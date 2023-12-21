Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker predictions: Boxing betting tips, odds and free bets

Wilder vs Parker predictions & Dubois vs Miller tips Deontay Wilder to win in rounds 7–12 – 2/1 with BetVictor

Wilder vs Parker over 8.5 rounds – 13/8 with 10bet

Daniel Dubois to win on points vs Jarrell Miller – 7/4 with Betfred Deontay Wilder’s real ‘Day of Reckoning’ may come when he finally faces Anthony Joshua, but to get there he has to beat a real live opponent in Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night (DAZN). Fight fans would have been hoping to see Joshua vs Wilder this weekend in the Saudi capital Riyadh, but instead, they’ll have to hope both men come through tough fights to set up a future meeting. On paper, it seems that the Bronze Bomber has the more difficult opponent as he comes up against former WBO world heavyweight champion Parker. Whilst the have him as the underdog, the New Zealander, who has previously faced AJ, will be looking to spoil the party and potentially land himself another world title shot in the future. After studying the odds and form of both men, here are our Wilder vs Parker predictions.

Wilder only knows one way Despite having a lot to lose going into this one, it seems unlikely that Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) will do anything but come out swinging. The 2008 Olympic bronze medalist isn’t exactly one to sit behind his jab to dominate for 12 rounds before letting the judges score him as the winner. Only twice in his entire career has he gone the distance, with a win over Bermane Stiverne and the draw with Tyson Fury in their first meeting.

The latter of those two full 36-minute encounters certainly could have ended slightly earlier when Fury hit the floor but miraculously managed to beat the 10 count. Wilder is likely to come out swinging from the opening bell and look for the stoppage, as he has done on 42 previous occasions, and have this fight priced up to finish inside the distance. Aside from wanting to end any fight as early as possible, the 38-year-old will also want to improve on Joshua’s unanimous decision victory over Joseph in 2018. Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker Tip 1: Wilder to win rounds 7–12 – 2/1 with BetVictor

Parker’s chin will be tested Although Wilder should come through this challenge, Parker’s record of 33-3 with 23 KOs shows he isn’t to be underestimated. The 31-year-old has age on his side and has been far more active than his opponent in recent times. Whilst the opponents may not have been from the top tier, the New Zealand boxer has had three fights this year, the most recent in October, which have all come since Wilder last stepped inside the ring. The former WBC world heavyweight champion’s last outing was against Robert Helenius in October 2022. Before that, it had been a year since he faced Fury for the third time, with a 20-month layoff since the second fight with the Gypsy King.

Parker’s only been beaten three times in his career so far, with two going to the judges’ scorecards and his one stoppage defeat being by Joe Joyce in the 11th round. Wilder has plenty of very early finishes on his record but some of the endings have come later in the fight, especially against tougher opponents. Luis Ortiz twice took him into the second half of the fight and Fury did it in all three meetings between the pair. Current world champion Fury is a good friend of Parker’s and will no doubt have given him some advice to avoid the haymakers from the Bronze Bomber. For our second Wilder vs Parker prediction, we’re backing this fight to reach at least nine rounds before a winner emerges. Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker Tip 2: Over 8.5 rounds – 13/8 with 10bet

Dubois may make Big Baby cry Whilst most of the world’s attention will be on the big two heavyweight fights, do not underestimate the third fight on the card between the big boys. It comes in the form of Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller, and the think this one could be close. Miller is undefeated in 27 fights and has a reputation for having a very good chin, but he’s yet to be tested at a high level. Big Baby might have had that high quality bout if it weren’t for two failed drug tests, especially before he was meant to face Joshua.

Dubois has lost in his biggest tests, against Joyce and Oleksandr Usyk, although the latter defeat was quite controversial. It’s thought that the Brit has a weakness the longer the fight goes on so may have to test Miller’s chin or build up enough of a lead in the early rounds. Unlike Miller, Dubois’s has proven he can raise his game on the big occasion and there’s a possibility he edges this intriguing clash with Miller. Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller prediction: Dubois to win points – 7/4 with Betfred