Saturday's accumulator prediction: Premier League betting tips, 86/1 acca and football odds

Brentford vs Fulham prediction (3pm) Brentford’s relegation troubles ended last week, despite a 1-0 loss at Everton, but there should still be a feisty atmosphere at the Gtech Community Stadium for the west London derby against Fulham. The two clubs are separated by just four miles and the animosity levels have built up in recent years, meaning this is unlikely to feel like a dead rubber encounter. Brentford ran out 3-0 winners at Craven Cottage in the reverse fixture and the Bees have generally had the better of recent meetings. Brentford vs Fulham odds May 4th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Brentford BRE 11/10 14/5 12/5 Fulham FUL make them favourites to beat Fulham again and the Cottagers have hardly been pulling up any trees of late, while they have the fourth-worst away record in the division. But after the stress of battling relegation, Brentford aren’t easy to trust in this spot, particularly given they've only won five times at the Gtech and only West Ham (8) have had more home draws than Thomas Frank’s side this season. Three of Brentford’s last four home matches have ended all square and it might be honours even in the derby. Brentford vs Fulham tip: Draw – 29/10 with BetMGM

Burnley vs Newcastle prediction (3pm) One defeat in eight games has given Burnley hope of escaping the relegation zone and a win over Newcastle could be enough to take them out of the bottom three on Saturday. The Magpies have been dreadful away from home this season, collecting a league-worst 26 per cent of their points on their travels, and are still dealing with a sizeable injury list. However, backing Burnley doesn’t hold much appeal either given they’ve won twice at home all season. Newcastle also come into this having stuffed Sheffield United 5-1 to relegate the Blades and could push the Clarets perilously close to the drop with a win at Turf Moor. Burnley vs Newcastle odds May 4th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Burnley BRN 12/5 3/1 1/1 Newcastle United NEW Avoiding the match markets on may be the best option for a game which promises a few goals given Burnley’s need for a win and Newcastle having a fit-again Callum Wilson and the in-form Alexander Isak in their ranks. But it’s Bruno Guimaraes’ price to score or assist which catches the eye given how productive he’s been lately. He netted his fifth goal of the season against the Blades and now has the third-most goal involvements among Newcastle players. The Brazilian has registered eight assists and with some bookmakers pricing him at 11/10 to add to his goal involvement tally, bet365’s odds of 7/4 may turn out to be good value. Newcastle vs Burnley tip: Bruno Guimaraes to score or assist – 7/4 with bet365

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest prediction (3pm) Nottingham Forest’s away issues have been well documented, chalking up just three victories on the road since returning to the top flight, and they don’t hold much appeal as odds-on favourites to beat Sheffield United. The Blades may be heading back to the Championship and be on course to break the 100-goals conceded barrier, but there just isn’t much to like about Forest in this pressurised position away from the City Ground at the current prices on . If anyone can drag the Tricky Trees to victory though, it’s Morgan Gibbs-White, who has recorded five goal involvements in his last seven appearances. Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest odds May 4th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Sheffield United SHU 4/1 16/5 7/10 Nottingham Forest NFO The former Sheffield United loanee has six goals to his name in all competitions and the majority of those have come since the turn of the year. No one has registered more attempts on goal for Forest than Gibbs-White and given how porous Sheffield United’s defence has been, he may get a chance to add to his goal tally. Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest tip: Morgan Gibbs-White to score anytime – 14/5 with BetVictor

Manchester City vs Wolves prediction (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event) Manchester City could be four points behind Arsenal by the time they kick-off in Saturday’s tea time match against Wolves. Bookmakers don’t foresee the champions having too many issues reducing that gap with Wolves a massive price of 28/1, despite beating Pep Guardiola’s men in the reverse fixture. Gary O’Neil’s side ended their seven-game winless run against Luton last time out and looked sharper going with Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha paired together in attack. Man City vs Wolves odds May 4th | 5:30pm Home Draw Away Manchester City MCI 1/9 11/1 22/1 Wolverhampton WOL City’s goal led a charmed life at Nottingham Forest last weekend with Forest registering 1.47 expected goals but failing to score. City have now kept three clean sheets in a row, but Wolves have asked questions of the league’s elite teams this season and both teams to score has landed in 23 of their 35 league matches to date. City should get the win they need to stay on course for the title but rather than backing them at prohibitive prices just to win on , pairing a home victory with both teams to score bumps up the price to 15/8 with . Man City vs Wolves prediction: Man City to win & BTTS – 15/8 with Betway

