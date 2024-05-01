Marseille vs Atalanta prediction: Aubameyang to light up semi-final

Marseille vs Atalanta betting tips
Marseille and Atalanta will go head-to-head in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday night (8pm, TNT Sports 3)
The French side booked their spot in the last four by overcoming Benfica on penalties in the quarters.
Atalanta eliminated Liverpool in impressive fashion last time out, beating Jurgen Klopp’s men 3-1 over two legs.
Marseille vs Atalanta tips: Hosts can draw first blood
If Marseille are to advance to the final of the Europa League for a fourth time, they surely need to win on Thursday.
The French side have struggled on the road all season long. Only Lille have picked up more points at home in Ligue 1, but Marseille’s away record is the joint-worst in the division.
In Europe, OM have won just one of six matches at opposition stadiums compared to five of six on familiar turf.
The Stade Velodrome is home to one of the best atmospheres in Europe and Marseille have made it a fortress this term.
Paris Saint-Germain are the only visiting side to have triumphed at the Velodrome in any competition, which underlines how difficult Thursday’s game will be for Atalanta.
L'OM coach Jean-Louis Gasset will encourage his team to make a fast start and feed off the energy of the home crowd.
Marseille have taken the lead in five of their six home games in the competition up to this point and we fancy them to break the deadlock on Thursday too.
Atalanta’s attacking intent will be on display
Atalanta may find themselves pinned back by Marseille in the opening exchanges of Thursday’s contest, but they will not simply sit deep and hope for the best throughout the 90 minutes.
Gian Piero Gasperini is an attack-minded manager. He demonstrated that against Liverpool in the last round: Atalanta went on the attack at Anfield and were rewarded with a remarkable 3-0 win.
Gasperini’s side only know how to play one way and they seldom struggle to create chances. La Dea have scored in 88 per cent of their Serie A matches this term and have drawn only one blank in Italy since the turn of the year.
In Europe, meanwhile, Atalanta have found the back in nine of their 10 encounters. The exception was a 1-0 second-leg defeat by Liverpool which proved incidental given their 3-0 aggregate lead.
Aubameyang to continue fantastic season
Betting apps have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang listed as the favourite in the anytime goalscorer market - and it is not hard to see why.
After underwhelming stints at Barcelona and Chelsea, it looked like Aubameyang would be bowing out of major European competitions.
Instead, the 34-year-old has had a new lease of life on the south coast of France. This has been an extraordinary season for the former Arsenal striker, who has scored 27 goals in all competitions.
Ten of those strikes have come in the Europa League, which makes him the tournament’s top scorer - both this season and in the competition’s history.
Aubameyang has found the back of the net in each of the three knockout rounds Marseille have featured in so far, and he will be looking to continue that run here.
Gasset is getting the best out of Aubameyang, who has been Marseille’s chief goal threat throughout the campaign. Atalanta will need to keep a close eye on him on Thursday, but even that might not be enough.
