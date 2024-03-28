Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Saturday's Premier League accumulator tips: 77/1 acca predictions, betting odds & free bets

Our football tipster has four predictions and a 77/1 acca for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs in the top flight
Last Updated: 28th of March 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Premier League predictions

The Easter weekend provides not only a feast of chocolate but of football too as the Premier League returns after the international break to begin the turn for home.

With most teams having 10 games to play, it will be a sprint finish with the games coming thick and fast between now and May 19, starting with a busy Saturday featuring eight games in total, including five 3pm kick-offs.

We’ve taken an in-depth look at the televised games on our football betting tips page, while here we're focusing on the 3pm matches, with the exception of Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace, which looks a tricky betting heat.

We’ve got one tip for each of the other four contests, which can be combined using accumulator betting websites into a fourfold. Bet365 were offering the best price of just over 77/1 at the time of writing.

Premier League fixtures & odds
March 30th | 12:30pm
Home
Draw
Away
Newcastle Newcastle NEW
5/6 William Hill
16/5 Unibet
17/6 Unibet
West Ham West Ham WHU
March 30th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Nottingham Nottingham NFO
5/4 William Hill
23/10 William Hill
12/5 Bet365
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace CRY
March 30th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Sheffield Sheffield SHU
4/1 Unibet
16/5 Unibet
8/11 Bet365
Fulham Fulham FUL
March 30th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Tottenham Tottenham TOT
2/9 Betway
7/1 Bet365
11/1 William Hill
Luton Luton LUT
March 30th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Chelsea Chelsea CHE
3/10 Betway
5/1 Unibet
17/2 William Hill
Burnley Burnley BUR
March 30th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Bournemouth Bournemouth BOU
21/17 Unibet
13/5 Bet365
9/4 Bet365
Everton Everton EVE
March 30th | 5:30pm
Home
Draw
Away
Aston Villa Aston Villa AVL
9/14 Betway
67/20 Unibet
17/4 Unibet
Wolves Wolves WOL
March 30th | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Brentford Brentford BRE
21/10 William Hill
14/5 Bet365
21/17 Unibet
Man Utd Man Utd MUN

Bournemouth vs Everton predictions

Bournemouth’s remarkable 4-3 win over Luton last time moved them 14 points clear of the relegation zone and its nearly job done for the Cherries in terms of preserving their top-flight status.

Although five points short of the magical 40 mark that usually guarantees safety, the south coast side may start coasting towards the finish, while they hadn't been in great form before the internationals.

They shouldn't have been allowed to get back into the Luton game and were fortunate to take points off Sheffield United and Burnley previously. 

How Everton would love lady luck to smile on them as they bid to end their 11-game winless streak and give the club a lift ahead of another potential points deduction next week

Premier League relegation odds
The Toffees have been much better on the road this season than last and have acquitted themselves well in defeats to the two Manchester clubs, either side of a draw at Brighton. 

They are creating chances, registering 4.8 expected goals across the last five away league games but scoring just once. 

They should create chances at Bournemouth and with better finishing there’s the possibility of ending their losing run. Preference goes to backing the Merseysiders draw no bet on gambling sites in case they don’t have their shooting boots on.

Bournemouth vs Everton tip: Everton draw no bet – 11/8 with Betfred

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses
Promo Code: WELCOME50
VISIT SITE
New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Chelsea vs Burnley predictions

Burnley’s win over Brentford and Nottingham Forest’s points deduction have given the Clarets hope of escaping the drop with the gap to safety now just five points. 

However, football betting sites don’t like their chances of getting anything from the trip to Chelsea, especially with in-form loan striker David Fofana ineligible to face his parent club.

They’ve conceded at least two goals in each of their last five Premier League away games and head to Stamford Bridge just as Chelsea are beginning to stack up the home wins, coming out on top in five of the last six top flight clashes at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are in good goalscoring form in front of their own fans too, netting two or more in six of their last seven games. 

Premier League most assists betting
Cole Palmer has been the instigator of many of those goals, but him aside, the candidates to score for Chelsea aren’t all that obvious and a chance is taken on a slightly unusual source netting on Saturday. 

Axel Disasi is 17/2 on betting apps to score anytime and add to his tally of three goals this season. He’s a defender with a nose for goal who scored semi-regularly for former club Monaco and has registered 20 attempts at goal for Chelsea this term.

Burnley have had major issues defending set pieces this season and regularly conceded a lot of corners away from home. Disasi’s tendency to make a nuisance of himself in the box makes him a candidate to score against a leaky Burnley defence.

Chelsea vs Burnley tip: Axel Disasi to score any time – 17/2 with bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Sheffield United vs Fulham predictions

Fulham made it three wins out of four with victory over Tottenham last time out and now head to Sheffield United, who will be happy if they ship less than four in this game. 

The Blades have conceded five or more in each of their last four matches at Bramall Lane, but looked much better in their last outing, a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, even if they did blow a two-goal. 

United should look at this game as a chance to get a win on the board given Fulham’s woeful away record but they can’t be trusted from a betting stand point. The same goes for the Cottagers as short-priced favourites on betting sites given they’ve won two out of 14 road assignments in the league.

Goals looks a far likelier outcome given Sheffield United’s defensive issues and the fact each of Fulham’s last seven games have passed the 2.5-goal threshold.

Only three of the Blades’ 14 home games have featured fewer than three goals and both sides can afford to throw caution to the wind with only a win enough to keep alive United’s faint hopes of survival, while Fulham are already safe. 

Sheffield United vs Fulham tip: Over 2.5 goals – 4/6 with QuinnBet

QuinnBet Sports
Established 2017
50% Back as a Free Bet up to £35 + 10 Extra Spins
VISIT SITE
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £35 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free online casino spins at QuinnCasino. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 10 Extra Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org | Gamble Responsibly

Tottenham vs Luton predictions

The Premier League odds suggest this will be a walk in the park for Tottenham as they seek to bounce back from their loss to Fulham

That was the latest in a handful of slip ups by Spurs under Ange Postecoglou, but it would come as a major surprise were they not to beat a Luton side that’s gone eight league games without a win, losing five of those.

They grabbed a precious point with a last-gasp equaliser against Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago, extending an impressive record of scoring in each of their last 17 league matches.

The Hatters may get chances against a Spurs defence potentially missing lynchpin Micky van de Ven, but the bigger issues will be keeping Tottenham out.

They’ve conceded four or more goals in three of their last four away games and Spurs could overwhelm them. 

Luton are top of the both teams to score standings this season with 79 per cent of their matches seeing the net bulge at both ends. Just behind them in that metric are Spurs (75 per cent) and being able to pair BTTS with a home win at odds-against is a nice option.

Tottenham vs Luton tip: Tottenham to win & both teams to score – 23/20 with Betway

Betway Sports
Established 2006
Get £10 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

Get a free bet on the Premier League

For those wishing to follow our accumulator tips or individual Premier League predictions, it's worth checking to see if you are eligible for any free bet offers first.

New customers to BetUK can currently claim £30 in free bets as a welcome bonus when they open an account and deposit a minimum of £10. 

They'll then need to find a selection on the sportsbook with odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater and place a minimum of £10 on the wager to qualify.

It doesn’t matter if the wager loses, you’ll still be credited with the free bets, which can be used to bet on horse racing and football. Once a member of BetUK, you’ll also have access to their UK casino

Before signing up for any new betting sites, always check the terms and conditions first and if you are having a bet on the football this week, remember to gamble responsibly.

Bet UK Sports
Established 2012
Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse Racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. T&Cs Apply.
Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.