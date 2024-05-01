Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Marseille vs Atalanta prediction: Aubameyang to light up semi-final

Follow our Europa League betting tips with the best odds for our Marseille vs Atalanta predictions
Last Updated: 1st of May 2024
Greg Lea
·
Football Writer
Marseille vs Atalanta prediction: Aubameyang to light up semi-final
Marseille vs Atalanta betting tips

Marseille and Atalanta will go head-to-head in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday night (8pm, TNT Sports 3)

The French side booked their spot in the last four by overcoming Benfica on penalties in the quarters.

Atalanta eliminated Liverpool in impressive fashion last time out, beating Jurgen Klopp’s men 3-1 over two legs.

The Europa League odds offered by football betting sites have Atalanta down as the favourites to reach the final, but can Marseille establish a first-leg advantage?

Marseille vs Atalanta odds
May 2nd | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Marseille Marseille OM
31/20 Unibet
5/2 Bet365
19/10 Unibet
Atalanta Atalanta ATA

Marseille vs Atalanta tips: Hosts can draw first blood

If Marseille are to advance to the final of the Europa League for a fourth time, they surely need to win on Thursday.

The French side have struggled on the road all season long. Only Lille have picked up more points at home in Ligue 1, but Marseille’s away record is the joint-worst in the division.

In Europe, OM have won just one of six matches at opposition stadiums compared to five of six on familiar turf.

The Stade Velodrome is home to one of the best atmospheres in Europe and Marseille have made it a fortress this term.

Europa League winner odds
Best Odds
talkSPORT BET
BetMGM UK
BetVictor
Bet365
BoyleSports
Parimatch Sports
Betway
Unibet
Spreadex
Bayer Leverkusen
8/11
5/6
8/11
4/5
4/5
8/11
10/11
3/4
4/6
Atalanta
10/3
3/1
10/3
3/1
3/1
10/3
7/2
3/1
3/1
Roma
4/1
9/2
4/1
5/1
9/2
4/1
4/1
5/1
5/1
Marseille
9/1
--
9/1
17/2
9/1
9/1
13/2
10/1
17/2
Teams Best Odds
Bayer Leverkusen
10/11 Betway
Paris Saint-Germain are the only visiting side to have triumphed at the Velodrome in any competition, which underlines how difficult Thursday’s game will be for Atalanta.

L'OM coach Jean-Louis Gasset will encourage his team to make a fast start and feed off the energy of the home crowd.

Marseille have taken the lead in five of their six home games in the competition up to this point and we fancy them to break the deadlock on Thursday too.

Marseille vs Atalanta prediction 1: Marseille to score first - 20/21 BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Atalanta’s attacking intent will be on display

Atalanta may find themselves pinned back by Marseille in the opening exchanges of Thursday’s contest, but they will not simply sit deep and hope for the best throughout the 90 minutes.

Gian Piero Gasperini is an attack-minded manager. He demonstrated that against Liverpool in the last round: Atalanta went on the attack at Anfield and were rewarded with a remarkable 3-0 win.

Gasperini’s side only know how to play one way and they seldom struggle to create chances. La Dea have scored in 88 per cent of their Serie A matches this term and have drawn only one blank in Italy since the turn of the year.

In Europe, meanwhile, Atalanta have found the back in nine of their 10 encounters. The exception was a 1-0 second-leg defeat by Liverpool which proved incidental given their 3-0 aggregate lead.

Gambling sites also expect there to be goals at both ends, but odds of 8/11 are still worth consideration.

Marseille vs Atalanta prediction 2: Both teams to score - 8/11 BetMGM

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40
VISIT SITE
New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Aubameyang to continue fantastic season

Betting apps have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang listed as the favourite in the anytime goalscorer market - and it is not hard to see why.

After underwhelming stints at Barcelona and Chelsea, it looked like Aubameyang would be bowing out of major European competitions.

Instead, the 34-year-old has had a new lease of life on the south coast of France. This has been an extraordinary season for the former Arsenal striker, who has scored 27 goals in all competitions.

Ten of those strikes have come in the Europa League, which makes him the tournament’s top scorer - both this season and in the competition’s history.

Aubameyang has found the back of the net in each of the three knockout rounds Marseille have featured in so far, and he will be looking to continue that run here.

Gasset is getting the best out of Aubameyang, who has been Marseille’s chief goal threat throughout the campaign. Atalanta will need to keep a close eye on him on Thursday, but even that might not be enough.

Marseille vs Atalanta prediction 3: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score any time - 6/4 BetUK

Bet UK Sports
Established 2012
Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.

Marseille vs Atalanta free bets

Betting sites have free bets up for grabs for wagering on Thursday's European football, with BetUK currently offering new customers £30 in free bets.

This offer is only available to new customers to BetUK who join using the link below.

Once you've opened an account, you'll need to deposit and bet a minimum of £10, with your qualifying wager having odds of 4/5 or greater.

Users will then be credited with three £10 free bets to stake on football and horse racing.

Once you’ve used you’re welcome offer, BetUK have a free bets club and accumulator boosts available for existing customers, while there’s a massive range of UK slots to play at their online casinos.

Before signing up with a new betting site, check the terms and conditions of the offer first and if you do have a bet on the this week's European football, please gamble responsibly.

Greg Lea for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Greg Lea

Last Updated: 1st May 2024, 09:57 AM

