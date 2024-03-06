Saudi Arabian Grand Prix tips: F1 predictions, betting odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

While Red Bull stage a potentially exclusive fight for first, the battle behind them is far more competitive with Ferrari having been best of the rest in Bahrain, where Carlos Sainz took third and Charles Leclerc fourth. The Jeddah Corniche Circuit doesn’t share many similarities with its Bahrain counterpart though and there could be a shake up in the order for round two of the season. Jeddah just the ticket for McLaren McLaren were pleased with finishing sixth and eighth in Bahrain having had low expectations entering the race following a tricky winter. They were competitive throughout the weekend with Lando Norris only four tenths off Verstappen's pole time in qualifying while the race pace of both cars was good. Bahrain has rarely been a happy hunting ground for McLaren and they should be far more comfortable around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which is the second longest track on the calendar and the fastest street circuit of the year.

McLaren thrived through the high speed corners last year and had an excellent record on the faster circuits after introducing the mid-season upgrades that turned 2023 around for the team. Both Norris and Piastri qualified well at F1's faster venues after Austria, including starting in the top three at Silverstone, while Norris had five podium finishes in the final eight races of last season. The Brit still has the edge over Piastri in terms of race pace and should have enough to challenge Ferrari, who didn’t fare so well at the high-speed circuits last year and have concerns over Sainz’s fitness after he left the paddock on Wednesday feeling unwell. As for Mercedes, the worries for them are a lack of straight line speed and cooling issues. The Silver Arrows reported having to unexpectedly cool their power units in Bahrain, where temperatures were below 20, and that doesn’t bode well for Saudi Arabia and their higher forecasted temperatures. McLaren took second and third in the stifling heat of Qatar last season, adding to the belief Norris could crack the top three on Saturday. Saudi Arabian Grand Prix tip 1: Lando Norris podium finish – 5/2 with William Hill

Haas better than advertised The opening race of the season often throws up a surprise or two, and Haas certainly caught many off guard with their decent showing. Nico Hulkenberg qualified in 10th, only for a first lap incident to ruin his race, while team mate Kevin Magnussen climbed from 15th on the grid to finish 12th. The Dane came home ahead of both the much-hyped RBs, who will expect to do better this weekend but may struggle amid a fiercely competitive battle between several teams who harbour points aspirations.

Magnussen was 10th in Saudi Arabia last year and ninth the year before that so he seems to enjoy this track, while all his point-scoring performances in 2023 came at street circuits. The former McLaren driver has beaten Hulkenberg in both previous races in Jeddah and is a bigger price on than his team mate to score for a third Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in a row. Saudi Arabian Grand Prix tip 2: Kevin Magnussen points finish – 10/3 with BoyleSports

Perez and co may stay on Verstappen’s coattails Verstappen took victory in Bahrain by a pretty mammoth 22.46 seconds, but his margin of victory could be cut on Saturday. As mentioned, his Red Bull team mate Perez is a good street racer and has an impressive record in Saudi Arabia, consisting of one win and two pole positions. There’s a chance he gets closer to Verstappen in Saudi Arabia, while if he does get himself ahead it's unlikely he’ll pull clear of the world champion. Last year, Perez won by just over five seconds and a similar gap to the winner is a distinct possibility given 13 out of 22 races in 2023 were decided by between five and 10 seconds. Saudi Arabian Grand Prix tip 3: Winning margin between five and 10 seconds – 5/2 with bet365

Best free bet offers for Formula 1 Verstappen may be threatening to run away with the world title once more in 2024, but there are still plenty of Formula 1 betting opportunities out there.