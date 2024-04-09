Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona tips: Champions League predictions, betting odds & free bets

PSG vs Barcelona betting tips

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona both received a boost to their Champions League ambitions by being placed in the supposedly softer side of the draw for the latter stages, but only one can advance from their blockbuster quarter-final tie (8pm, TNT Sports 1).

The two giants of European football have seen their both to win the title and reach the final slashed after avoiding the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich until potentially the final.

PSG are favourites with to emerge from this side of the draw and the majority of make them odds-on to win Wednesday’s first leg of the quarter-final tie (8pm, TNT Sports 1).

Facing Barcelona in a Champions League knockout scenario conjures up some bad memories for the French outfit, who were on the wrong side of ‘La Remontada’ when Barcelona infamously overcame a four-goal deficit in 2017.

They’ve beaten Barca since then, dumping them out at the last 16 stage in the 2020/21 campaign when Kylian Mbappe stole the show, scoring four times across the two legs.

Mbappe will lead the charge for PSG once more but will face a Barca side that’s rediscovered its steely defensive edge, which was such a big factor in them winning LaLiga last season.

Xavi’s men are also unbeaten in 11 games, a run that includes their last 16 success over Napoli and an impressive 3-0 win at Atletico Madrid.

Whether they have enough to defeat Mbappe and co on home soil is debatable though and the Parisians are fancied to hold an advantage after the first leg.