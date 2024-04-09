✕ Close Arteta 'enjoying the moment' as Arsenal pursue Champions League glory

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal host Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals this evening. The Gunners have reached this stage of Europe’s top flight competition for the first time since the 2009/10 season and are hoping to advance into the final four.

Mikel Arteta’s side, who are vying for the Premier League title as well, face a tough task against the German team who’s best chance of winning silverware this year is in this tournament. Bayern Munich are 16 points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga but have performed admirably in Europe. They swept through the group stages undefeated before eliminating Lazio 3-1 on aggregate in the last-16 and with former Tottenham star Harry Kane leading the line they’ll want to take control of this tie with an away win at the Emirates Stadium.

But Arsenal will be confident. They are the current Premier League leaders, performed solidly during the groups, and came through a penalty shootout against Porto in the previous round. Arteta’s men have scored 17 goals already in this campaign and have triumphed in all four of their home matches. Can they do so again tonight?

Follow all the action below plus get the latest Champions League odds and tips right here: