Newcastle vs Tottenham tips, predictions and Premier League betting odds

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Established 1994 New Customers Can Bet on Either Liverpool, Arsenal or Man City to Win The PL Title at 50/1 VISIT SITE 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on Premier League Winner 2023/24 - Win Only. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 01/04/2024 until 20:00 UK time on 20/04/2024. Selected payment methods only. Click for T&Cs. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | Please gamble responsibly

Established 2017 Welcome Bonus - Bet £10 Get £15 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.

It shapes up to be a back-and-forth affair, as games between these two often are, but Spurs’ ability to get stronger the longer the match goes on may give them a decisive edge. If the table were based on second-half performances, Spurs would be third and their superior strength in depth against the undermanned Magpies is a significant advantage. As to is the presence of Micky van de Ven. He’s been key for Tottenham this season, with Spurs winning 13 of the 20 league matches he’s featured in. In a game short on defensive quality, Van de Ven’s involvement for the visitors helps tip the balance further in favour of the visitors. Newcastle vs Tottenham tip 1: Tottenham to win – 11/8 with Unibet

Expect second half fireworks History tells us to prepare for a high-scoring fixture with the last six meetings producing at least three goals, while both teams to score has landed in eight straight encounters. This season’s stats indicate we are likely to see the majority of any goals after half-time. Tottenham are very much a second half team this season, scoring over 63 per cent of their goals in the second stanza. Newcastle aren’t far behind with 58.5 per cent of their goals scored following interval, but there’s not much value to be had in the total second half goals market on with over 1.5 a best-price of 4/7. Instead, both teams to score in the second half catches the eye with various offering a price of 6/5. Both sides have found the net in the second period in the last two meetings and given how often BTTS has copped in Tottenham games this season, landing in 24 out of 31 league matches, there seems a fair chance we’ll see the net bulge at both ends in the second period. Newcastle vs Tottenham tip 2: Both teams to score in the second half – 6/5 with bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2024

Promo Code: INDY2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Established 1946 Football Welcome Offer Get £40 in Free Bets When You Bet £10 VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt-in. bet £10 on any football market at min 1/1 (2.00) odds within 7 days of registration. no Cash out. Get£40 in Free Bets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card or Apple pay Payments only. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Premier League free bet offers There's still plenty left to be decided in this year's Premier League and punters can use the on offer at various bookmakers to wager on the final outcome. Parimatch are giving new customers the chance to back a Premier League title contender at 50/1 as part of their sign up offer. To qualify, open an account with Parimatch , opt in to the promotion and make an initial deposit of £5 or more via debit card or Apple Pay. Once you account is funded, place a maximum £1 bet on any team to win the Premier League. If the team you chose does click the title, Parimatch will pay out at the normal odds with the rest of the wings awarded in the form of free bets. For example, a £1 bet at 1/1 returns £2 real cash and £49 in free bets. Not only that, Parimatch has a range of offers for existing customers on their sportsbook and runs a couple of , including a . Before opening an account with Parimatch or any , check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet this weekend, please gamble responsibly.