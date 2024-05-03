Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Football

Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 86/1 acca and football odds

Follow our free Premier League betting tips for Saturday's games, featuring an 86/1 accumulator
Last Updated: 3rd of May 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 86/1 acca and football odds
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Saturday’s Premier League accumulator predictions

We’ve entered the final month of the season in the Premier League and there’s still lots to be decided at both ends of the table. 

Saturday’s action could have a significant impact at the top and bottom, with title protagonists Arsenal and Manchester City both stepping out at home to Bournemouth and Wolves, respectively. 

Meanwhile, time is running out for Burnley to pull off the great escape as they prepare to host Newcastle, while Nottingham Forest have a great opportunity to enhance their survival prospects when visiting already relegated Sheffield United.

We’ve been through the Premier League odds for each of Saturday’s games to come up with four tips. Those selections can be combined using accumulator betting sites to make a fourfold that pays out at over 86/1 with BetVictor.

Monster Casino Sports
Established 2017
Deposit & Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+ New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.

Brentford vs Fulham prediction 

(3pm)

Brentford’s relegation troubles ended last week, despite a 1-0 loss at Everton, but there should still be a feisty atmosphere at the Gtech Community Stadium for the west London derby against Fulham. 

The two clubs are separated by just four miles and the animosity levels have built up in recent years, meaning this is unlikely to feel like a dead rubber encounter.

Brentford ran out 3-0 winners at Craven Cottage in the reverse fixture and the Bees have generally had the better of recent meetings. 

Brentford vs Fulham odds
May 4th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Brentford Brentford BRE
11/10 BetMGM UK
14/5 Bet365
12/5 BoyleSports
Fulham Fulham FUL

Football betting sites make them favourites to beat Fulham again and the Cottagers have hardly been pulling up any trees of late, while they have the fourth-worst away record in the division. 

But after the stress of battling relegation, Brentford aren’t easy to trust in this spot, particularly given they've only won five times at the Gtech and only West Ham (8) have had more home draws than Thomas Frank’s side this season. 

Three of Brentford’s last four home matches have ended all square and it might be honours even in the derby.

Brentford vs Fulham tip: Draw – 29/10 with BetMGM

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40
VISIT SITE
New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Burnley vs Newcastle prediction

(3pm)

One defeat in eight games has given Burnley hope of escaping the relegation zone and a win over Newcastle could be enough to take them out of the bottom three on Saturday.

The Magpies have been dreadful away from home this season, collecting a league-worst 26 per cent of their points on their travels, and are still dealing with a sizeable injury list.

However, backing Burnley doesn’t hold much appeal either given they’ve won twice at home all season. 

Newcastle also come into this having stuffed Sheffield United 5-1 to relegate the Blades and could push the Clarets perilously close to the drop with a win at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Newcastle odds
May 4th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Burnley Burnley BRN
12/5 Bet365
3/1 Bet365
1/1 BetMGM UK
Newcastle United Newcastle United NEW

Avoiding the match markets on betting sites may be the best option for a game which promises a few goals given Burnley’s need for a win and Newcastle having a fit-again Callum Wilson and the in-form Alexander Isak in their ranks.

But it’s Bruno Guimaraes’ price to score or assist which catches the eye given how productive he’s been lately. He netted his fifth goal of the season against the Blades and now has the third-most goal involvements among Newcastle players.

The Brazilian has registered eight assists and with some bookmakers pricing him at 11/10 to add to his goal involvement tally, bet365’s odds of 7/4 may turn out to be good value.

Newcastle vs Burnley tip: Bruno Guimaraes to score or assist – 7/4 with bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest prediction

(3pm)

Nottingham Forest’s away issues have been well documented, chalking up just three victories on the road since returning to the top flight, and they don’t hold much appeal as odds-on favourites to beat Sheffield United.

The Blades may be heading back to the Championship and be on course to break the 100-goals conceded barrier, but there just isn’t much to like about Forest in this pressurised position away from the City Ground at the current prices on gambling sites.

If anyone can drag the Tricky Trees to victory though, it’s Morgan Gibbs-White, who has recorded five goal involvements in his last seven appearances. 

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest odds
May 4th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Sheffield United Sheffield United SHU
4/1 BetVictor
16/5 BetMGM UK
7/10 Betway
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest NFO

The former Sheffield United loanee has six goals to his name in all competitions and the majority of those have come since the turn of the year. 

No one has registered more attempts on goal for Forest than Gibbs-White and given how porous Sheffield United’s defence has been, he may get a chance to add to his goal tally.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest tip: Morgan Gibbs-White to score anytime – 14/5 with BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Bet £10 on football Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Manchester City vs Wolves prediction 

(5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

Manchester City could be four points behind Arsenal by the time they kick-off in Saturday’s tea time match against Wolves.

Bookmakers don’t foresee the champions having too many issues reducing that gap with Wolves a massive price of 28/1, despite beating Pep Guardiola’s men in the reverse fixture.

Gary O’Neil’s side ended their seven-game winless run against Luton last time out and looked sharper going with Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha paired together in attack. 

