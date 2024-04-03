Arsenal vs Luton predictions: Premier League tips, betting odds & free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Six of Arsenal’s 20 league wins have been by four or more goals this season with four of those wide-margin wins coming since the start of the year, including wide-margin wins over Luton's fellow bottom three sides Burnley (5-0) and Sheffield United (6-0). With Bukayo Saka declared fit, Arteta has all his attacking options available and will want to see them win by a healthy margin to help boost their league-best goal difference. Backing Arsenal -3 on the Asian handicap on offers a bit of insurance compared to the usual handicap market as stakes will be returned in the event the Gunners win by exactly three goals. Should they win by four or more goals then the bet will win. Any other result and the bet loses. Arsenal vs Luton Tip 1: Arsenal -3 Asian handicap – 5/4 with BetMGM

Blink and you’ll miss Arsenal’s fast start No side has scored more goals before half-time than Arsenal this season (31) with an average of just over one per opening period in the league. While Luton have tended to ship a lot of goals late in games, have cottoned on to that trait now and it’s odds-on this game produces a goal after the 76-minute mark. So instead, take a look at Arsenal to get back into the habit of scoring early goals having netted two or more before the break in four of their last six league matches. 10Bet go 11/10 on over 1.5 Arsenal goals in a game Arteta will likely want put to bed at the earliest opportunity given they face a tricky trip to Brighton at the weekend before the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich next Tuesday. Arsenal vs Luton tip 2: Over 1.5 first half Arsenal goals – 11/10 with 10Bet

Welcome back to the Partey It’s been a frustrating season for Thomas Partey with a thigh injury keeping him out of action for the majority of the campaign. But the Ghanaian has now featured in Arsenal’s last two league games from the bench and there’s a chance he makes his first start since August on Wednesday night. Jorginho rarely plays two games in a week at this stage of his career and this could be a good clash to give Partey more game time, even if he’ll be lining up against an in-form Ross Barkley. If he does start, it’s worth looking at Partey’s price to have a shot on target given his habit of trying his luck from range. With little data to go on this season, a look back at last season’s stats shows Partey had at least one shot in 16 of his 28 starts in the league, netting a couple of spectacular goals in that time. Arsenal vs Luton Tip 3: Thomas Partey over 0.5 shots on target – 7/4 with Betway

