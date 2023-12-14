Jake Paul vs Andre August predictions: Boxing betting tips, preview and 40/1 price boost

Jake Paul vs Andre August betting tips Jake Paul by TKO/KO or Disqualification - 8/5 BoyleSports

Total rounds over 6.5 - 4/9 BetMGM

Two or more total knockdowns - 10/3 BetVictor Jake Paul steps back inside the ring in the early hours of Saturday morning for the first time since his win over MMA legend Nate Diaz back in August (DAZN, 1am approx). For the ‘Problem Child’ it represents only his second bout against a recognised professional boxer in the ninth fight of his career. So far, the American has mainly taken on fighters from the world of MMA who are crossing over to compete for a huge payday against the social media star-turned-boxer. In his only previous fight against a well-known boxer, Paul suffered the only defeat on his record to date, as he was on the wrong end of a split decision against Tommy Fury. This time have forecast Paul will come out on top against Andre August at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Florida. Below are our Paul vs August predictions, plus read on to discover how bettors can back Paul at 40/1 to win.

Established 1994 Jake Paul vs Andre August: 40/1 on Jake Paul to Win or 60/1 on Andre August to Win! VISIT SITE 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on Jake Paul OR Andre August - To Win the Fight - Match. no cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer Valid from 10:00 UK time on 14/12/2023 until 05:00 UK time on 16/12/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, See below. http://begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Paul strives for legitimacy Since having his professional debut against YouTuber AnEsonGib in January 2020, Paul has been working hard to try and change people’s views on him as he attempts to transition to being a legitimate boxer. Despite winning seven of his first eight fights, it’s been a tough sell considering the nature of his opponents. His previous fights have been against a former NBA star, five MMA fighters, of which only one had any previous boxing experience, and the bout with Fury. The 26-year-old was a heavy favourite on for all of his fights up until his bout with the former Love Islander, and that proved a step too far for him.

It’s not like Fury had a particularly strong record going into that contest and his reputation wasn’t enhanced by defeating Paul, or his subsequent win over fellow former YouTuber KSI. Now Paul steps inside the ring to take on fellow American August, who is not someone with huge name recognition that will pull in the punters, but he is at least a fighter with some experience. Paul’s last three fights have all gone the distance, including the loss to Fury. That means he’s had only one early finish in his previous five bouts. Whilst he still requires more rounds under his belt, there’s a good chance he’ll be looking for a stoppage in this one to answer any doubts about his punch power, especially against more legitimate opponents. Paul vs August Tip 1: Jake Paul by TKO/KO or Disqualification - 8/5 BoyleSports

August may linger in December Summer in Christmas doesn’t feel right and it seems highly unlikely August will be celebrating in December come the final bell. What makes more sense is that he’s been chosen as a lamb to the slaughter as Paul looks to end suggestions that he can’t beat a professional boxer. After all, there’s a reason that old and have priced him up as a huge underdog at 4/1. The 35-year-old has a 10-1-1 record but has actually completed fewer rounds than Paul, and he’s yet to come up against a recognisable name. Only his last two fights have come against boxers with winning records, one of which was a 4-3-0 record, and August won both by unanimous decision.

He’s won his last five fights, which have mainly gone the distance, since being stopped by Eric Abraham in 2018. Before victory over Brandon Martin earlier this year, August hadn’t actually stepped inside the ring for nearly four years. August, who hasn’t stopped any of his last four opponents, appears to lack the punch power to knock out Paul, or the staying power to be ahead throughout 10 rounds. Paul vs August Tip 2: Total rounds over 6.5 - 4/9 BetMGM

Expect at least one knockdown After finishing his first three fights in the opening two rounds, it hasn’t been plain sailing for Paul in his past five outings. Even his second win over Woodley, after going the distance the first time around, required a stoppage late in the sixth round of the eight-round bout. Whilst he’s needed the judges for his fights with Anderson Silva and Diaz, the YouTuber has still managed to secure knockdowns in both of those fights. Even if he ends up requiring all 10 rounds to get the job done, you’d still expect that he’ll send August to the mat at least once during their exchanges and that’s why the price for two or more knockdowns appeals here. Paul vs August Tip 3: Total knockdowns 2 or more - 10/3 BetVictor

Paul vs August odds boost Parimatch are offering new customers the chance to boost Paul's odds of winning Friday's fight to 40/1 when they sign up using the link below. By creating an account, opting-in for the bonus and placing a minimum deposit of £5, you can then choose to boost the price of either Paul or August to win to 40/1 as part of your welcome offer. You can bet a maximum of £1 on the winner of the fight, while any winnings you earn will be paid out in free bets, valid for seven days. Bets must be placed before the fight and any wagers that are cashed out will not qualify for the offer.