Man City vs Wolves odds
May 4th | 5:30pm
Home
Draw
Away
Manchester City Manchester City MCI
1/9 BetMGM UK
11/1 Bet365
22/1 BetMGM UK
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton WOL

City’s goal led a charmed life at Nottingham Forest last weekend with Forest registering 1.47 expected goals but failing to score. 

City have now kept three clean sheets in a row, but Wolves have asked questions of the league’s elite teams this season and both teams to score has landed in 23 of their 35 league matches to date.

City should get the win they need to stay on course for the title but rather than backing them at prohibitive prices just to win on betting apps, pairing a home victory with both teams to score bumps up the price to 15/8 with Betway.

Man City vs Wolves prediction: Man City to win & BTTS – 15/8 with Betway

Betway Sports
Established 2006
Get £10 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Free bets for the Premier League

BetVictor have the top price on Saturday's accumulator and they are currently giving new customers £40 in free bets to wager on football. 

BetVictor's sign-up offer requires new users to first opt-in to this promotion via the offers tab after registering. Next, place a qualifying bet of £10 or more on any football market at odds of Evens (2.00) or greater.

Once the qualifying wager has been settled, BetVictor will credit the account with four £10 free bets to wager on football, including a £10 free accumulator bet.

BetVictor also operate a UK casino, where bettors can find table games and the best UK slots.

Before joining BetVictor or any new betting sites, check the terms and conditions of the sign-up offer. If you do have a bet on the football, please gamble responsibly.

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Bet £10 on football Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Chris Rivers

Last Updated: 3rd May 2024, 06:59 AM

Share:

You might also like

European Champions Cup semi-final predictions, betting tips & rugby odds
Rugby
European Champions Cup semi-final predictions, betting tips & rugby odds
Kentucky Derby tips: Prediction, best bets and racing odds
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby tips: Prediction, best bets and racing odds
Man City vs Wolves prediction: No let up from title favourites
Football
Man City vs Wolves prediction: No let up from title favourites
Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction: Gunners face title test from vibrant Cherries
Football
Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction: Gunners face title test from vibrant Cherries
Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction: Tractor Boys to go up in style
Football
Ipswich vs Huddersfield prediction: Tractor Boys to go up in style
Leeds vs Southampton prediction: Can the Whites do their job on final day?
Football
Leeds vs Southampton prediction: Can the Whites do their job on final day?
2024 Giro d'Italia predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets
Cycling
2024 Giro d'Italia predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets
Birmingham vs Norwich prediction: Will the Blues save themselves on final day?
Football
Birmingham vs Norwich prediction: Will the Blues save themselves on final day?
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday
2024 Punchestown Festival betting tips, best bets and racing odds
Horse Racing
2024 Punchestown Festival betting tips, best bets and racing odds
2,000 Guineas betting tips, Newmarket predictions & best racing odds
Horse Racing
2,000 Guineas betting tips, Newmarket predictions & best racing odds
Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia prediction, betting tips and boxing odds
Boxing
Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia prediction, betting tips and boxing odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
2024 World Snooker Championship semi-final predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Snooker
2024 World Snooker Championship semi-final predictions: Snooker betting tips, odds and free bets
Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: 9/1 fancy for chaotic Bridge encounter
Football
Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: 9/1 fancy for chaotic Bridge encounter
Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction: Will Italian side end Bundesliga champions' record?
Football
Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction: Will Italian side end Bundesliga champions' record?
Aston Villa vs Olympiacos prediction: Emery's men to take control at Villa Park
Football
Aston Villa vs Olympiacos prediction: Emery's men to take control at Villa Park
Miami Grand Prix prediction: F1 betting tips, best odds & free bets
Formula 1
Miami Grand Prix prediction: F1 betting tips, best odds & free bets
Premier League Darts Night 14 prediction, betting tips and darts odds
Darts
Premier League Darts Night 14 prediction, betting tips and darts odds
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday at Ascot
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday at Ascot
Luton vs Everton prediction: Victory a must for relegation threatened Hatters
Football
Luton vs Everton prediction: Victory a must for relegation threatened Hatters
Marseille vs Atalanta prediction: Aubameyang to light up semi-final
Football
Marseille vs Atalanta prediction: Aubameyang to light up semi-final
Punchestown Gold Cup tips: Day two betting preview, racing odds and free bets
Horse Racing
Punchestown Gold Cup tips: Day two betting preview, racing odds and free bets
Next Manchester United manager odds: Tuchel tops the market
Football
Next Manchester United manager odds: Tuchel tops the market
CJ Cup Byron Nelson prediction: Golf betting tips, PGA Tour odds and free bets
Golf
CJ Cup Byron Nelson prediction: Golf betting tips, PGA Tour odds and free bets
About Independent Betting: Meet Our Team of Gambling Experts
Betting
About Independent Betting: Meet Our Team of Gambling Experts
Next West Ham manager odds: Lopetegui primed for Premier League return?
Football
Next West Ham manager odds: Lopetegui primed for Premier League return?
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG prediction: Expect goals at Signal Iduna Park
Football
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG prediction: Expect goals at Signal Iduna Park
This content was created in association with Gambling.com Group. We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews of the UK's best online gambling companies. The Independent editorial team fact-checks and diligently sub-edits each article published in Independent Betting. Read more about our partnership with the world's leading online gambling affiliate and our review process.
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.