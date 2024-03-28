Saturday's Premier League accumulator tips: 77/1 acca predictions, betting odds & free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Premier League fixtures & odds March 30th | 12:30pm Home Draw Away Newcastle NEW 5/6 16/5 17/6 West Ham WHU March 30th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Nottingham NFO 5/4 23/10 12/5 Crystal Palace CRY March 30th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Sheffield SHU 4/1 16/5 8/11 Fulham FUL March 30th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Tottenham TOT 2/9 7/1 11/1 Luton LUT March 30th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Chelsea CHE 3/10 5/1 17/2 Burnley BUR March 30th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Bournemouth BOU 21/17 13/5 9/4 Everton EVE March 30th | 5:30pm Home Draw Away Aston Villa AVL 9/14 67/20 17/4 Wolves WOL March 30th | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Brentford BRE 21/10 14/5 21/17 Man Utd MUN

Established 2005 Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses Promo Code: WELCOME50 VISIT SITE New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2024

Promo Code: INDY2024 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Sheffield United vs Fulham predictions Fulham made it three wins out of four with victory over Tottenham last time out and now head to Sheffield United, who will be happy if they ship less than four in this game. The Blades have conceded five or more in each of their last four matches at Bramall Lane, but looked much better in their last outing, a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, even if they did blow a two-goal. United should look at this game as a chance to get a win on the board given Fulham’s woeful away record but they can’t be trusted from a betting stand point. The same goes for the Cottagers as short-priced favourites on given they’ve won two out of 14 road assignments in the league. Goals looks a far likelier outcome given Sheffield United’s defensive issues and the fact each of Fulham’s last seven games have passed the 2.5-goal threshold. Only three of the Blades’ 14 home games have featured fewer than three goals and both sides can afford to throw caution to the wind with only a win enough to keep alive United’s faint hopes of survival, while Fulham are already safe. Sheffield United vs Fulham tip: Over 2.5 goals – 4/6 with QuinnBet

Established 2017 50% Back as a Free Bet up to £35 + 10 Extra Spins VISIT SITE If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £35 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free online casino spins at QuinnCasino. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 10 Extra Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org | Gamble Responsibly

Established 2006 Get £10 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Get a free bet on the Premier League For those wishing to follow our accumulator tips or individual Premier League predictions, it's worth checking to see if you are eligible for any first. New customers to can currently claim £30 in free bets as a welcome bonus when they open an account and deposit a minimum of £10. They'll then need to find a selection on the sportsbook with odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater and place a minimum of £10 on the wager to qualify. It doesn’t matter if the wager loses, you’ll still be credited with the free bets, which can be used to bet on horse racing and football. Once a member of BetUK, you’ll also have access to their . Before signing up for any , always check the terms and conditions first and if you are having a bet on the football this week, remember to gamble responsibly.