspire these young kids. Whatever you want to do, you can pursue it and rise to the top.”

Paul also teased an announcement next week, regarding his next move in the ring. The 26-year-old signed with the Professional Fighters League earlier this year, and he is expected to make his debut in the MMA promotion in 2024.