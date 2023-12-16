✕ Close Day of Reckoning trailer

Jake Paul will fight professional boxer Andre August in Orlando tonight, as the YouTube star continues his quest to become a ‘world champion’.

Paul has gone 7-1 as a pro boxer, mainly beating mixed martial artists – including UFC stars Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley – but suffering his first loss in February, in his first bout with a boxer.

Paul, 26, lost to Tommy Fury on points that night, but the American bounced back with a decision win over Diaz in August. Now, Paul will test himself against a boxer again, insisting that his goal is to build towards a world-title fight.

August, 35, is a relative unknown in the boxing world, but the American has a 10-1-1 record with five knockout wins to Paul’s four.

