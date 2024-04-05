Saturday’s accumulator tips: Premier League predictions, 39/1 acca and odds

Saturday’s Premier League tips
- Brentford/draw double chance vs Aston Villa – 5/4 with BetMGM
- Under 2.5 goals in Everton vs Burnley – 11/10 with Unibet
- Anthony Gordon to score or assist any time vs Fulham – 5/4 with bet365
- Philip Billing to score any time vs Luton – 16/5 with BetVictor
- The fourfold pays over 39/1 with BetVictor
This weekend's Premier League schedule throws up some tricky betting heats with doubts surrounding many teams outside of the three title race protagonists.
Individual previews of the matches featuring Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City can be found on our football betting tips page, alongside Sheffield United vs Chelsea and Tottenham against Nottingham Forest.
Here, we are picking through the five 3pm games on Saturday, headlined by the relegation six-pointer between Everton and Burnley.
We’ve got a tip for the clash at Goodison Park and pairing that with three other selections on accumulator betting sites, we've built a fourfold that pays over at just over 39/1 with BetVictor.
Brentford vs Aston Villa betting tip
Aston Villa’s bid for Champions League qualification has suffered a few setbacks recently and they are now outsiders in the top four odds, despite starting the weekend two points better off than fifth-placed Tottenham.
The Villans took a battering at Manchester City on Wednesday night and on paper a meeting with a Brentford team that’s winless in eight games looks an ideal opportunity to bounce back.
But since their 15-game winning run at home ended, Villa have won three of their last seven league outings at Villa Park and don’t look quite as threatening without the injured Ollie Watkins.
The reverse fixture between these two was pretty feisty, featuring two red cards and 10 yellow cards, so expect Brentford to be up for this one.
The Bees are an awkward opponent and they’ve looked good defensively in their last two matches against Manchester United and Brighton.
They should have beaten United, registering 31 shots, and boss Thomas Frank has his attack back to full strength with Kevin Schade poised to make his return from injury this weekend.
With Schade, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo, and Yoane Wissa in their ranks, Brentford will hope to soak up the Villa pressure and nick the points. However, given their recent lack of wins, we’ll opt for the safety of the double chance market on betting apps instead.
Aston Villa vs Brentford tip: Brentford/draw double chance – 5/4 with BetMGM
Everton vs Burnley prediction
A win for either side here would be massive and the Premier League odds make Everton odds-on favourites to end a 13-game winless streak, their longest in the league since 1937.
The last team the Toffees beat in the league was Burnley back in December and a victory here feels like a must with another points deduction likely for further breaches of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.
But it’s no given they’ll turn over a Burnley side unbeaten in four that have looked far more solid since Arijanet Muric took over in goal.
They were unfortunate not to take all three points from Tuesday’s clash with Wolves and have recently held Chelsea and West Ham to draws away from home.
They look better equipped to deal with Everton’s direct approach and this has all the makings of a tight and tense relegation showdown.
Everton are the only team in the league to have had more games go under 2.5 goals than over this season, while five of the last nine matches at Goodison Park in all competitions featured less than three goals.
Everton vs Burnley tip: Under 2.5 goals – 11/10 with Unibet
Fulham vs Newcastle betting tips
Fulham will be happy to be back at home where they’ve won nine of their 15 league games this season after a tough couple of games on the road.
They shipped three to both Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest, losing the latter 3-1 in a match where boss Marco Silva felt the need to make a triple substitution just over half an hour in.
A reaction to that performance at Craven Cottage is expected and football betting sites make them narrow favourites to beat Newcastle, despite having already lost twice to the Magpies this season.
Newcastle’s never-ending stream of injuries means Eddie Howe is once more down to the bare bones in certain areas. Defence is a particular concern, while fatigue remains a massive issue for the Tynesiders.
However, one man who should be a little fresher than the rest is Anthony Gordon, who missed the mid-week draw with Everton through suspension.
Gordon is having an excellent season, registering his 17th goal contribution (10 goals, seven assists) of the campaign when setting up Harvey Barnes for the winner against West Ham last weekend.
Fulham’s sloppy defence may struggle to contain Gordon and given only Alexander Isak has registered more goal involvements for Newcastle this season, the England hopeful’s price of 5/4 to score or assist stands out.
Fulham vs Newcastle tip: Anthony Gordon to score or assist any time – 5/4 with bet365
Luton vs Bournemouth predictions
These two played out a Premier League classic just a few weeks ago when Bournemouth came from 3-0 down to beat Luton 4-3 at the Vitality Stadium.
That result forms part of a run of four wins in five games for the Cherries that has secured Premier League safety. Meanwhile, Luton are winless in 10, sit three points from safety and have a truck load of players missing through injury.
They acquitted themselves well in the circumstances against Arsenal in midweek but will need to show more to overcome their in-form visitors.
Bournemouth beat Crystal Palace on Tuesday night with Philip Billing catching the eye on his first league start of the year.
The Dane had seemingly fallen out of favour under Andoni Iraola but his manager sang his praises after his strong showing against Palace, in which he registered a team-best four attempts on goal.
With Luton having conceded 34 times in 18 matches at Kenilworth Road this season, he may get a few more chances on Saturday should he keep his place in the team.
Billing has only scored twice this season but has been a regular scorer for the Cherries in previous campaigns and his attacking involvement against Palace suggests a goal isn’t far away.
Luton vs Bournemouth tip: Philip Billing to score any time vs Luton – 16/5 with BetVictor
