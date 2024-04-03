Arsenal vs Luton predictions: Premier League tips, betting odds & free bets

Arsenal vs Luton predictions
Arsenal showed their defensive mettle in the goalless draw at Manchester City but may demonstrate a big side to their game when hosting Luton at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm, TNT Sports 2).
The Gunners and City fought to a stalemate on Sunday afternoon and while the visitors were pleased to leave the Etihad Stadium with a point given previous horror shows at that ground, it did see them lose the advantage in the title race.
Liverpool went top of the league thanks to a 2-1 win over Brighton and are now the favourites in the Premier League odds to win the title.
However, with the Reds not in action until Thursday, Arsenal can reclaim first place if they can make it nine wins from their last 10 top flight fixtures at Luton’s expense.
Some gambling sites make the Hatters as big as 25/1 to pull off the upset on their return to north London following a 2-1 loss to Tottenham at the weekend.
They pushed Spurs hard in that game and ran Arsenal mighty close in the reverse fixture when Declan Rice struck a last-gasp winner to secure a 4-3 win for the Gunners.
Rob Edwards’ men have rarely been overrun in their meetings with the league’s elite this season but with the injuries mounting up, this could be the night they’ve feared.
Arsenal vs Luton tips: Hosts can make life uncomfortable for Hatters
Arsenal were rightly praised for the way they shut out City on Sunday, becoming the first team in 47 league games to stop the reigning champions from scoring at home.
Mikel Arteta’s side have the best defensive record in the division and that’s backed up by some strong underlying metrics, including expected goals against and shots allowed with Arsenal leading the way in both cases.
They’ve built their title challenge on a solid defensive foundation, just like the Arsenal sides of old. The Gunners have kept 12 clean sheets this season and could be the side that ends Luton’s league-best run of scoring in 18 straight games.
Not that netting so regularly has done much for the Hatters’ points tally recently with the loss to Tottenham making it 10 league games without a win.
To make matters worse, Alfie Doughty, Tahith Chong and Reece Burke all limped out of that game, leaving Edwards with just 13 fit senior players to choose from amid Luton’s ongoing injury crisis.
Even with a fully fit squad, this would have been a tough test for Luton but with so many players missing, it is tough to see how a team that’s conceded more away league goals than anyone else gets a result from this game.
It’s not easy to find value with any kind of wager involving an Arsenal win on betting apps, but the price on the Gunners -3 on the Asian handicap does intrigue.
Luton haven’t lost by more than three goals this season but they have been beaten by that margin three times in nine away losses and Arsenal have shown a ruthless side to suggest they can inflict the Hatters’ heaviest defeat.
Six of Arsenal’s 20 league wins have been by four or more goals this season with four of those wide-margin wins coming since the start of the year, including wide-margin wins over Luton's fellow bottom three sides Burnley (5-0) and Sheffield United (6-0).
With Bukayo Saka declared fit, Arteta has all his attacking options available and will want to see them win by a healthy margin to help boost their league-best goal difference.
Backing Arsenal -3 on the Asian handicap on betting sites offers a bit of insurance compared to the usual handicap market as stakes will be returned in the event the Gunners win by exactly three goals.
Should they win by four or more goals then the bet will win. Any other result and the bet loses.
Blink and you’ll miss Arsenal’s fast start
No side has scored more goals before half-time than Arsenal this season (31) with an average of just over one per opening period in the league.
While Luton have tended to ship a lot of goals late in games, football betting sites have cottoned on to that trait now and it’s odds-on this game produces a goal after the 76-minute mark.
So instead, take a look at Arsenal to get back into the habit of scoring early goals having netted two or more before the break in four of their last six league matches.
10Bet go 11/10 on over 1.5 Arsenal goals in a game Arteta will likely want put to bed at the earliest opportunity given they face a tricky trip to Brighton at the weekend before the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich next Tuesday.
Welcome back to the Partey
It’s been a frustrating season for Thomas Partey with a thigh injury keeping him out of action for the majority of the campaign.
But the Ghanaian has now featured in Arsenal’s last two league games from the bench and there’s a chance he makes his first start since August on Wednesday night.
Jorginho rarely plays two games in a week at this stage of his career and this could be a good clash to give Partey more game time, even if he’ll be lining up against an in-form Ross Barkley.
If he does start, it’s worth looking at Partey’s price to have a shot on target given his habit of trying his luck from range.
With little data to go on this season, a look back at last season’s stats shows Partey had at least one shot in 16 of his 28 starts in the league, netting a couple of spectacular goals in that time.
