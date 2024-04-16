Bayern vs Arsenal tips: Champions League predictions and football betting odds

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal predictions

A season that’s promised so much for Arsenal now hangs in the balance as they prepare to go to Bayern Munich on Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie (8pm, TNT Sports 2).

The two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium a week ago, a result that left both sides feeling aggrieved due to controversial penalty calls that didn't go their way.

After the draw, see Bayern as having the advantage in the tie and make them favourites to qualify for the semi-finals for the first time in four years.

The Gunners followed up the Bayern draw with a damaging 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at home, a result which could have serious ramifications for their Premier League title aspirations as they slipped two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Bayern Munich’s own championship aspirations were officially ended at the weekend as Bayer Leverkusen were crowned Bundesliga champions. That leaves the Champions League as their only remaining target in their efforts to avoid a first trophyless season in 12 years.

Europe may be Arsenal’s best hope of silverware too and the stakes couldn’t be higher for Wednesday’s clash at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern vs Arsenal tip: Gunners may grind it out

Despite failing to win the home leg of the tie, Arsenal are second favourites in the to take Manchester City’s crown at a best price of 6/1, while Bayern are 15/2.

That's despite neither side having looked much like potential winners so far, even after cruising through the group stage.

The knockouts have been trickier. Both teams lost the first legs of their round of 16 ties 1-0 against Porto and Lazio, respectively, before overturning the deficit at home.

Bayern will have home advantage once more for this game and confidence levels have been raised by the draw at the Emirates Stadium and a 2-0 win over Cologne in the Bundesliga at the weekend.

The Bavarians held their shape well in north London and were able to expose the Gunners on the counter in the first meeting. They'll back themselves to finish the job at home now, where they’ve won 19 of their last 23 Champions League games.

But this is a flawed Bayern side, one that faces a role reversal in the return with Arsenal the ones set to sit deep and invite pressure.

Breaking through the Arsenal lines will be harder without Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies and Kingsley Coman, who are missing through injury and suspension, while Leroy Sane isn’t 100 per cent fit.

Thomas Tuchel’s men will need to be at the top of their attacking game to open up the visitors, who have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six away games.

They’ve held the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool at bay on the road and Bayern have drawn a few more blanks than usual at home this season.