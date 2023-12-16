Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Boxing fight updates and undercard results tonight
Follow live updates from the main event and undercard in Orlando tonight
Jake Paul will fight professional boxer Andre August in Orlando tonight, as the YouTube star continues his quest to become a ‘world champion’.
Paul has gone 7-1 as a pro boxer, mainly beating mixed martial artists – including UFC stars Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley – but suffering his first loss in February, in his first bout with a boxer.
Paul, 26, lost to Tommy Fury on points that night, but the American bounced back with a decision win over Diaz in August. Now, Paul will test himself against a boxer again, insisting that his goal is to build towards a world-title fight.
August, 35, is a relative unknown in the boxing world, but the American has a 10-1-1 record with five knockout wins to Paul’s four.
Follow live updates from Paul vs August and the undercard fights, below. For information on how to watch the fight on Dazn, click here.
Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Yoenis Tellez vs Livan Navarro
Next up is a super-welterweight bout between Yoenis Tellez and Livan Navarro.
This one is an all-Cuban affair. Tellez is 6-0 (5 KOs), while Navarro is 15-1 (9 KOs).
At 23 years old, Tellez is nine years younger than his opponent.
Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Lorenzo Medina def. Joshua Temple
Medina refuses to pay any respect to Temple in his post-fight interview.
Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Lorenzo Medina vs Joshua Temple
Round 6
MEDINA WITH THE TKO!
Medina wobbles Temple badly with a right straight, and Temple is on chicken legs. Medina follows up with a flurry of punches, and the referee steps in to protect a cornered and defenseless – but still standing – Temple.
Temple seems badly concussed; he’s jogging around the ring and raising his hands, as if he’s making his ring walk or celebrating a win...
Lorenzo Medina def. Joshua Temple via sixth-round TKO (0:29).
Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Lorenzo Medina vs Joshua Temple
Round 5
Medina with some crisp right crosses in this penultimate round. He also squeezes in a left hook in a frantic exchange, with Temple almost landing one of his own.
Strong, step-in left hook to the body by Temple, with Medina backed up against the ropes.
Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Lorenzo Medina vs Joshua Temple
Round 4
Medina predicted a fourth-round win, with six rounds scheduled overall. Let’s see if he can deliver.
OH! He does land a nice left hook that drops Temple to a knee, but the referee rules it as a shove, after Medina seemingly pushed down his opponent!
Moments later, the same left hook stumbles Temple somewhat...
No finish by the teenager in this round, though, after all...
Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Lorenzo Medina vs Joshua Temple
Round 3
Medina with another sharp right hand, and Temple stumbles into the ropes! This has been a fun affair through two-and-a-half rounds.
Medina lands a crisp shot as Temple turns away, which causes Temple to complain to the referee. But it is a legal shot, clearly.
The action resumes, and Temple lands a beautiful step-back one-two.
Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Lorenzo Medina vs Joshua Temple
Round 2
Temple with the accuracy he’s been missing! He steps in and drops Medina, who is soon up and claiming that Temple stepped on his foot and that it should be ruled a trip!
Medina, still just 19 years old by the way, is able to compose himself and quickly fires back! He wobbles Temple slightly with a right cross, but now Temple connects with another right of his own.
Medina had never been dropped as a pro before this round.
The replay shows that Temple *did* step on his foot, though!
Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Lorenzo Medina vs Joshua Temple
Round 1
Temple just misses with a left hook, as Medina shows off great hand speed to land a right cross.
Again Temple is just off the mark, this time with a right cross of his own. He backs up Medina but is still struggling for accuracy.
Much less output from Medina, but he’s been the sharper fighter when he has thrown.
Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Main card under way
The main card kicks off with an all-American heavyweight bout between Lorenzo Medina and Joshua Temple.
Medina is 8-0 as a pro with seven KOs, while Temple is 12-2 with 10 KO wins.
Jake Paul vs Andre August LIVE: Main card under way
Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is one of the analysts on Dazn’s broadcast this evening.
Paul boxed Woodley twice in 2021, beating his fellow American on points then finishing him with a stunning KO in their rematch.
