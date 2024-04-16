Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Bayern vs Arsenal tips: Champions League predictions and football betting odds

Our tipster thinks Arsenal can show their mettle in the second leg of their last eight tie with Bayern
Last Updated: 16th of April 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal predictions

A season that’s promised so much for Arsenal now hangs in the balance as they prepare to go to Bayern Munich on Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie (8pm, TNT Sports 2).

The two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium a week ago, a result that left both sides feeling aggrieved due to controversial penalty calls that didn't go their way.

After the draw, football betting sites see Bayern as having the advantage in the tie and make them favourites to qualify for the semi-finals for the first time in four years.

The Gunners followed up the Bayern draw with a damaging 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at home, a result which could have serious ramifications for their Premier League title aspirations as they slipped two points behind leaders Manchester City. 

Bayern Munich’s own championship aspirations were officially ended at the weekend as Bayer Leverkusen were crowned Bundesliga champions. That leaves the Champions League as their only remaining target in their efforts to avoid a first trophyless season in 12 years.

Europe may be Arsenal’s best hope of silverware too and the stakes couldn’t be higher for Wednesday’s clash at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal odds
Best Odds
William Hill
BetVictor
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
B. Munich B. Munich
41.67%
27/20
--
13/10
5/4
7/5
13/10
13/10
Draw
27.03%
5/2
--
13/5
13/5
27/10
13/5
27/10
Arsenal Arsenal
33.90%
15/8
--
19/10
15/8
39/20
15/8
15/8
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
61.73%
4/7
--
61/100
3/5
8/13
61/100
61/100
Under 2.5
43.48%
13/10
--
13/10
6/5
13/10
13/10
13/10
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
B. Munich B. Munich
7/5 Unibet
Draw
Bayern vs Arsenal tip: Gunners may grind it out

Despite failing to win the home leg of the tie, Arsenal are second favourites in the Champions League odds to take Manchester City’s crown at a best price of 6/1, while Bayern are 15/2. 

That's despite neither side having looked much like potential winners so far, even after cruising through the group stage. 

The knockouts have been trickier. Both teams lost the first legs of their round of 16 ties 1-0 against Porto and Lazio, respectively, before overturning the deficit at home.

Bayern will have home advantage once more for this game and confidence levels have been raised by the draw at the Emirates Stadium and a 2-0 win over Cologne in the Bundesliga at the weekend.

Champions League winner odds
Best Odds
William Hill
BetVictor
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Man City
36.36%
13/8
13/8
13/8
6/4
8/5
7/4
8/5
Arsenal
14.29%
11/2
5/1
6/1
6/1
6/1
6/1
11/2
Barcelona
12.50%
11/2
6/1
6/1
6/1
7/1
7/1
19/4
B. Munich
11.76%
7/1
7/1
7/1
7/1
7/1
15/2
13/2
Real Madrid
11.11%
7/1
7/1
7/1
13/2
7/1
6/1
8/1
The Bavarians held their shape well in north London and were able to expose the Gunners on the counter in the first meeting. They'll back themselves to finish the job at home now, where they’ve won 19 of their last 23 Champions League games.

But this is a flawed Bayern side, one that faces a role reversal in the return with Arsenal the ones set to sit deep and invite pressure.

Breaking through the Arsenal lines will be harder without Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies and Kingsley Coman, who are missing through injury and suspension, while Leroy Sane isn’t 100 per cent fit. 

Thomas Tuchel’s men will need to be at the top of their attacking game to open up the visitors, who have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six away games.

They’ve held the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool at bay on the road and Bayern have drawn a few more blanks than usual at home this season. 

Parimatch Sports
Established 1994
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
Terms: 18+ New customers only. Opt in, and bet £10 on football markets (odds 2.00+). No cash out. Get 6x£5 football free bets at specified odds for set markets, which expire after 7 days. Offer valid from 12:00 UK Time on 25/08/2023. Card payments only. T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Going the other way, Arsenal have the ability to break quickly through the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka and have scored 22 times in seven away games since the turn of the year.

Bayern were exposed by the Gunners on a couple of occasions in the first and worryingly have looked vulnerable on the counter at times this season. 

The concern for Arsenal is they head to Munich, where they've lost 5-1 on their last two visits, not in the best of form after Sunday's lethargic second half performance against Aston Villa.

However, Arteta's side did enough in the first half against Villa to win the game and looking at the season overall, they've shown enough to think they can get a result on Wednesday. Bayern are going through a transitional period under a manager who has already announced his plans to move on this summer and are not the force of old.

There's still a need to be cautious going against Bayern and taking the added safety of backing Arsenal draw no bet on gambling sites is the preference just in case the tie goes to extra time and beyond.

Bayern vs Arsenal tip 1:  Arsenal draw no bet – 11/10 with SpreadEx

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Visitors hope to limit Kane impact

It didn’t come as a huge surprise that Harry Kane got his name on the scoresheet in the first leg given his record against Arsenal in north London derbies for Tottenham. 

He’s now the leading scorer in the Champions League and has 39 goals for the season to his name with Bayern. 

The England skipper is a warm 5/4 favourite with betting sites to score any time on Wednesday, but Arsenal won’t make it easy for him and the rest of the Bayern frontline.

Champions League top goalscorer odds
Best Odds
William Hill
BetVictor
Bet365
BoyleSports
Unibet
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Erling Braut Haaland
38.10%
11/8
13/8
5/4
5/4
5/4
13/10
5/4
Harry Edward Kane
30.30%
7/4
2/1
9/4
9/4
9/4
9/4
23/10
Kylian Mbappe
20.00%
3/1
3/1
7/2
7/2
7/2
100/30
4/1
Antoine Griezmann
10.00%
9/1
6/1
5/1
5/1
5/1
6/1
5/1
Phil Foden
4.35%
18/1
20/1
20/1
20/1
20/1
20/1
22/1
