Marseille vs Atalanta prediction: Aubameyang to light up semi-final

Marseille vs Atalanta betting tips

Marseille and Atalanta will go head-to-head in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday night (8pm, TNT Sports 3)

The French side booked their spot in the last four by overcoming Benfica on penalties in the quarters.

Atalanta eliminated Liverpool in impressive fashion last time out, beating Jurgen Klopp’s men 3-1 over two legs.

The offered by have Atalanta down as the favourites to reach the final, but can Marseille establish a first-leg advantage?

Marseille vs Atalanta tips: Hosts can draw first blood

If Marseille are to advance to the final of the Europa League for a fourth time, they surely need to win on Thursday.

The French side have struggled on the road all season long. Only Lille have picked up more points at home in Ligue 1, but Marseille’s away record is the joint-worst in the division.

In Europe, OM have won just one of six matches at opposition stadiums compared to five of six on familiar turf.

The Stade Velodrome is home to one of the best atmospheres in Europe and Marseille have made it a fortress this term.

Paris Saint-Germain are the only visiting side to have triumphed at the Velodrome in any competition, which underlines how difficult Thursday’s game will be for Atalanta.

L'OM coach Jean-Louis Gasset will encourage his team to make a fast start and feed off the energy of the home crowd.

Marseille have taken the lead in five of their six home games in the competition up to this point and we fancy them to break the deadlock on Thursday too.

Marseille vs Atalanta prediction 1: Marseille to score first - 20/21 BoyleSports