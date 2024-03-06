Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Formula 1

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix tips: F1 predictions, betting odds and free bets

Our F1 tipster takes a look at round two of the F1 season and likes how McLaren shape up in Jeddah
Last Updated: 6th of March 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Formula 1 Writer
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix tips: F1 predictions, betting odds and free bets
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix predictions

Max Verstappen was a predictable winner of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and betting sites expect the world champion to follow up in Saudi Arabia this weekend as he seeks his 100th career podium.

Verstappen started from pole and lead from lights to flag in Sakhir to record his eighth successive race win. It was an ominous victory for the rest of the grid, who had already expressed a fear that Red Bull had increased their advantage during the winter.

Gambling sites don’t go any bigger than 3/10 on another win for the Dutchman as Red Bull chase their third straight victory in Saudi Arabia, where qualifying will take place on Friday and the race Saturday.

Last year Sergio Perez took the chequered flag, albeit he had a helping hand with Verstappen starting from 15th after a driveshaft failure in qualifying.

Perez does have a good record at street circuits and those brave enough to take on Verstappen may be tempted by the Mexican’s price of 9/1.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Max Verstappen
80.00%
--
--
1/4
1/4
1/4
1/4
Sergio Perez
10.00%
--
--
9/1
8/1
8/1
9/1
Charles Leclerc
7.69%
--
--
12/1
11/1
11/1
12/1
Carlos Sainz Jr
6.67%
--
--
14/1
14/1
14/1
14/1
Lewis Hamilton
4.35%
--
--
22/1
22/1
22/1
20/1
While Red Bull stage a potentially exclusive fight for first, the battle behind them is far more competitive with Ferrari having been best of the rest in Bahrain, where Carlos Sainz took third and Charles Leclerc fourth.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit doesn’t share many similarities with its Bahrain counterpart though and there could be a shake up in the order for round two of the season.

Jeddah just the ticket for McLaren

McLaren were pleased with finishing sixth and eighth in Bahrain having had low expectations entering the race following a tricky winter.

They were competitive throughout the weekend with Lando Norris only four tenths off Verstappen's pole time in qualifying while the race pace of both cars was good. 

Bahrain has rarely been a happy hunting ground for McLaren and they should be far more comfortable around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which is the second longest track on the calendar and the fastest street circuit of the year.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix top three odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Max Verstappen
85.76%
--
--
--
4/25
--
2/17
Sergio Perez
61.92%
--
--
--
8/13
--
5/9
Charles Leclerc
52.38%
--
--
--
10/11
--
10/11
Carlos Sainz Jr
40.00%
--
--
--
6/4
--
5/4
Lando Norris
28.57%
--
--
--
9/4
--
5/2
McLaren thrived through the high speed corners last year and had an excellent record on the faster circuits after introducing the mid-season upgrades that turned 2023 around for the team. 

Both Norris and Piastri qualified well at F1's faster venues after Austria, including starting in the top three at Silverstone, while Norris had five podium finishes in the final eight races of last season. 

The Brit still has the edge over Piastri in terms of race pace and should have enough to challenge Ferrari, who didn’t fare so well at the high-speed circuits last year and have concerns over Sainz’s fitness after he left the paddock on Wednesday feeling unwell.

As for Mercedes, the worries for them are a lack of straight line speed and cooling issues. The Silver Arrows reported having to unexpectedly cool their power units in Bahrain, where temperatures were below 20, and that doesn’t bode well for Saudi Arabia and their higher forecasted temperatures.

McLaren took second and third in the stifling heat of Qatar last season, adding to the belief Norris could crack the top three on Saturday.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix tip 1: Lando Norris podium finish – 5/2 with William Hill

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Haas better than advertised

The opening race of the season often throws up a surprise or two, and Haas certainly caught many off guard with their decent showing.

Nico Hulkenberg qualified in 10th, only for a first lap incident to ruin his race, while team mate Kevin Magnussen climbed from 15th on the grid to finish 12th. 

The Dane came home ahead of both the much-hyped RBs, who will expect to do better this weekend but may struggle amid a fiercely competitive battle between several teams who harbour points aspirations.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix points finish odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
% Chance
Max Verstappen
90.91%
--
--
--
1/10
--
1/12
Sergio Perez
87.03%
--
--
--
1/7
--
1/7
Charles Leclerc
87.03%
--
--
--
1/7
--
1/7
Lando Norris
85.76%
--
--
--
4/25
--
1/7
Lewis Hamilton
85.76%
--
--
--
4/25
--
1/7
Magnussen was 10th in Saudi Arabia last year and ninth the year before that so he seems to enjoy this track, while all his point-scoring performances in 2023 came at street circuits.

The former McLaren driver has beaten Hulkenberg in both previous races in Jeddah and is a bigger price on betting apps than his team mate to score for a third Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in a row.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix tip 2: Kevin Magnussen points finish – 10/3 with BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Perez and co may stay on Verstappen’s coattails

Verstappen took victory in Bahrain by a pretty mammoth 22.46 seconds, but his margin of victory could be cut on Saturday. 

As mentioned, his Red Bull team mate Perez is a good street racer and has an impressive record in Saudi Arabia, consisting of one win and two pole positions.

There’s a chance he gets closer to Verstappen in Saudi Arabia, while if he does get himself ahead it's unlikely he’ll pull clear of the world champion. 

Last year, Perez won by just over five seconds and a similar gap to the winner is a distinct possibility given 13 out of 22 races in 2023 were decided by between five and 10 seconds.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix tip 3: Winning margin between five and 10 seconds – 5/2 with bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

