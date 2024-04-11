Newcastle vs Tottenham tips, predictions and Premier League betting odds

Newcastle vs Tottenham predictions
- Tottenham to win – 11/8 with Unibet
- Both teams to score in the second half – 6/5 with bet365
- Anthony Gordon to score or assist – 11/10 with BetVictor
With Aston Villa fading in the race for fourth, Tottenham go to Newcastle on Grand National Saturday sensing an opportunity to pull clear of their rivals with the finish line in sight (12.30pm, TNT Sports 1).
Villa and Spurs are both on 60 points, but Ange Postecoglou’s men lead by a nose thanks to their superior goal difference.
The top four odds show Tottenham as favourite to finish fourth, and while fifth is likely to be enough to also qualify for the Champions League, it doesn't yet come with the guarantee of top tier European action fourth has to offer.
With Villa going to Arsenal on Sunday, Spurs can put some daylight between them and Unai Emery’s men when they go to St. James’ Park.
However, the hosts have European ambitions of their own and could move into the top six with a victory.
The Magpies hammered Tottenham 6-1 the last time they visited Tyneside but are home underdogs on betting apps for this latest encounter.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’s options continue to be limited by injuries ahead of facing a Tottenham side that boasts the attacking talent to overwhelm their hosts.
Newcastle vs Spurs tips: Visitors better equipped for shootout
Having been in danger of missing out on Europe entirely, a return of seven points from the last three matches has given Newcastle something to play for heading into their final seven games.
It’s been a good effort from Howe’s side in the face of a never-ending stream of injuries and they could be without as many as 12 players this weekend.
They were in a similar position when they lost 4-1 to Tottenham in the reverse fixture in December with as many as 10 players missing from a side that was well beaten.
At home, you’d expect Newcastle to be a much tougher nut to crack, and their record on Tyneside is good: they have won 10 out of 16 league games.
However, they aren’t as formidable on their own patch as they were last season and haven’t been all that convincing recently. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton last time out at home and had to come from 3-1 down to beat 4-3 West Ham before that.
They appear vulnerable, particularly at the back, where injuries have left them down to the bare bones.
That’s not an area you want to be short in against Tottenham, who have only failed to score once in the league this season and have netted on their last 17 trips to Newcastle.
They are missing the focal point of their attack in Richarlison but what’s left is an extremely quick frontline that will be a real threat on the counter.
It shapes up to be a back-and-forth affair, as games between these two often are, but Spurs’ ability to get stronger the longer the match goes on may give them a decisive edge.
If the table were based on second-half performances, Spurs would be third and their superior strength in depth against the undermanned Magpies is a significant advantage.
As to is the presence of Micky van de Ven. He’s been key for Tottenham this season, with Spurs winning 13 of the 20 league matches he’s featured in.
In a game short on defensive quality, Van de Ven’s involvement for the visitors helps tip the balance further in favour of the visitors.
Newcastle vs Tottenham tip 1: Tottenham to win – 11/8 with Unibet
Expect second half fireworks
History tells us to prepare for a high-scoring fixture with the last six meetings producing at least three goals, while both teams to score has landed in eight straight encounters.
This season’s stats indicate we are likely to see the majority of any goals after half-time. Tottenham are very much a second half team this season, scoring over 63 per cent of their goals in the second stanza.
Newcastle aren’t far behind with 58.5 per cent of their goals scored following interval, but there’s not much value to be had in the total second half goals market on betting sites with over 1.5 a best-price of 4/7.
Instead, both teams to score in the second half catches the eye with various gambling sites offering a price of 6/5.
Both sides have found the net in the second period in the last two meetings and given how often BTTS has copped in Tottenham games this season, landing in 24 out of 31 league matches, there seems a fair chance we’ll see the net bulge at both ends in the second period.
Newcastle vs Tottenham tip 2: Both teams to score in the second half – 6/5 with bet365
Gordon good for a goal or assist
In a game that’s expected to produce goals, it might be worth having a look at the goalscorer and assist markets on football betting sites.
Tottenham continue to get goals from a variety of sources with defenders chipping in with their fair share; Van de Ven and Pedro Porro both scored in last week's win over Nottingham Forest.
With topscorer Son Heung-min not looking quite as effective playing as the centre forward in Richarlison’s absence, our attention switches to Newcastle.
The obvious goalscoring candidate for the Magpies is Alexander Isak, who has scored in each of his last five home league outings. He’s the favourite in the first and anytime goal scorer markets among the Premier League odds and should get chances against a Spurs defence that’s conceded two or more in four of its last six away games.
Isak has registered 16 league goal contributions this season, one more Anthony Gordon, who gets the nod ahead of his team-mate to add to his tally.
The majority of Gordon’s goal contributions have come at St. James’ Park and his assist for Harvey Barnes’ winner against West Ham made it three home appearances in a row in which he’s been involved in a goal.
He’s odds-on in certain places to register a goal or assist, but BetVictor are offering him at 11/10 and that may prove decent value.
Newcastle vs Tottenham tip 3: Anthony Gordon to score or assist – 11/10 with BetVictor
Premier League free bet offers
There's still plenty left to be decided in this year's Premier League and punters can use the free bets on offer at various bookmakers to wager on the final outcome.
Parimatch are giving new customers the chance to back a Premier League title contender at 50/1 as part of their sign up offer.
To qualify, open an account with Parimatch , opt in to the promotion and make an initial deposit of £5 or more via debit card or Apple Pay. Once you account is funded, place a maximum £1 bet on any team to win the Premier League.
If the team you chose does click the title, Parimatch will pay out at the normal odds with the rest of the wings awarded in the form of free bets. For example, a £1 bet at 1/1 returns £2 real cash and £49 in free bets.
Not only that, Parimatch has a range of offers for existing customers on their sportsbook and runs a couple of online casinos, including a UK live casino.
Before opening an account with Parimatch or any new betting sites, check the terms and conditions of the welcome offer first. If you do have a bet this weekend, please gamble responsibly.
Last Updated: 11th April 2024, 03:41 PM