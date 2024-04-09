Bayern Munich furious as ‘crazy’ Arsenal handball missed in Champions League thriller

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel accused the referee of not having the “courage” to award his side a penalty for a “kid’s mistake” after Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes appeared to pick up the ball in the box in open play during the thrilling Champions League quarter-final at the Emirates.

The bizarre situation occurred in the 67th minute of the match and with Bayern leading 2-1, and came as David Raya played a short goalkick to Gabriel. The defender, who didn’t realise that the ball was now in play, then placed it on the six-yard line, in order to take the goalkick from a different position.

Bayern’s players, including Harry Kane, immediately appealed to the Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg that the ball was active and Gabriel had therefore, by the letter of the law, conceded a penalty for handball.

Bayern’s appeals were quickly dismissed while the incident was also missed at the time by the TV commentators, with many not realising what had happened until Tuchel’s spoke to the broadcasters after full-time.

The former Chelsea coach claimed the referee told him he saw Gabriel handle the ball while the game was live, but suggested he did not award a penalty because it was a mistake and due to the magnitude of the match.

"I think the referee did not have the courage to give a deserved penalty today in a bit of a crazy and awkward situation,” Tuchel told TNT Sports afterwards.

“He admitted on the pitch that he saw the situation and that quarter-final is not enough for him to give a penalty, for a kid’s mistake. He admitted he saw the mistake the player made.

“It was a goal kick, the goalkeeper passed to a central defender and one touched the ball with the hand because he thought it was not in game but it was in game and the referee admitted it was in game and was handball. Very frustrating.”

Arsenal came back to claim a 2-2 draw after Leandro Trossard equalised off the bench, with the Gunners having their own appeals for a penalty waved away when Bukayo Saka went down in the box in the last minute.

Saka appeared to stick out his right leg as he made contact with the Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. “They said they checked it and decided it was not a penalty,” Mikel Arteta said.