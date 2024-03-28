Saturday's Premier League accumulator tips: 77/1 acca predictions, betting odds & free bets

Premier League predictions
The Easter weekend provides not only a feast of chocolate but of football too as the Premier League returns after the international break to begin the turn for home.
With most teams having 10 games to play, it will be a sprint finish with the games coming thick and fast between now and May 19, starting with a busy Saturday featuring eight games in total, including five 3pm kick-offs.
We’ve taken an in-depth look at the televised games on our football betting tips page, while here we're focusing on the 3pm matches, with the exception of Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace, which looks a tricky betting heat.
We’ve got one tip for each of the other four contests, which can be combined using accumulator betting websites into a fourfold. Bet365 were offering the best price of just over 77/1 at the time of writing.
Bournemouth vs Everton predictions
Bournemouth’s remarkable 4-3 win over Luton last time moved them 14 points clear of the relegation zone and its nearly job done for the Cherries in terms of preserving their top-flight status.
Although five points short of the magical 40 mark that usually guarantees safety, the south coast side may start coasting towards the finish, while they hadn't been in great form before the internationals.
They shouldn't have been allowed to get back into the Luton game and were fortunate to take points off Sheffield United and Burnley previously.
How Everton would love lady luck to smile on them as they bid to end their 11-game winless streak and give the club a lift ahead of another potential points deduction next week.
The Toffees have been much better on the road this season than last and have acquitted themselves well in defeats to the two Manchester clubs, either side of a draw at Brighton.
They are creating chances, registering 4.8 expected goals across the last five away league games but scoring just once.
They should create chances at Bournemouth and with better finishing there’s the possibility of ending their losing run. Preference goes to backing the Merseysiders draw no bet on gambling sites in case they don’t have their shooting boots on.
Bournemouth vs Everton tip: Everton draw no bet – 11/8 with Betfred
Chelsea vs Burnley predictions
Burnley’s win over Brentford and Nottingham Forest’s points deduction have given the Clarets hope of escaping the drop with the gap to safety now just five points.
However, football betting sites don’t like their chances of getting anything from the trip to Chelsea, especially with in-form loan striker David Fofana ineligible to face his parent club.
They’ve conceded at least two goals in each of their last five Premier League away games and head to Stamford Bridge just as Chelsea are beginning to stack up the home wins, coming out on top in five of the last six top flight clashes at Stamford Bridge.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men are in good goalscoring form in front of their own fans too, netting two or more in six of their last seven games.
Cole Palmer has been the instigator of many of those goals, but him aside, the candidates to score for Chelsea aren’t all that obvious and a chance is taken on a slightly unusual source netting on Saturday.
Axel Disasi is 17/2 on betting apps to score anytime and add to his tally of three goals this season. He’s a defender with a nose for goal who scored semi-regularly for former club Monaco and has registered 20 attempts at goal for Chelsea this term.
Burnley have had major issues defending set pieces this season and regularly conceded a lot of corners away from home. Disasi’s tendency to make a nuisance of himself in the box makes him a candidate to score against a leaky Burnley defence.
Chelsea vs Burnley tip: Axel Disasi to score any time – 17/2 with bet365
Sheffield United vs Fulham predictions
Fulham made it three wins out of four with victory over Tottenham last time out and now head to Sheffield United, who will be happy if they ship less than four in this game.
The Blades have conceded five or more in each of their last four matches at Bramall Lane, but looked much better in their last outing, a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, even if they did blow a two-goal.
United should look at this game as a chance to get a win on the board given Fulham’s woeful away record but they can’t be trusted from a betting stand point. The same goes for the Cottagers as short-priced favourites on betting sites given they’ve won two out of 14 road assignments in the league.
Goals looks a far likelier outcome given Sheffield United’s defensive issues and the fact each of Fulham’s last seven games have passed the 2.5-goal threshold.
Only three of the Blades’ 14 home games have featured fewer than three goals and both sides can afford to throw caution to the wind with only a win enough to keep alive United’s faint hopes of survival, while Fulham are already safe.
Sheffield United vs Fulham tip: Over 2.5 goals – 4/6 with QuinnBet
Tottenham vs Luton predictions
The Premier League odds suggest this will be a walk in the park for Tottenham as they seek to bounce back from their loss to Fulham.
That was the latest in a handful of slip ups by Spurs under Ange Postecoglou, but it would come as a major surprise were they not to beat a Luton side that’s gone eight league games without a win, losing five of those.
They grabbed a precious point with a last-gasp equaliser against Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago, extending an impressive record of scoring in each of their last 17 league matches.
The Hatters may get chances against a Spurs defence potentially missing lynchpin Micky van de Ven, but the bigger issues will be keeping Tottenham out.
They’ve conceded four or more goals in three of their last four away games and Spurs could overwhelm them.
Luton are top of the both teams to score standings this season with 79 per cent of their matches seeing the net bulge at both ends. Just behind them in that metric are Spurs (75 per cent) and being able to pair BTTS with a home win at odds-against is a nice option.
Tottenham vs Luton tip: Tottenham to win & both teams to score – 23/20 with Betway
Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.