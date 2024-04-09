Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona tips: Champions League predictions, betting odds & free bets

PSG vs Barcelona betting tips
- PSG to win – Evens with BetMGM
- Warren Zaire Emery to score or assist – 19/10 with BetVictor
- Raphinha over 0.5 shots on target – 19/20 with 10Bet
Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona both received a boost to their Champions League ambitions by being placed in the supposedly softer side of the draw for the latter stages, but only one can advance from their blockbuster quarter-final tie (8pm, TNT Sports 1).
The two giants of European football have seen their Champions League odds both to win the title and reach the final slashed after avoiding the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich until potentially the final.
PSG are favourites with football betting sites to emerge from this side of the draw and the majority of betting apps make them odds-on to win Wednesday’s first leg of the quarter-final tie (8pm, TNT Sports 1).
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Facing Barcelona in a Champions League knockout scenario conjures up some bad memories for the French outfit, who were on the wrong side of ‘La Remontada’ when Barcelona infamously overcame a four-goal deficit in 2017.
They’ve beaten Barca since then, dumping them out at the last 16 stage in the 2020/21 campaign when Kylian Mbappe stole the show, scoring four times across the two legs.
Mbappe will lead the charge for PSG once more but will face a Barca side that’s rediscovered its steely defensive edge, which was such a big factor in them winning LaLiga last season.
Xavi’s men are also unbeaten in 11 games, a run that includes their last 16 success over Napoli and an impressive 3-0 win at Atletico Madrid.
Whether they have enough to defeat Mbappe and co on home soil is debatable though and the Parisians are fancied to hold an advantage after the first leg.
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona tip: Mbappe to power PSG to victory
With the Ligue 1 title nearly in the bag and a place in the French Cup final secured, PSG’s focus is firmly on breaking their Champions League duck.
That was evident with the team selection for the 1-1 draw with Clermont and Luis Enrique, who was in charge of Barcelona the last time they won the Champions League, is expected to restore his big hitters for Wednesday’s game.
Not that he has too many big names left. Gone are the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Marco Verratti, but PSG may have a better chance of getting over the line in Europe without them.
Mbappe is set to be the next superstar to depart at the end of the season, but he seems determined to leave on a high. He enters this game having scored 39 goals in all competitions, including six in the Champions League.
He’s now level with Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Antoine Griezmann in the Champions League scoring charts and is the favourite with some betting sites to finish as the competition’s top scorer.
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Three of those goals came in the Parisians’ last 16 tie with Real Sociedad as they brushed aside the Spanish outfit 4-1 on aggregate. It was certainly an improvement on their group stage efforts having snuck through as runners up behind Borussia Dortmund and there’s the sense they can go up another level.
PSG might be head and shoulders above the competition in France but a 27-game unbeaten run in all competitions is not to be sniffed at, while they’ve won nine of their last 12 Champions League home matches.
In contrast, Barcelona have won one of their last 11 away games in the knockout stages of Europe’s premier competition and were beaten by Antwerp and Shakhtar Donetsk on their travels in this season’s group stage.
This is their first quarter-final tie since Bayern Munich thrashed them 8-2 in 2020, but if recent evidence is anything to go by, this tie should be far closer.
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Bonus Code: INDY2024