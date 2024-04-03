Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Arsenal vs Luton predictions: Premier League tips, betting odds & free bets

Arsenal can go back to the top of the league when they host injury-ravaged Luton on Wednesday
Last Updated: 3rd of April 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Arsenal vs Luton predictions: Premier League tips, betting odds & free bets
Arsenal vs Luton predictions

Arsenal showed their defensive mettle in the goalless draw at Manchester City but may demonstrate a big side to their game when hosting Luton at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm, TNT Sports 2).

The Gunners and City fought to a stalemate on Sunday afternoon and while the visitors were pleased to leave the Etihad Stadium with a point given previous horror shows at that ground, it did see them lose the advantage in the title race.

Liverpool went top of the league thanks to a 2-1 win over Brighton and are now the favourites in the Premier League odds to win the title. 

However, with the Reds not in action until Thursday, Arsenal can reclaim first place if they can make it nine wins from their last 10 top flight fixtures at Luton’s expense.

Premier League winner odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
William Hill
BoyleSports
Betway
Unibet
Bet365
Spreadex
% Chance
Liverpool
45.45%
6/5
11/10
11/10
6/5
6/5
6/5
23/20
Man City
33.33%
7/4
2/1
15/8
2/1
2/1
2/1
2/1
Arsenal
26.67%
5/2
5/2
11/4
11/4
11/4
11/4
5/2
Aston Villa
0.20%
--
500/1
500/1
250/1
500/1
500/1
500/1
Tottenham
0.10%
--
500/1
750/1
250/1
750/1
750/1
1000/1
Some gambling sites make the Hatters as big as 25/1 to pull off the upset on their return to north London following a 2-1 loss to Tottenham at the weekend. 

They pushed Spurs hard in that game and ran Arsenal mighty close in the reverse fixture when Declan Rice struck a last-gasp winner to secure a 4-3 win for the Gunners.

Rob Edwards’ men have rarely been overrun in their meetings with the league’s elite this season but with the injuries mounting up, this could be the night they’ve feared.

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Arsenal vs Luton tips: Hosts can make life uncomfortable for Hatters

Arsenal were rightly praised for the way they shut out City on Sunday, becoming the first team in 47 league games to stop the reigning champions from scoring at home. 

Mikel Arteta’s side have the best defensive record in the division and that’s backed up by some strong underlying metrics, including expected goals against and shots allowed with Arsenal leading the way in both cases.

They’ve built their title challenge on a solid defensive foundation, just like the Arsenal sides of old. The Gunners have kept 12 clean sheets this season and could be the side that ends Luton’s league-best run of scoring in 18 straight games.

Not that netting so regularly has done much for the Hatters’ points tally recently with the loss to Tottenham making it 10 league games without a win.

Arsenal vs Luton odds
Best Odds
April 3rd | 7:30pm
BetVictor
William Hill
BoyleSports
Betway
Unibet
Bet365
Spreadex
% Chance
Arsenal Arsenal
90.01%
--
1/14
1/10
1/10
1/14
1/9
1/12
Draw
8.33%
--
9/1
13/2
9/1
11/1
10/1
11/1
Luton Luton
3.45%
--
25/1
20/1
18/1
28/1
16/1
20/1
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 3.5
59.88%
--
3/5
--
--
4/7
4/6
--
Under 3.5
42.92%
--
5/4
--
--
13/10
6/5
--
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
To make matters worse, Alfie Doughty, Tahith Chong and Reece Burke all limped out of that game, leaving Edwards with just 13 fit senior players to choose from amid Luton’s ongoing injury crisis.

Even with a fully fit squad, this would have been a tough test for Luton but with so many players missing, it is tough to see how a team that’s conceded more away league goals than anyone else gets a result from this game.

It’s not easy to find value with any kind of wager involving an Arsenal win on betting apps, but the price on the Gunners -3 on the Asian handicap does intrigue.

Luton haven’t lost by more than three goals this season but they have been beaten by that margin three times in nine away losses and Arsenal have shown a ruthless side to suggest they can inflict the Hatters’ heaviest defeat.

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses
Promo Code: WELCOME50
VISIT SITE
New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Six of Arsenal’s 20 league wins have been by four or more goals this season with four of those wide-margin wins coming since the start of the year, including wide-margin wins over Luton's fellow bottom three sides Burnley (5-0) and Sheffield United (6-0).

With Bukayo Saka declared fit, Arteta has all his attacking options available and will want to see them win by a healthy margin to help boost their league-best goal difference.

Backing Arsenal -3 on the Asian handicap on betting sites offers a bit of insurance compared to the usual handicap market as stakes will be returned in the event the Gunners win by exactly three goals.

Should they win by four or more goals then the bet will win. Any other result and the bet loses.

Arsenal vs Luton Tip 1: Arsenal -3 Asian handicap – 5/4 with BetMGM

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40
VISIT SITE
New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Blink and you’ll miss Arsenal’s fast start

No side has scored more goals before half-time than Arsenal this season (31) with an average of just over one per opening period in the league.

While Luton have tended to ship a lot of goals late in games, football betting sites have cottoned on to that trait now and it’s odds-on this game produces a goal after the 76-minute mark. 

So instead, take a look at Arsenal to get back into the habit of scoring early goals having netted two or more before the break in four of their last six league matches.

10Bet go 11/10 on over 1.5 Arsenal goals in a game Arteta will likely want put to bed at the earliest opportunity given they face a tricky trip to Brighton at the weekend before the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich next Tuesday.

Arsenal vs Luton tip 2: Over 1.5 first half Arsenal goals – 11/10 with 10Bet

10bet Sports
Established 2003
Get a 50% Welcome Bonus up to £50
Promo Code: PLAY10
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

Welcome back to the Partey 

It’s been a frustrating season for Thomas Partey with a thigh injury keeping him out of action for the majority of the campaign.

But the Ghanaian has now featured in Arsenal’s last two league games from the bench and there’s a chance he makes his first start since August on Wednesday night. 

Jorginho rarely plays two games in a week at this stage of his career and this could be a good clash to give Partey more game time, even if he’ll be lining up against an in-form Ross Barkley.

If he does start, it’s worth looking at Partey’s price to have a shot on target given his habit of trying his luck from range. 

With little data to go on this season, a look back at last season’s stats shows Partey had at least one shot in 16 of his 28 starts in the league, netting a couple of spectacular goals in that time.

Arsenal vs Luton Tip 3: Thomas Partey over 0.5 shots on target – 7/4 with Betway

Betway Sports
Established 2006
Get £10 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Free bet offers for Arsenal vs Luton

The Premier League action comes thick and fast this week, giving bettors plenty of opportunities to earn some free bets via sign-up offers.

BetMGM are currently giving new users £40 in free bets for customers who open an account, opt in to the sportsbook welcome offer and place a qualifying wager of £10 or more on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater.

Once the qualifying bet has settled, customers will be awarded £40 in free bets, with the majority specifically for football betting.

If you would rather go with BetMGM’s UK online casino welcome bonus then you can claim up to £200 in cash, as well as 100 free spins to use on the UK slots game Big Bass Splash.

Before joining BetMGM or any new betting sites, make sure to read the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet this week, please gamble responsibly.

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40
VISIT SITE
New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.