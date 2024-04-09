Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Harry Kane escapes red card against Arsenal after elbow on Gabriel

The incident was not checked by VAR as Kane was booked by the referee

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 09 April 2024 21:28
Kane caught Gabriel with a stray elbow
Kane caught Gabriel with a stray elbow (Action Images via Reuters)

Harry Kane avoided a red card on his return to face Arsenal in the Champions League after catching Gabriel with a swinging elbow during their quarter-final first leg.

The Bayern Munich striker was booked by the Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg after his right arm made contact with Gabriel underneath the Brazilian’s jaw when backing up to contest an aerial challenge.

Kane protested his innocence and said the contact was accidental, but Arsenal wanted a more significant punishment and appealed for a straight red card after Gabriel was left on the turf holding his face.

Kane protests after he is booked (REUTERS)

The incident was not reviewed by VAR, much to the frustration of the Arsenal fans. It came after Kane became the leading scorer against Arsenal at the Emirates on his first return to north London since leaving Tottenham last summer.

The England captain converted a first-half penalty to give Bayern the lead, his sixth goal against Arsenal as a visiting player, after Serge Gnabry equalised against his former side.

Arsenal made the perfect start to their first Champions League quarter-final since 2010 when Bukayo Saka whipped a wonderful finish into the corner.

